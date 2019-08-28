Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba in New Delhi: Delhi Beat Mumbai 40-24

Aug 28, 2019 9:48 pm (IST)

That's a champion's performance Dabang Delhi. They started slow but once they got into the groove, there was no stopping them. Naveen Kumar was once again the star of the show with his eighth straight Super 10 and with this win, Delhi strengthen their position on top of the table.

This was Delhi's third straight win at home and they have smashed the home team hinx and how.