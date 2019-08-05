LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers in Patna: Delhi Beats Jaipur 35-24

News18.com | August 5, 2019, 10:05 PM IST
Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Dabang Delhi and Jaipur Pink Panthers through News18 Sports' live blog. Dabang Delhi beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 35-24 in the first match of matchday 14 at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna on Saturday. In the second match of the day, Puneri Paltan take on Gujarat Fortunegiants at the same venue. Follow here.

Dabang Delhi KC will be hoping to return to winning ways when they take on Jaipur Pink Panthers on Monday. Dabang Delhi KC succumbed to their first defeat of the season against Gujarat Fortunegiants last time around and they will be eager to make amends. Yet to lose a game in Season 7 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi, Jaipur Pink Panthers will want to keep their winning run intact.
Aug 5, 2019 8:31 pm (IST)
br /> Delhi's Chandran Ranjit gets a touch on Amit Hooda in the DO OR DIE raid.

Jaipur's Nilesh Salunke gets a touch on Vijay.

The first loss of the season for Jaipur Pink Panthers!!

DABANG DELHI 34-23 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS

Aug 5, 2019 8:27 pm (IST)

Jaipur's Deepak Narwal goes back empty-handed. 

Delhi's Vijay does the same. Vijay registers 200 raids in PKL.

Deepak Hooda also puts in an empty raid. Naveen Kumar also comes back without a point.

Jaipur's Deepak Narwal is tackled by Ravinder Pahal in the DO OR DIE raid.

In Chandran Ranjit's DO OR DIE raid, Amit Hooda tackles him to the ground.

Deepak Hooda gets a touch on Vishal Mane. Deepak Hooda had walked out of bounds.

Naveen Kumar puts in an empty raid and Sachin Narwal is tackled by Ravinder Pahal.

DABANG DELHI 34-23 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS

Aug 5, 2019 8:18 pm (IST)

Jaipur's Deepak Hooda gets two points. He completes SUPER 10. Saeid Ghaffari and Joginder Narwal are out. Deepak Hooda goes past 750 raid points in PKL.

Chandran Ranjit puts in an empty raid. So does Sachin Narwal of Jaipur.

Delhi's Naveen Kumar goes back empty-handed and Deepak Hooda is tackled by Chandran Ranjit.

Chandran Ranjit then fails to get a point in his DO OR DIE raid.

Jaipur's Deepak Narwal gets a touch on Saeid Ghaffari.

Naveen Kumar gets a touch on Sandeep Dhull.

DABANG DELHI 31-21 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS

Aug 5, 2019 8:09 pm (IST)

Delhi's Naveen Kumar completes the SUPER 10! Sandeep Dhull and Amit Hooda are OUT!

Ajinkya Pawar puts in an empty raid.

Chandran Ranjit gets a SUPE RAID and Jaipur are ALL OUT! SIX points!! Pavan TR, Vishal, Deepak Hooda and Deepak Narwal gone.

DABANG DELHI 29-17 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS

Aug 5, 2019 8:06 pm (IST)

Delhi's Chandran Ranjit gets a bonus point.

Jaipur's Deepak Narwal gets a touch on Vishal.

Naveen Kumar gets a touch on Amit Hooda and then Deepak Hooda does the same on Saeid Ghaffari.

Chandran Ranjit puts in an empty raid.

Deepak Hooda gets a SUPER RAID! Vijay, Ravinder Pahal and Vishal Mane are out!

Delhi's Naveen Kumar gets a touch on Sandeep Dhull.

Deepak Hooda puts in an empty raid and then Naveen Kumar gets a bonus.

Ajinkya Pawar gets a touch on Saeid Ghaffari.

Naveen Kumar puts in an empty raid and Deepak Hooda also does the same.

DABANG DELHI 20-17 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS

Aug 5, 2019 7:54 pm (IST)

Delhi's Chandran Ranjit puts in an empty raid.

Deepak Hooda is then tackled by Vishal Mane.

DABANG DELHI 16-10 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS

Aug 5, 2019 7:52 pm (IST)

Delhi's Naveen Kumar puts in an empty raid and Jaipur's Deepak Narwal does the same.

Chandran Ranjit again puts in an empty raid and Deepak Narwal does the same again.

Chandran Ranjit in the DO OR DIE raid gets a touch on Sunil Siddhgavali.

Jaipur's Deepak Narwal fails to get a point and is tackled by Vishal Mane.

Naveen Kumar gets a touch on Sandeep Dhull.

Jaipur's Nilesh Salunke is tackled by Joginder Narwal and gets the ALL OUT..

DABANG DELHI 15-10 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS

Aug 5, 2019 7:47 pm (IST)

Delhi's Vijay and Jaipur's Deepak Narwal put in empty raids.

Vijay gets a touch on Deepak Hooda and Ajinkya Pawar does the same on Joginder Narwal.

