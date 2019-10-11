Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba in Noida: Mumbai, Delhi Tie 37-37

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Dabang Delhi and U Mumba through News18 Sports' live blog. Dabang Delhi and U Mumba tie 37-37 in the first game of matchday 69 at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida on Friday. In the second game of the night, UP Yoddha face Bengaluru Bulls at the same venue.
The penultimate game of the league stage will pit in-form U Mumba against a well-rested Dabang Delhi side. While U Mumba are hunting for their fourth win on the trot, Dabang Delhi will be looking to retake top spot in the Pro Kabaddi Season 7 standings. LIVE STREAM
Oct 11, 2019 8:35 pm (IST)
Mumbai's Abhishek Singh gets a touch on Vijay.
Delhi's Chandran Ranjit gets a bonus.
Abhishek Singh gets a touch on Anil Kumar.
Chandran Ranjit gets a bonus but is tackled by Fazel Atrachali. HIGH 5! Delhi are ALL OUT!
Arjun Deshwal gets a bonus point.
Vijay gets a ouch on Fazel Atrachali.
Arjun Deshwal gets a touch on Chandran Ranjit.
Meraj Sheykh gets tackled by Sandeep Narwal.
Abhishek Singh puts in an empty raid and so does Naveen Kumar.
Arjun Deshwal gets tackled by Viajy.
Chandran Ranjit does not get a point.
Abhishek Singh puts in an empty raid.
Naveen Kumar gets a bonus point.
Abhishek Singh gets a touch on Ravinder Pahal. SUPER 10!
DABANG DELHI 37 - 37 U MUMBA
Oct 11, 2019 8:16 pm (IST)
Mumbai's Arjun Deshwal puts in an empty raid.
Delhi's Naveen Kumar gets a touch on Surinder Singh.
Ajinkya Kapre gets tackled by Vishal Mane.
Chandran Ranjit puts in an empty raid.
Arjun Deshwal gets a touch on Vishal Mane.
Naveen Kumar puts in an empty raid.
Abhishek Singh gets tackled by Vijay.
Meraj Sheykh gets tackled by Fazel Atrachali.
Arjun Deshwal gets a touch on Ravinder Pahal.
Naveen Kumar and Abhishek Singh put in empty raids.
Chandran Ranjit puts in an empty raid.
Arjun Deshwal gets a touch on Vishal Mane.
Naveen Kumar gets tackled by Fazel Atrachali.
DABANG DELHI 32 - 28 U MUMBA
Oct 11, 2019 8:12 pm (IST)
Delhi's Naveen Kumar gets a touch on Arjun Deshwal. SUPER 10! Mumbai are ALL OUT!
Mumbai's Abhishek Singh gets a touch on Naveen Kumar.
Meraj Sheykh gets tackled by Sandeep Narwal.
Abhishek Singh gets a touch on Chandran Ranjit.
Vijay abd Abhishek Singh put in empty raids.
Vijay gets a bonus point.
Abhishek Singh gets a touch on Ravinder Pahal.
Vijay gets tackled by Sandeep Singh.
Abhishek Singh gets a touch on Vishal Mane.
Neeraj Narwal gets a bonus pint but is tackled by Fazel Atrachali. Delhi are ALL OUT!
DABANG DELHI 29 - 22 U MUMBA
Oct 11, 2019 7:56 pm (IST)
Delhi's Vijay gets a bonus but is tackled by Surinder Singh.
Mumbai's Rohit Baliyan gets tackled by Ravinder Pahal.
Naveen Kumar gets a touch on Sandeep Narwal.
Arjun Deshwal gets a bonus point but is tackled Vishal Mane.
Naveen Kumar gets a touch on Surinder Singh.
Rohit Baliyan gets a bonus but is tackled by Vishal Mane.
Naveen Kumar puts in an empty raid.
Abhishek Singh gets tackled by Anil Kumar.
Vijay puts in an empty raid and so does Sandeep Narwal.
Naveen Kumar gets a touch on Sandeep Narwal.
Fazel Atrachali puts in an empty raid.
Naveen Kumar gets a touch on Fazel Atrachali.
Anil got a touch on Anil Kumar.
