Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba in New Delhi: Delhi Beat Mumbai 40-24

News18.com | August 28, 2019, 9:55 PM IST
Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Dabang Delhi and U Mumba through News18 Sports' live blog. Dabang Delhi thrash U Mumba 40-24 in the second game of matchday 32 at the Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. In the first game of the night, Gujarat Fortunegiants lost to Haryana Steelers 25-41 at the same venue.

It was a battling first 20 minutes with both Delhi and Mumbai staying close. U Mumba defence did well to keep Naveen Kumar quiet with the Delhi raider getting three failed raids in the first half. On the other hand, Delhi defender Joginder Narwal continued his top form with three tackle points in the first half. It's was a defender's half with both teams getting a combined 12 tackle points.
Aug 28, 2019 9:48 pm (IST)

That's a champion's performance Dabang Delhi. They started slow but once they got into the groove, there was no stopping them. Naveen Kumar was once again the star of the show with his eighth straight Super 10 and with this win, Delhi strengthen their position on top of the table.

This was Delhi's third straight win at home and they have smashed the home team hinx and how.

Aug 28, 2019 9:46 pm (IST)

Balram goes for Delhi's do-or-die raid and Atrachali and Surinder try to tackle him but he wriggles out and gets a touch over the line.

Athul MS next comes fo rMumbai's raid and Satywan gets a leg hold on him. He gets close to the line but is powered away by the rest. This is turning into a drubbing.

Dabang Delhi 40-24 U Mumba

Aug 28, 2019 9:44 pm (IST)

It was a Naveen Kumar vs Fazel Atrachali battle! The Delhi raider has got four points in their head-to-head while Atrachali was able to tackle the man only once. Naveen has sure come out on top here.

Aug 28, 2019 9:42 pm (IST)

Surinder Singh comes for a Mumbai raid and is tackled down massively by Ravinder Pahal. Naveen then goes and gets an easy point on Harendra Kumar. Three more points for Delhi and Mumbai get another all-out.

Dabang Delhi 37-23 U Mumba

Aug 28, 2019 9:39 pm (IST)

This man has been the life of Dabang Delhi's campaign so far. Delhi are table toppers and it is down to Naveen Kumar's consistent raiding performance.

Aug 28, 2019 9:38 pm (IST)

Super 10 for Naveen Kumar! He equals Pardeep Narwal's record of eight consecutive Super 10s! Naveen goes for Delhi's do-or-die raid and puts constant pressure on Atrachali and manages to get a touch on him. Brilliant stuff from the youngster!

Dabang Delhi 33-22 U Mumba

Aug 28, 2019 9:36 pm (IST)

Sandeep Narwal goes for too much, he tries hard to get a touch moving from one end to the other with his back to the mid-line. In the end, Joginder Narwal clutches on to him. Delhi's lead is back to 10 points.

Dabang Delhi 32-22 U Mumba

Aug 28, 2019 9:34 pm (IST)

Fazel Atrachali and Sandeep Narwal are keeping Mumbai alive here. First a super tackle on Naveen and then on Chandran Ranjit. Mumbai are close while Delhi are trying to fend them. With about five minutes on the clock, who will come out on top?

Dabang Delhi 31-22 U Mumba

Aug 28, 2019 9:32 pm (IST)

Naveen Kumar has been brilliant since the second half began. After being subdued in the first half, he has already got nine point on the board and is close to his 8th straight Super 10. Can he get there and equal Pardeep Narwal's record?

Dabang Delhi 31-22 U Mumba

Aug 28, 2019 9:30 pm (IST)

Abhishek Singh comes on to raid for U Mumba and Ravinder Pahal brings him down. This is massive from the man and Mumbai have lost all men.

Dabang Delhi 22-14 U Mumba

Aug 28, 2019 9:08 pm (IST)

It's been a battling 20 minutes so far as both Dabang Delhi and U Mumba have put up a strong performance so far. U Mumba defence has done extremely well to keep Naveen Kumar quiet with the Delhi raider getting three failed raids. On the other hand, Delhi defender Joginder Narwal continues his top form with three tackle points. It's been a defender's half with both teams getting a combined 12 tackle points.

Dabang Delhi 14-11 U Mumba

Aug 28, 2019 9:04 pm (IST)

Meraj Sheykh gets an important raid point for Dabang Delhi in do-or-die! He lures Abhishek Singh into making a tackle and turns around brilliant to get a touch over the line.

Athul MS goes for a Mumbai raid and Joginder Narwal gets a brilliant leg hold on him. Two quick points for Delhi here.

Next raid, however, Meraj is powered down by Atrachali. This is a big, big battle.

Dabang Delhi 13-11 U Mumba

Aug 28, 2019 9:01 pm (IST)

Review lost for Dabang Delhi | Arjun Deshwal stretched fully to get a jersey touch on Vijay. Delhi went for a review but the TV umpire did not have sufficient evidence to turn around the decision of the referees.

Dabang Delhi 11-10 U Mumba

Aug 28, 2019 8:57 pm (IST)

Chandran Ranjit gets a goo touch point with his outstretched hand on Harendra and then gives away an unnecessary point in trying to tackle Athul MS in the do-or-die raid.