Delhi's Chandran Ranjit and Jaipur's Ajinkya Pawar get back empty-handed.

Chandran Ranjit again put in an empty raid and Deepak Narwal does the same again.

In the DO OR DIE raid, gets a touch on Vishal.

Ajinkya Pawar then in his DO OR DIE raid, got a touch on Chandran Ranjit.

DABANG DELHI 9-9 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS

Aug 5, 2019 7:43 pm (IST)

Delhi's Chandran Ranjit gets a touch on Amit Hooda.

Deepak Hooda and then Naveen Kumar put in empty raids.

Jaipur's Ajinkya Pawar is tackled by Ravinder Pahal in the DO OR DIE raid.

Naveen Kumar then gets a touch on Sunil Siddhgavali. 

Deepak Hooda returns the favour with a touch on Naveen Kumar.

DABANG DELHI 6-8 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS

Aug 5, 2019 7:36 pm (IST)

Jaipur's Deepak Narwal gets touches on Vijay and Vishal Mane in the DO OR DIE raid. Deepak Narwal Registers 50 DO OR DIE successful raids.

Delhi's Chandran Ranjit gets a touch on Vishal.

Deepak Hooda gets a bonus and so does Naveen Kumar.

Deepak Narwal gets a touch on Vishal Mane.

Delhi's Naveen Kumar puts in an empty raid and so does Ajinkya Pawar of Jaipur.

DABANG DELHI 4-6 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS

Aug 5, 2019 7:33 pm (IST)

Jaipur's Deepak Hooda gets a touch point.

Chandran Ranjit gets tackled and Deepak Narwal puts in an empty raid.

Naveen Kumar gets a touch on Vishal.

Deepak Hooda does not get a point.

Naveen Kumar gets a touch on Sunil Siddhgavali.

DABANG DELHI 2-2 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS

Aug 5, 2019 7:11 pm (IST)

The men who will start for Jaipur Pink Panthers tonight... 

Aug 5, 2019 6:50 pm (IST)

Jaipur Pink Panthers Squad:
RAIDERS: Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Deepak Narwal, Guman Singh, Lokesh Kaushik, Milinda Chathuranga, Nilesh Salunke and Sushil Gulia

DEFENDERS: Pavan TR, Amit Hooda, Elavarasan A, Karamvir, Sandeep Kumar Dhull and Sunil Siddhgavali

ALL-ROUNDERS: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Dong Gyu Kim, Nitin Rawal, Sachin Narwal, Santhapanaselvam and Vishal

Aug 5, 2019 6:48 pm (IST)

Dabang Delhi Squad:
RAIDERS: Aman Kadian, Chandran Ranjit, Naveen Kumar, Neeraj Narwal and Sumit Kumar

DEFENDERS: Joginder Singh Narwal, Mohit, Vishal Mane, Pratik Patil, Ravinder Pahal, Anil Kumar, Saeid Ghaffari, Satywan, Sumit and Sombir

ALL-ROUNDERS: Balram, Meraj Sheykh and Vijay

Aug 5, 2019 6:37 pm (IST)

Dabang Delhi take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first game of tonight... who will come up on top?

Aug 5, 2019 6:30 pm (IST)

Jaipur Pink Panthers Form -

Played: 4

Won: 4

Tied: 0

Lost: 0

Win rate: 100%

Best Raider: Deepak Hooda

Best Defender: Sandeep Dhull

Aug 5, 2019 6:30 pm (IST)
 

Dabang Delhi Form -

Played: 4

Won: 3

Tied: 0

Lost: 1

Win rate: 75%

Best Raider: Naveen Kumar

Best Defender: Joginder Narwal

Dabang Delhi face Jaipur Pink Panthers in Patna (Photo Courtesy: PKL)

Dabang Delhi KC will eye brushing aside the result of their last encounter by getting winning momentum back on their side. The northerners narrowly fell short in their previous match but have been in good form with three wins from their four matches so far. Naveen Kumar has been their most potent raider with opposition defences finding it difficult to contain him.

Chandran Ranjit is another raider who has enjoyed success this season and he is also capable in defence as he demonstrated with a Super Tackle in the last game. In defence, the experience of skipper Joginder Narwal has been crucial in turning them into a solid and well-organised unit. The likes of Saeid Ghaffari, Ravinder Pahal and Vishal Mane have all contributed in defence as well.



The only side yet to lose a game this season, Jaipur Pink Panthers’ early season form has turned them into one of the frontrunners to go all the way. Having an abundance of talented players in the team, they will be looking for their fifth successive win of the campaign when they face Dabang Delhi KC captain Deepak Hooda has been in good form and will be keen to produce another strong performance after a quiet outing last time around.

He will look for support from the in-form Deepak Narwal and Ajinkya Pawar as far as the raiding is concerned. The defence, on the other hand, will want to maintain their form and they will hope Amit Hooda and Sandeep Dhull continue to dominate the opposition raiders.