Naveen Kumar got a touch on Anil.
DABANG DELHI 24-13 U MUMBA
Oct 11, 2019 7:46 pm (IST)
Delhi's Naveen Kumar got a touch on Fazel Atrachali.
Mumbai's Arjun Deshwal is tackled by Vishal Mane.
Chandran Ranjit put in an empty raid.
Rohit Baliyan got tackled by Ravinder Pahal.
Naveen Kumar got a touch on Sandeep Narwal.
Abhishek Singh got a bonus point.
Naveen Kumar got a touch on Surinder Singh.
Abhishek Singh got a bonus but is tackled by Ravinder Pahal. Mumbai are ALL OUT!
Vijay and Rohit Baliyan put in empty raids.
Chandran Ranjit got a touch on Rohit Baliyan.
Arjun Deshwal got a touch on Vijay.
Meraj Sheykh got a touch on Fazel Atrachali.
Arjun Deshwal puts in an empty raid.
DABANG DELHI 15 - 7 U MUMBA
Oct 11, 2019 7:40 pm (IST)
Dabang Delhi won the toss and selected the choice of court.
Mumbai's Abhishek Singh is tackled by Anil Kumar.
Delhi's Chandran Ranjit got a touch on Rohit Baliyan.
Arjun Deshwal got a bonus point.
Naveen Kumar got tackled by Fazel Atrachali.
Arjun Deshwal put in an empty raid.
Meraj Sheykh got a touch on Sunil.
Abhishek Singh put in an empty raid.
Meraj Sheykh got tackled by Surinder Singh.
Abhishek Singh got a touch on Ravinder Pahal.
Naveen Kumar got a bonus and a touch on Anil.
Rohit Baliyan put in an empty raid.
DABANG DELHI 5-4 U MUMBA
Oct 11, 2019 7:27 pm (IST)
U Mumba Form -
Played: 21
Won: 12
Tied: 1
Lost: 8
Win Rate: 57.15%
Best Raider: Abhishek Singh
Best Defender: Fazel Atrachali
Oct 11, 2019 7:21 pm (IST)
Dabang Delhi Form -
Played: 21
Won: 15
Tied: 2
Lost: 4
Win Rate: 71.43%
Best Raider: Naveen Kumar
Best Defender: Ravinder Pahal
Oct 11, 2019 6:58 pm (IST)
In head-to-head cotests U Mumba have had the better of Dabang Delhi on 12 occasions and have lost just 3 matches.
Oct 11, 2019 6:45 pm (IST)
The Naveen Express is up against the toughest #VIVOProKabaddi defensive duo of the season tonight! 🔥🔥
Catch Fazel 'Sultan' Atrachali and Surinder Singh in action:
Dabang Delhi will take on U Mumba in the penultimate game of the league stage at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.
Dabang Delhi face U Mumba in Noida (Photo Credit: PKL)
After losing just once in their previous 15 matches, Dabang Delhi succumbed to two successive losses for the first time this season.
However, coach Krishan Kumar Hooda will not be fazed by those defeats, as he willingly opted to rest almost all his starters and give opportunities to his bench players with their playoffs berth already sealed.
Hooda will likely field the same players that he did in the last match, however, given U Mumba's excellent recent form and an opportunity to finish top of the standings, the coach might be tempted to use the likes of Naveen Kumar, Joginder Narwal and Ravinder Pahal, who last featured in a match 11 days ago.
vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 7 Playoffs format explained: Here’s your team’s road to the finals!
'Sultan' Fazel Atrachali and his boys were in top form last night as they beat Haryana Steelers by a socreline of 39-33. The charismatic skipper led from the front and scored eight tackle points, while his partner on the opposite flank, Sandeep Narwal, too, finished with a High 5, in what was a dominant defensive display, by U Mumba.
The star of the show, however, was raider Ajinkya Kapre, who made his first start of the season and scored nine raid points, showcasing a host of moves while also contributing in defence in what was an impressive performance from the rookie.
With the likes of Abhishek Singh, Arjun Deshwal and Rohit Baliyan resting ahead of the playoffs, Kapre might have done enough to earn himself another start against Dabang Delhi on Friday.