Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls in New Delhi: Delhi Beat Bengaluru 33-31

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls through News18 Sports' live blog. Dabang Delhi beat Bengaluru Bulls 33-31 in the first game of matchday 30 at the Thyagraj Sports Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Telugu Titans in the second game of the night at the same venue.
Dabang Delhi have lost just once this season and are well-placed to make the playoffs. A win against Bengaluru Bulls will see Dabang Delhi stay above the southerners in the season 7 standings. However, that will be easier said than done against the reigning champions, who will be looking to make amends after a loss in their last outing.
Aug 24, 2019 8:34 pm (IST)
Delhi's Meraj Sheykh gets a bonus but gets tackled by Amit Sheoran
Bengaluru's Pawan Sehrawat gets touches on Joginder Narwal, Vishal Mane.
Naveen Kumar gets a touch on Amit Sheoran.
Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Ravinder Pahal.
Naveen Kumar puts in an empty raid.
DABANG DELHI 33-31 BENGALURU BULLS
Aug 24, 2019 8:29 pm (IST)
Delhi's Naveen Kumar in the DO OR DIE raid gets touches on Amit Sheoran, Mahender Singh.
Bengaluru's Pawan Sehrawat puts in an empty raid.
Naveen Kumar gets a touch on Saurabh Nandal. SUPER 10!
Pawan Sehrawat gets a bonus in the DO OR DIE raid.
Naveen Kumar gets a touch on Ashish Sangwan.
Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Ravinder Pahal.
Naveen Kumar gets a touch on Vijay Kumar. ALL OUT!
Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Vishal Mane.
Meraj Sheykh gets a bonus and a touch on Vijay Kumar.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Ravinder Pahal.
DABANG DELHI 30-28 BENGALURU BULLS
Aug 24, 2019 8:20 pm (IST)
Delhi's Meraj Sheykh puts in an empty raid.
Bengaluru's Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Vishal Mane.
Vijay gets a touch on Mahender Singh.
Rohit Kumar puts in an empty raid.
Meraj Sheykh gets a bonus point.
Pawan Sehrawat also puts in an empty raid.
Meraj Sheykh gets back without a point.
Rohit Kumar gets tackled by Ravinder Pahal in the DO OR DIE raid.
Naveen Kumar gets without a point.
Pawan Sehrawat puts in an empty raid.
DABANG DELHI 20-24 BENGALURU BULLS
Aug 24, 2019 8:11 pm (IST)
Delhi's Chandran Ranjit puts in an empty raid.
Bengaluru's Pawan Sehrawat too gets back empty-handed.
Naveen Kumar puts in an empty raid.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Ravinder Pahal. SUPER 10!
Naveen Kumar gets tackled by Amit Sheoran in the DO OR DIE raid.
Rohit Kumar puts in an empty raid.
Meraj Sheykh gets a touch on Saurabh Nandal.
Pawan Sehrawat gets back without a touch.
Vijay gets a back with a bonus point.
Pawan Sehrawat in the DO OR DIE raid gets a touch on Anil Kumar.
DABANG DELHI 17-22 BENGALURU BULLS
Aug 24, 2019 8:04 pm (IST)
Delhi's Vijay puts in an empty raid.
Bengaluru's Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Vijay.
Naveen Kumar gets a bonus point.
Rohit Kumar gets back empty-handed.
Naveen Kumar also puts in an empty raid.
Rohit Kumar gets tackled by Joginder Narwal.
Naveen Kumar gets back without a point.
Banty too gets back without a touch.
Vijay gets tackled by Amit Sheoran in the DO OR DIE raid.
Banty gets tackled by Joginder Narwal.
DABANG DELHI 15-20 BENGALURU BULLS
Aug 24, 2019 7:54 pm (IST)
Bengaluru's Banty puts in an empty raid.
Delhi's Naveen Kumar also puts in an empty raid.
Ashish Sangwan puts in an empty raid.
