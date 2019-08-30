Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates in New Delhi: Delhi Beats Patna 38-35

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Dabang Delhi and Patna Pirates through News18 Sports' live blog. Dabang Delhi beats Patna Pirates 38-35 in the second game of matchday 34 at the Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. In the first game of the night, Telugu Titans take on Puneri Paltan at the same venue.
Dabang Delhi will be looking to end their Pro Kabaddi season 7 home leg with their perfect record at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex intact on Friday. They take on Patna Pirates in the final match of the Delhi leg and will be hoping to build on their lead at the summit of the season 7 standings with a fourth consecutive win at home. Patna Pirates, meanwhile, need a win as well to have a chance of moving off bottom spot in the standings.
Aug 30, 2019 9:43 pm (IST)
Delhi remain unbeaten at home! They stay atop the PKL 2019 point table.
Delhi's Naveen Kumar gets back empty-handed.
Patna's Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Anil Kumar.
Meraj Sheykh puts in an empty raid.
Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Vishal Mane.
Naveen Kumar in the DO OR DIE raid gets a touch on Jawahar.
Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Anil Kumar.
Meraj Sheykh again puts in an empty raid.
Pardeep Narwal puts in an empty raid.
Naveen Kumar puts in an empty raid.
Pardeep Narwal gets tackled by Joginder Narwal.
DABANG DELHI 38-35 PATNA PIRATES
Aug 30, 2019 9:36 pm (IST)
Patna's Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Vijay.
Delhi's Naveen Kumar gets a bonus point.
Pardeep Narwal gets a touches on Naveen Kumar and Vishal Mane.
Chandran Ranjit gets a tackled by Vikas Jaglan.
Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Joginder Narwal. Delhi are ALL OUT!
DABANG DELHI 36-32 PATNA PIRATES
Aug 30, 2019 9:25 pm (IST)
Delhi's Chandran Ranjit puts in an empty raid.
Patna's Jawahar puts in an empty raid.
Chandran Ranjit in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Hadi Oshtorak.
Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Ravinder Pahal. SUPER 10!
Vijay gets a touch on Jawahar.
Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Anil Kumar.
Naveen Kumar gets a touch on Vikas Jaglan. He gets to his 300 raid points in just 33 matches. RECORD!
DABANG DELHI 35-25 PATNA PIRATES
Aug 30, 2019 9:18 pm (IST)
Delhi's Naveen Kumar puts in an empty raid.
Patna's Pardeep Narwal puts in an empty raid.
Naveen Kumar gets a bonus but is tackled by Hadi Oshtorak.
Pardeep Narwal puts in an empty raid.
Vijay puts in an empty raid.
Pardeep Narwal in the DO RO DEI raid gets tackled by Joginder Narwal.
Chandran Ranjit gets a bonus point.
Ashish puts in an empty raid.
Chandran Ranjit also gets back empty-handed.
Ashish gets a touch on Vijay.
DABANG DELHI 33-22 PATNA PIRATES
Aug 30, 2019 9:13 pm (IST)
Patna's Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Anil Kumar
Delhi's Naveen Kumar in the DO OR DIE raid gets a bonus.
Pardeep Narwal comes back empty-handed.
Naveen Kumar puts in an empty raid.
Ashish gets tackled by Ravinder Pahal.
Chandran Ranjit puts in an empty raid.
Pardeep Narwal gets back with a bonus point.
Naveen Kumar gets back empty-handed.
Pardeep Narwal again puts in an empty raid.
Chandran Ranjit gets tackled by Jawahar.
Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Ravinder Pahal.
DABANG DELHI 29-21 PATNA PIRATES
Aug 30, 2019 9:01 pm (IST)
Delhi's Naveen Kumar gets tackled by Neeraj Kumar. Delhi are ALL OUT!
Patna's Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou puts in an empty raid.
Naveen Kumar gets a bonus but is tackled by Hadi Oshtorak. SUPER 10! The record 9th consecutive SUPER 10!
Pardeep Narwal comes back empty-handed.
Chandran Ranjit puts in an empty raid.
Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou gets a tackle by Vishal Mane in the DO OR DIE raid.
Chandran Ranjit puts in an empty raid.
DABANG DELHI 26-17 PATNA PIRATES
Aug 30, 2019 8:57 pm (IST)
Delhi's Chandran Ranjit gets a touch on Neeraj Kumar.
Patna's Pardeep Narwal puts in an empty raid.
Chandran Ranjit also puts in an empty raid.
Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou comes back empty-handed.
Naveen Kumar gets a bonus point.
Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Anil Kumar in the DO OR DIE raid.
Chandran Ranjit puts in an empty raid.
Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Joginder Narwal.