Naveen then goes for a raid and is absolutely powered down by Fazel Atrachali. This is turning into some battle.

Dabang Delhi 11-9 U Mumba

Aug 28, 2019 8:56 pm (IST)

Mumbai have been able to keep Naveen quite quiet so far. The Delhi raider ventures deep again and is brought down by Sandeep Narwal. Mumbai are staying into this one, still too tight to call.

Dabang Delhi 10-7 U Mumba

Aug 28, 2019 8:54 pm (IST)

Rohit Baliyan goes, gets a bonus but Ravinder Pahal catches hold of his leg and he is tackled down. This is a fabulous comeback from Delhi, especially after Mumbai's fantastic start.

Dabang Delhi 9-6 U Mumba

Aug 28, 2019 8:53 pm (IST)

Delhi are getting themselves back in this one. Athul MS goes for a raid and he is tackled down by Ravinder Pahal. A strong ankle hold from the Delhi defender.

Naveen then goes for Delhi's do-or-die raid. Atrachali tries to catch hold of his leg but he jumps over and also gets a touch on Harendra. Mumbai are now left with one man on the mat.

Dabang Delhi 6-5 U Mumba

Aug 28, 2019 8:50 pm (IST)

Chandran Ranjit goes for a Delhi raid and Sandeep tries an ambitious leg hold on him. Ranjit wriggles away a bit and gets his hand over the line. Delhi have their second point of the night.

Arjun Deshwal is next tackled down by Joginder Narwal but he gets a bonus point for Mumbai before that.

Dabang Delhi 3-5 U Mumba

Aug 28, 2019 8:47 pm (IST)

Vijay goes for a Delhi raid and is brought down by Sandeep Narwal. There seemed to have been a jersey pull on him but U Mumba are still awarded the point and Delhi do not review it.

Athul MS gets an empty raid after which Naveen goes for the Delhi raid and is tackled down by Sandeep.

Mumbai are off to a flier here.

Dabang Delhi 0-4 U Mumba

Aug 28, 2019 8:45 pm (IST)

Chandran Ranjit gets the match started and is tackled down by Harendra immediately. Exactly the start Mumbai were looking for.

Arjun Deshwal then goes for a Mumbai raid and gets a bonus point.

Dabang Delhi 0-2 U Mumba

Aug 28, 2019 8:41 pm (IST)

Here is U Mumba’s starting 7 against Dabang Delhi: Arjun Deshwal, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Athul MS, Abhishek Singh, Sandeep Narwal and Fazel Atrachali.

Aug 28, 2019 8:40 pm (IST)

Here is Dabang Delhi’s starting 7 against U Mumba: Naveen Kumar, Vishal Mane, Anil Kumar, Vijay, Chandran Ranjit, Ravinder Pahal and Joginder Narwal.

Aug 28, 2019 8:17 pm (IST)

Delhi's average raid points has been through the roof this season and that's particularly down to Naveen Kumar, who has got seven consecutive Super 10s. That's what U Mumba are up against today.

Aug 28, 2019 8:11 pm (IST)

Here is U Mumba’s performance sheet of season 7 so far.

Played: 10

Won: 5

Tied: 0

Lost: 5

Win rate: 50%

Best Raider: Abhishek Singh

Best Defender: Fazel Atrachali

Aug 28, 2019 8:04 pm (IST)

Here is Dabang Delhi’s performance sheet of season 7 so far.

Played: 9

Won: 7

Tied: 1

Lost: 1

Win rate: 77.78%

Best Raider: Naveen Kumar

Best Defender: Joginder Narwal

Aug 28, 2019 7:59 pm (IST)

U Mumba lead Dabang Delhi 12-2 in their head-to-head record. While Delhi are the team in the deadly form and top of the table, Mumbai will find confidence in the fact that they have overpowered Delhi traditionally.

Aug 28, 2019 7:58 pm (IST)

Dabang Delhi take on U Mumba in the second match of the third day of the Delhi leg of Pro Kabaddi League. The home team has got a brilliant start to the leg with two wins and will be looking for a third. Mumbai, on the other hand, have their task cut out against an in-form Delhi.

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba in New Delhi: Delhi Beat Mumbai 40-24
Dabang Delhi take on U Mumba in Pro Kabaddi League. (Photo Credit: PKL)

However, Delhi put up a champion's performance once they got into the groove. Naveen turned up the heat and was once again the star of the show with his eighth straight Super 10. With this win, Delhi strengthen their position on top of the table with 44 points.

PKL table

This was Delhi's third straight win at home and they have smashed the home team hinx and how. In the head-to-head battle between Naveen and Atrachali, Naveen came out on top with four raid points while Atrachali got just one tackle point.

On the defensive side for Delhi, Ravinder Pahal was the top performance with a massive eight tackle points. For Mumbai, Sandeep Narwal was the best defender with a High 5.

Arjun Deshwal with seven raid points was the top raider for U Mumba. Mumba currently occupy the sixth place in the table with 29 points.

 