Chandran Ranjit gets a tackled by Mahender Singh.
Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Vishal Mane in the DO OR DIE raid.
Naveen Kumar puts in an empty raid.
Banty and Vijay also put in empty raids.
Then Banty puts in an empty raid.
Naveen Kumar gets tackled by Amit Sheoran in the DO OR DIE raid.
Banty gets a touch on Ravinder Pahal in the DO OR DIE raid.
Chandran Ranjit gets tackled Saurabh Nandal.
DABANG DELHI 11-19 BENGALURU BULLS
Aug 24, 2019 7:48 pm (IST)
Bengaluru's Pawan Sehrawat puts in an empty raid.
Delhi's Chandran Ranjit also puts in an empty raid.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Vijay.
Naveen Kumar gets back with a bonus point.
Pawan Sehrawat also gets a bonus point.
Chandran Ranjit gets a bonus point but also gets tackle by Mahender Singh.
Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Joginder Narwal.
Naveen Kumar gets a touch on Rohit Kumar.
DABANG DELHI 10-15 BENGALURU BULLS
Aug 24, 2019 7:44 pm (IST)
Bengaluru's Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Ravinder.
Delhi's Chandran Ranjit puts in an empty raid.
Pawan Sehrawat also gets back without a point.
Naveen Kumar again gets a bonus point in the DO OR DIE raid.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Chandran Ranjit.
Naveen Kumar gets back with a bonus point.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Sombir.
Naveen Kumar gets tackled by Banty. Delhi are ALL OUT!
DABANG DELHI 6-12 BENGALURU BULLS
Aug 24, 2019 7:39 pm (IST)
Bengaluru's Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Ravinder Pahal.
Delhi's Naveen Kumar again in an empty raid.
Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Vishal Mane.
Naveen Kumar gets a bonus point in the DO OR DIE raid.
Rohit Kumar puts in an empty raid.
Chandran Ranjit gets back with a bonus point.
Banty gets a touch on Vishal Mane.
Naveen Kumar comes back empty-handed.
DABANG DELHI 3-6 BENGALURU BULLS
Aug 24, 2019 7:35 pm (IST)
Dabang Delhi won the Toss and choose the side of the court.
Bengaluru's Pawan Sehrawat gets a bonus point.
Delhi's Chandran Ranjit gets tackled by Saurabh Nandal.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a bonus and a touch on Joginder Narwal.
Dabang Delhi face Bengaluru Bulls in New Delhi (Photo Credit: PKL)
Dabang Delhi will eye a winning start in their home leg after playing out a tie against Bengaluru Bulls in their last encounter. They’ll be confident about their chances in front of the home crowd, having already won five of their seven outings this season.
Naveen Kumar has been their most potent threat in attack and he’s been complimented well by Chandran Ranjit, who’s stepped up and delivered when required. In defence, skipper Joginder Narwal has used his experience and marshalled his defence with expertise and poise.
With the likes of Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Mane, Saeid Ghaffari and all-rounder Meraj Sheykh also in the team, it’s easy to see why Dabang Delhi could enjoy a strong home leg starting with their game against Bengaluru Bulls.
The match against Dabang Delhi couldn’t have come sooner for Bengaluru Bulls after their loss to Puneri Paltan in Chennai. The reigning champions are currently below Dabang Delhi in the Pro Kabaddi season 7 standings and they’ll be keen to rise above the hosts with a victory on Saturday.
Following through on their plans, though, won’t be easy and will require skipper Rohit Kumar as well as the top raid points scorer this season, ‘Hi-Flyer’ Pawan Sehrawat, to be on top of their game. After quiet outings last time around, Bengaluru Bulls will want their dynamic raiding duo to burst into life and take the match away from the opposition with efficient raiding.
In defence, Amit Sheoran and Saurabh Nandal have been in good form of late, but the defending champions will want Mahender Singh to rediscover the early-season form that made him a nightmare proposition for opposition raiders.