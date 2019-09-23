Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls in Jaipur: Delhi and Bengaluru Tie 39-39

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls through News18 Sports' live blog. Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls tie 39-39 in the second matchday 54 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday. In the first game of the night, Patna Pirates faced Haryana Steelers at the same venue.
The juggernaut this season that is Dabang Delhi will be looking to beat yet another opponent when they face Bengaluru Bulls. The league leaders have been in irresistible form all season and have lost just twice so far. They have already gotten the better of Bengaluru Bulls once this campaign and will be itching to do the double over the defending champions. Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, are on the edge of the top 6 spots and will need to get a win soon to avoid looking over their shoulders.
Sep 23, 2019 9:47 pm (IST)
Bengaluru's Sumit Singh gets tackled by Joginder Narwal.
Delhi's Naveen Kumar puts in an empty raid.
Ajay and Chandran Ranjit put in empty raids.
Ajay again puts in an empty raid.
Naveen Kumar in the DO OR DIE raid gets a touch on Ankit.
Banty in the DO OR DIE raid gets a touch on Vishal Mane.
Naveen Kumar puts in an empty raid.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Anil Kumar.
Naveen Kumar gets tackled by Amit Sheoran
DABANG DELHI 39-39 BENGALURU BULLS
Sep 23, 2019 9:40 pm (IST)
Bengaluru's Pawan Sehrawat gets touches on Anil Kumar, Ravinder Pahal.
Delhi's Chandran Ranjit gets a bonus but walks out into the lobby. Delhi are ALL OUT!
Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Vijay.
Naveen Kumar goes back empty-handed.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Vishal Mane.
Naveen Kumar is tackled by Amit Sheoran. HIGH 5!
Pawan Sehrawat puts in an empty raid and so does Chandran Ranjit.
Sumit Singh and Chandran Ranjit put in raids.
Pawan Sehrawat in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Ravinder Pahal.
Vijay gets a touch on Saurabh Nandal.
DABANG DELHI 37-36 BENGALURU BULLS
Sep 23, 2019 9:27 pm (IST)
Bengaluru's Sumit Singh puts in an empty raid.
Delhi's Naveen Kumar gets a touch on Ankit.
Sumit Singh gets a touch on Anil Kumar.
Naveen Kumar gets a touch on Mahender Singh.
Banty gets the bonus but is tackled by Anil Kumar. Benglauru ALL OUT!
Chandran Ranjit gets a touch on Mahender Singh.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Vishal Mane.
Chandran Ranjit puts in an empty raid.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a bonus and a touch on Joginder Narwal.
Naveen Kumar gets tackled by Ajay.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Ajay. SUPER 10!
Chandran Ranjit puts in an empty raid.
DABANG DELHI 34-28 BENGALURU BULLS
Sep 23, 2019 9:21 pm (IST)
Bengaluru's Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Vishal Mane.
Delhi's Naveen Kumar gets touches on Saurabh Nandal, Sumit Singh. SUPER 10!
Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Joginder Narwal.
Vijay and Mahender Singh put in an empty raid.
Chandran Ranjit puts in an empty raid and so does Ajay.
Naveen Kumar in the DO OR DIE raid gets a touch on Amit Sheoran.
Banty in the DO OR DIE raid gets touches on Joginder Narwal, Vishal Mane.
Chandran Ranjit puts in an empty raid and so does Sumit Singh.
Naveen Kumar gets a point as Saurabh Nandal was self out.
DABANG DELHI 27-22 BENGALURU BULLS
Sep 23, 2019 9:08 pm (IST)
Delhi's Naveen Kumar gets a touch on Ajay.
Bengaluru's Ankit gets a bonus and goes into the lobby without a touch. 2 defenders followed him out.
Naveen Kumar gets touches on Mahender Singh, Pawan Sehrawat.
Sumit Singh gets a bonus but is tackled by Anil Kumar. Bengaluru are ALL OUT!