Vijay gets tackled by Vikas Jaglan.
Pardeep Narwal gets touches on Chandran Ranjit, Vishal Mane and Ravinder Pahal. SUPER TACKLE!
DABANG DELHI 23-13 PATNA PIRATES
Aug 30, 2019 8:52 pm (IST)
Patna's Vikas Jaglan gets a bonus in the DO OR DIE raid.
Delhi's Naveen Kumar gets a touch on Hadi Oshtorak.
Vikas Jaglan gets a touch on Anil Kumar.
Naveen Kumar gets a touch on Jawahar.
Vikas Jaglan gets tackled by Ravinder Pahal. Patna are ALL OUT!
DABANG DELHI 21-7 PATNA PIRATES
Aug 30, 2019 8:49 pm (IST)
Delhi's Chandran Ranjit puts in an empty raid.
Patna's Pardeep Narwal gets tackled by Ravinder Pahal.
Chandran Ranjit gets a bonus point.
Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou gets tackled by Joginder Narwal.
Naveen Kumar and then Vikas Jaglan out in empty raids.
Vijay gets two touches on Monu and Jaideep.
Vikas Jaglan again comes back empty-handed.
Naveen Kumar gets a touch on Neeraj Kumar.
DABANG DELHI 15-3 PATNA PIRATES
Aug 30, 2019 8:44 pm (IST)
Patna Pirates win the toss and select the choice of court
Delhi's Chandran Ranjit gets a touch on Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou.
Patna's Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Anil Kumar.
Naveen Kumar gets a touch on Neeraj Kumar.
Pardeep Narwal gets tackled by Anil Kumar.
Naveen Kumar gets a touch on Hadi Oshtorak.
Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou gets a bonus but is tackled by Vishal Mane.
Naveen Kumar gets touches on Vikas Jaglan, Jaideep.
Monu gets a bonus but is tackled by Ravinder Pahal. Patna are ALL OUT!
DABANG DELHI 10-3 PATNA PIRATES
Aug 30, 2019 8:32 pm (IST)
Patna Pirates Squad:
RAIDERS: Pardeep Narwal, Ashish, Jang Kun Lee, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Mohit, Monu, Naveen, Purna Singh and Rajveersinh Pratap Rao Chavan
DEFENDERS: Mahendra Choudhary, Neeraj Kumar, Jaideep and Jawahar Dagar
ALL-ROUNDERS: Amit Kumar, Hadi Oshtorak, Ravinder, Sahil Mann, Vikas Jaglan
Aug 30, 2019 8:27 pm (IST)
Dabang Delhi Squad:
RAIDERS: Aman Kadian, Chandran Ranjit, Naveen Kumar, Neeraj Narwal and Sumit Kumar
In head-to-head contests Patna Pirates have won on 7 occasions as compared to just 2 wins from Dabang Delhi. Only one match between Delhi and Patna has ended in a draw.
Aug 30, 2019 7:58 pm (IST)
Dabang Delhi take on Patna Pirates in their last match fo the home leg. Can they sign with another win?
Dabang Delhi face Patna Pirates in Delhi (Photo Credit: PKL)
Dabang Delhi have looked unstoppable this season and have lost just one of their 10 outings so far. A well-balanced unit, the hosts have a variety of options in attack as well as defence. However, their main weapon this year has been the unstoppable Naveen Kumar, who has been in scintillating form and will be looking to break the record for most consecutive Super 10s on Friday.
Naveen has currently registered eight successive Super 10s and another against Patna Pirates will see him go past 'Record-Breaker' Pardeep Narwal's record of eight. Naveen isn't the only attacking threat that Dabang Delhi posses though with Chandran Ranjit and Meraj Sheykh also capable of wreaking havoc on opposition defences.
As far as the home side's defence is concerned, Ravinder Pahal has found form over the last two matches and, along with skipper Joginder Narwal, has organised and led the defence well. Vishal Mane and Saeid Ghaffari have also demonstrated their experience and ability to deliver over the first half of the season.
Patna Pirates must turn things around soon if they are to get their campaign back on track. They are currently at the bottom of the points table having emerged victorious in just one of their last seven games.
There were shades of the old Pardeep Narwal in Patna Pirates' last few matches, but putting a lot of raiding responsibility on his shoulders could make it difficult for the three-time champions. They'll need to produce a more cohesive performance against Dabang Delhi with all members of their team making important contributions.
Pardeep will find it difficult to produce his best, if not complemented and revived quickly when necessary by the likes of Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Jang Kun Lee and Ashish. In defence, with personnel like Neeraj Kumar, Jaideep, Monu and Hadi Oshtorak on the roster, Patna Pirates are capable of thwarting any opposition attack in the league when in form.