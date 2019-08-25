Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha in New Delhi: Delhi Beat UP 36-27

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Dabang Delhi and UP Yoddha through News18 Sports' live blog. Dabang Delhi beat UP Yoddha 36-27 in the second game of matchday 30 at the Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. In the first game of the night, Jaipur Pink Panthers lost to Bengaluru Bulls at the same venue.
After a winning start to their home leg in Pro Kabaddi season 7, Dabang Delhi registered successive victories in front of their home fans as they defeated UP Yoddha. UP Yoddha, meanwhile, were targeting consecutive wins but failed against a strong Dabang Delhi outfit.
Read More
Aug 25, 2019 9:49 pm (IST)
Another solid performance from Dabang Delhi and they have broken the home team jinx and how. Dabang Delhi go on top of the table after a 36-27 win over UP Yoddha. They have registered two straight wins at home and they have two more matches to go.
Super Tackle on Chandran Ranjit! Amit tackles Ranjit and UP get two points as they try to reduce the gap on the scoreboard.
Dabang Delhi 36-27 UP Yoddha
Aug 25, 2019 9:44 pm (IST)
Monu Goyat gets a Super 10 as he takes out Anil Kumar.
Naveen Kumar goes for the next raid for Delhi and once again escapes the grasp of Sumit and Ashu Singh. Two points for Delhi again.
Dabang Delhi 34-25 UP Yoddha
Aug 25, 2019 9:40 pm (IST)
Naveen Kumar is not backing down! There are just two men on the mat for Delhi and he goes for the raid, picks up a bonus points and takes out Ashu Singh to get two points for Delhi, including a revival.
Dabang Delhi 32-25 UP Yoddha
Aug 25, 2019 9:39 pm (IST)
A Super Raid from Rishank Devadiga! How much will this cost Dabang Delhi? Rishank was tackled by Vijay, Joginder Narwal, Vishal Mane and Ravinder Pahal but he manages to get a hand over the line. This is a humungous moment!
Dabang Delhi 30-23 UP Yoddha
36' Super raid from Rishank Devadigaaaaa. Kya baaaat hai!
Naveen Kumar gets another Super 10 and with that he also affects another all-out on UP. The first one came through his raid as well and so did this one. And with this, he also reaches 100 raid points this season. Can any defence this season stop this man?
Here is UP Yoddha’s performance sheet in season 7 so far.
Played: 9
Won: 3
Tied: 2
Lost: 4
Win rate: 33.33%
Best Raider: Shrikant Jadhav
Best Defender: Sumit
Aug 25, 2019 7:55 pm (IST)
Here is Dabang Delhi’s performance sheet in season 7 so far.
Played: 8
Won: 6
Tied: 1
Lost: 1
Win rate: 75%
Best Raider: Naveen Kumar
Best Defender: Joginder Narwal
Aug 25, 2019 7:46 pm (IST)
Dabang Delhi have never won a game against UP Yoddha in the history of Pro Kabaddi League. Delhi trail 0-3 in their head-to-head record but with their form this season, they will fancy their chances.
Aug 25, 2019 7:44 pm (IST)
Dabang Delhi take on UP Yoddha in the second match of their home leg and will look to get consecutive wins in front of their home fans. Dabang Delhi edged out Bengaluru Bulls in their previous encounter on Saturday and will want to keep up the momentum.
Dabang Delhi take on UP Yoddha in Pro Kabaddi League. (Photo Credit: PKL)
Despite never beating UP Yoddha in their three previous encounters, Dabang Delhi will fancy their chances against them on Sunday. Naveen Kumar has been their talisman in attack and keeping him quiet will be one of UP Yoddha's biggest challenges. He's scored six consecutive Super 10s - the second-longest streak in league history - and looks primed for another stellar performance against UP Yoddha on current form.
However, he'll be hoping for more support in attack than he had against Bengaluru Bulls in their last game. Chandran Ranjit has proven he can be a handful for defenders to deal with in the past and Dabang Delhi will be hoping he and Iranian all-rounder Meraj Sheykh can deliver against UP Yoddha.
Making the most of their 🏡 advantage - @DabangDelhiKC's objective for the Delhi leg.
In defence, they possess an abundance of options with skipper Joginder Narwal leading from the front. He'll have the likes of Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Mane and Saeid Ghaffari in support to make things even more difficult for the opposition's attack.
UP Yoddha will head into the contest with confidence having got the better of a formidable Jaipur Pink Panthers outfit in their last outing. They will also be keen to preserve their perfect record against Dabang Delhi having won all their previous three matches against the side from the capital.
To beat Dabang Delhi, however, UP Yoddha must strive to be more consistent, which is something they haven't managed to do so far. With the likes of Shrikant Jadhav, Rishank Devadiga and Monu Goyat in their ranks, it's not that hard to envision them blowing away opposition defences even though they haven't managed to combine to the betterment of the team as regularly as their fans would have liked.
That said, it's surely just a matter of time till they do so and with the emergence of Surender Gill in the last match, expect fireworks from UP Yoddha on Sunday. Their defence, meanwhile, features skipper Nitesh Kumar and Sumit, who's their leading tackle points scorer this year. Much of responsibility in defence will rest on their shoulders and their battle with Dabang Delhi's raiders could well dictate the eventual outcome of the game.