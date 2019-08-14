Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengal Warriors in Ahmedabad: Bengal Beat Gujarat

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengal Warriors: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Bengal Warriors through News18 Sports' live blog. Gujarat Fortunegiants lose their fifth consecutive match after a 26-28 loss to Bengal Warriors in the second game of of matchday 21 at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. In the first match of the day, Haryana Steelers beat UP Yoddha at the same venue.
Bengal Warriors have notched up their first-ever win over Gujarat and in a thrilling manner as it went down to the very last raid of the match with Prapanjan avoiding a super tackle and getting a crucial touch point instead. Prapanjan was the best raider for Bengal as he won them eight points while Mohammad Nabibakhsh was their best defender with two tackle points in three attempts.
Read More
Aug 14, 2019 9:47 pm (IST)
Bengal Warriors have got their first-ever win against Gujarat Fortunegiants by defeating them 28-26 in the dying moments of the match. Gujarat have now slumped to their fifth consecutive loss.
40' Nabi and Prapanjan get us the win! Sher jab shikaar karta hai, toh yahi hota hai.
Mohammad Nabibakhsh tackles Sonu in the do-or-die raid and Bengal have the lead again but this is still anybody's game.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 26-27 Bengal Warriors
Aug 14, 2019 9:42 pm (IST)
Incredible stuff from the Gujarat defence, that a brilliant comeback! Maninder Singh has been super tackled, initiated by Sunil Kumar and the scores are back level. Gujarat are taking it deep here, Bengal are also on the edge, they had this one almost in the bag!
Gujarat Fortunegiants 26-26 Bengal Warriors
Aug 14, 2019 9:39 pm (IST)
Gujarat Fortunegiants get a super tackle on Prapanjan. This is the first time Prapanjan has been tackled in the match and what a time for the super tackle. Gujarat get two points here.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 24-26 Bengal Warriors
Aug 14, 2019 9:34 pm (IST)
What a brilliant do-or-die raid from Prapanjan. Sumit makes an error to go one-on-one against the raider and loses and Bengal have just increased their lead over Gujarat. The home team are staring at another defeat with under 4.5 minutes on the clock.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 21-26 Bengal Warriors
Aug 14, 2019 9:33 pm (IST)
Rohit Gulia is tackled brilliantly by Rinku Narwal as the defender gets a two-ankle hold in the do-or-die raid for Gujarat. Bengal are keeping their gap from Gujarat here.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 21-25 Bengal Warriors
Aug 14, 2019 9:27 pm (IST)
Maninder Singh goes for a do-or-die raid for Bengal Warriors and Gujarat execute a super tackle initiated by Sunil Kumar and just three points between the two teams now.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 21-24 Bengal Warriors
Aug 14, 2019 9:24 pm (IST)
Super tackle initiated by Sunil Kumar on Mohammad Nabibakhsh and Gujarat have closed down some gap here but they have a hill to climb still if they are to win this one.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 18-24 Bengal Warriors
Aug 14, 2019 9:22 pm (IST)
Gujarat lose their review after they challenged that Prapanjan had stepped into the lobby after which, Vinod Kumar goes for a Gujarat raid and is thrown off the mat. This is getting worse for Gujarat.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 16-22 Bengal Warriors
Aug 14, 2019 9:18 pm (IST)
Mistakes now accumulating for Gujarat, pressure is telling on them. Sonu steps into the lobby without a touch and Bengal's lead is only increasing here.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 15-21 Bengal Warriors
Aug 14, 2019 9:14 pm (IST)
Prapanjan goes for the do-or-die raid for Bengal Warriors and Ankit tries for an ankle hold on but Prapanjan wriggles off and gets an important touch point.
Next raid, Vinod Kumar gets a touch point on Baldev Singh to keep Gujarat in hunt.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 14-18 Bengal Warriors
Aug 14, 2019 9:05 pm (IST)
Bengal Warriors lead Gujarat Fortunegiants 17-12 at half time. Gujarat's defence has been poor once again and Bengal Warriors have already inflicted an all-out on the home team. If Gujarat are to turn this around, they need Parvesh and Sunil to step up in the defence.
What a raid from Mohammad Nabibakhsh, brilliant show of power! Parvesh went for the super tackle but Nabibakhsh kept fighting and eventually got to the line before the whistle and that a solid lead for Bengal.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 11-15 Bengal Warriors
19' Koi bhi nahin bachega. Sirf Nabibakhsh bachega. ALL OUT!
Sonu goes for a do-or-die raid for Gujarat and Vijin absolutely storms into him and makes sure he is tackled down. That's excellent from the Bengal defence.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 10-10 Bengal Warriors
Aug 14, 2019 8:57 pm (IST)
Mohammad Nabibakhsh with a brilliant raid, he targets Sunil in the left corner and Sunil steps out of the mat trying to save himself and concedes a point. Bengal in the lead now.
However, he goes for the next raid as well and gets super-tackled, started by Parvesh Bhainswal. He tried hard to get his hand across the line but good team effort from the Gujarat defence.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 10-9 Bengal Warriors
Aug 14, 2019 8:55 pm (IST)
Prapanjan goes for a do-or-die raid for Bengal Warriors and gets a touch point off Ankit and that's absolutely brilliant from the raider. And with this, Prapanjan now has 250 touch points in PKL.
Next raid, Sonu goes for a do-or-die raid and gets Viraj Vishnu Langde out. Gujarat back in the lead.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 8-7 Bengal Warriors
Aug 14, 2019 8:51 pm (IST)
K Prapanjan goes for a raid and a brilliant move from him and he gets two touch points for Bengal Warriors and gives his team a one-point lead.
However, Sachin goes for the next raid and he also gets two points, courtesy an errors from Rinku.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 7-6 Bengal Warriors
Aug 14, 2019 8:49 pm (IST)
Mohammad Nabibakhsh gets tackled with ease by the Gujarat defence and that brings the revival of Parvesh Bhainswal.
Sonu goes for the next raid and gets a point for his team in the do-or-die raid.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 4-3 Bengal Warriors
Aug 14, 2019 8:46 pm (IST)
An individual error from Parvesh Bhainswal as K Prapanjan gets a point for being thrown out by having his jersey pulled. Such mistakes have cost Gujarat over the last four matches.
Next raid, Rohit Gulia gets tackled and the scores are level.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 2-2 Bengal Warriors
Aug 14, 2019 8:44 pm (IST)
Sachin gets the first point for Gujarat Fortunegiants and this is the start the home team wanted. Bengal Warriors have made two raids so far and have not picked up a single point.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 1-0 Bengal Warriors
Aug 14, 2019 8:41 pm (IST)
Here is the starting line-up for Bengal Warriors as they take on Gujarat Fortunegiants: K Prapanjan, Viraj Vishnu Langde, Vijin Thangadurai, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Maninder Singh, Baldev Singh and Rinku Narwal.
Chhaati hai chaudi kyunki Warriors har saans mein hai! 🔥👊🏻
Gujarat Fortunegiants will play their third match in Ahmedabad on Wednesday as they take on Bengal Warriors seeking to snap their four-match winless run.
Gujarat Fortunegiants face Bengal Warriors in Pro Kabaddi. (Photo Credit: PKL)
For Gujarat, this is unprecedented as they have failed to notch up a win in their last five matches, including three in front of their home crowd. Their defence finally turned up with three super tackles but right at the end and it was the one raid from Prapanjan that lost them the match. Sonu was their best raider with six points while Sunil Kumar got a high 5 and earned six tackle points for Gujarat.