Chandran Ranjit gets a touch on Ajay.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a bonus.
Chandran Ranjit gets tackled by Amit Sheoran.
DABANG DELHI 22-19 BENGALURU BULLS
Sep 23, 2019 9:00 pm (IST)
Delhi's Naveen Kumar gets tackled by Amit Sheoran.
Bengaluru's Sumit Singh puts in an empty raid.
Vijay also goes back without a point.
Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Ravinder Pahal.
Chandran Ranjit puts in an empty raid.
Sumit Singh also puts in an empty raid.
Chandran Ranjit gets a touch on Sumit Singh.
Ankit goes back empty-handed and so does Naveen Kumar.
Mohit Sehrawat gets tackled by Vishal Mane.
Naveen Kumar gets touches on Saurabh Nandal, Amit Sheoran.
Ajay gets a bonus and a touch on Ravinder Pahal.
DABANG DELHI 13-14 BENGALURU BULLS
Sep 23, 2019 8:52 pm (IST)
Delhi's Naveen Kumar gets a bonus.
Bengaluru's Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Anil Kumar.
Naveen Kumar gets a bonus and a touch on Ankit.
Sumit Singh gets a bonus.
Vijay puts in an empty raid.
Sumit Singh also puts in an empty raid.
Naveen Kumar gets tackled by Saurabh Nandal.
Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Vishal Mane.
Chandran Ranjit gets tackled by Amit Sheoran.
Banty gets tackled by Ravinder Pahal.
DABANG DELHI 9-10 BENGALURU BULLS
Sep 23, 2019 8:48 pm (IST)
Delhi's Chandran Ranjit gets a bonus but is tackled by Pawan Sehrawat.
Bengaluru's Pawan Sehrawat gets a bonus and a touchpoint.
In head-to-head contests, Dabang Delhi had the better of Bengaluru Bulls, winning 7 matches and losing 5.
Sep 23, 2019 7:55 pm (IST)
Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls will face-off at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, as Delhi will look to beat Bengaluru again.
Dabang Delhi face Bengaluru Bulls in Jaipur (Photo Credit: PKL)
Dabang Delhi will be eager to maintain their intensity despite virtually having one foot in the semi-finals. The side from the capital have looked a cut above the rest all campaign and they will want to keep that positivity intact as we get closer to playoff week.
The inspirational Naveen Kumar is currently on a run of an unprecedented 14 consecutive Super 10s and he's likely to have a major say on the outcome of the contest as we have grown accustomed to. With 'Hi-Flyer' Pawan Sehrawat in the Bengaluru Bulls camp, the match could even boil down to a direct faceoff between the two superstar raiders. Chandran Ranjit and Meraj Sheykh are two other individuals that can make game-altering contributions for Dabang Delhi in offence.
Their defence also looks well-balanced like their attack with the experience of skipper Joginder Narwal and Ravinder Pahal to fall back on. Anil Kumar and Vishal Mane are more quality defensive options for coach Krishan Kumar Hooda to choose from.
With the teams below them all breathing down their neck, Bengaluru Bulls need a win sooner rather than later to boost their chances of a playoff spot. Despite still being in the top 6, a few unfavourable results will see them drop out of those spots, making it imperative for them to get a win having lost their last two matches.
Skipper Rohit Kumar had a good outing last time around, while Sehrawat also played a part with the duo accounting for most of their points. They will need to put on similar displays, if not better, against what is a solid Dabang Delhi defence. Sehrawat - the league's leading raid points scorer - will need to lead from the front like he has so many times already this year. That said, even if Sehrawat delivers, it doesn't guarantee the reigning champions success without significant contributions from Rohit and their defence.
Reviving Sehrawat has been troublesome for his team at times, making it crucial for others to come to the fore when required. Their defence, in particular, could have done better in the last couple of fixtures and rest assured coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat will be viewing it as an area to improve on against the league leaders.