Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi KC in Mumbai: Gujarat Beat Delhi 31-26

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi KC: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Dabang Delhi KC through News18 Sports' live blog. Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Dabang Delhi 31-26 to maintain their unbeaten run. With the win, Gujarat make in three in three while Dabang Delhi incurred their first loss of season 7 in their fourth match at the Dome NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. This is the only match that took place today unlike other days when there are two matches.
Naveen Kumar got another super 10 for Dabang Delhi but it will not enough as the defence failed to back it up compared to the watertight defence of Gujarat. While the match remained a see-saw battle till the last 7 minutes, Gujarat pulled off from there and despite Naveen's best effort, Delhi could not make a comeback to sneak a victory.
Aug 1, 2019 8:29 pm (IST)
Naveen Kumar got another super 10 for Delhi but it was not enough today. Gujarat's defence stood tall compared to Delhi and that turned out to be the difference. Gujarat make it 3 on 3 and stay unbeaten while Dabang Delhi face their first loss of season 7 as Gujarat beat them 26-31.
Gujarat do not just want to beat Delhi here but they want to do it by a good margin. Chandran Ranjit gets tackled down. Looks like now Delhi will play to get a point out of this match, if a team loses by less than seven points, they get a point.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 31-26 Dabang Delhi
Aug 1, 2019 8:23 pm (IST)
Sachin takes out Joginder Narwal and Vishal Mane with a brilliant raiding effort, this looks like game, set and match for Gujarat. Naveen Kumar goes for the next raid for Delhi and takes out Rohit Gulia to get another super 10, what an effort this has been from the young man.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 29-25 Dabang Delhi
Aug 1, 2019 8:18 pm (IST)
Chandran Ranjit is tackled down, Gujarat are taking it away here. Delhi are in a precarious position and the hill look too huge to climb. Naveen, however, gets a touch point in the next raid and just keep Delhi in the hunt.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 27-23 Dabang Delhi
Aug 1, 2019 8:16 pm (IST)
Naveen Kumar gets a touch point after the break and keeps Delhi in the hunt. The Delhi team needs to play smartly here and so do Gujarat!
Next raid, Rohit Gulia is tackled down by Vishal Mane but he gets the bonus point before he is thrown out. A point each.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 26-22 Dabang Delhi
Aug 1, 2019 8:11 pm (IST)
That's a gift of a point to Gujarat from Sombir. More GB goes, tries for a bit and gets an important point for Gujarat.
Next raid, Chandran Ranjit goes for Delhi's do-or-die raid and gets tackled down and next raid, More GB gets Saeid Ghaffari out. Under 6 minutes to go and Gujarat have taken a handy lead here.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 25-20 Dabang Delhi
Aug 1, 2019 8:08 pm (IST)
Two-point raid from Rohit Baliyan as he takes out Ravinder Pahal and Vijay. Pahal just could not get his ankle hold right and is punished for the same.
Next raid, Naveen is tackled down and Gujarat take a two-point lead now.
But next raid, Delhi execute a super tackle here, Chandran Ranjit and Saeid get together to tackle Sachin and bring the scoreline to parity once again.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 20-20 Dabang Delhi
Aug 1, 2019 8:04 pm (IST)
That's a dubki from Naveen Kumar. Brilliant raid from him and he takes out Ankit and More GB to restore Delhi's two-point lead. That is brilliant from the youngster.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 16-18 Dabang Delhi
Aug 1, 2019 8:02 pm (IST)
Jersey pull on Naveen Kumar and Sumit has to go out, Naveen restores the two-point lead. Next raid, however, Rohit Gulia takes out Vishal Mane and Chandran Ranjit and gets Gujarat on level terms.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 16-16 Dabang Delhi
Aug 1, 2019 7:59 pm (IST)
Sachin is now tackled down by Ravinder Pahal and Dabang get a two-point lead. Gujarat were unable to equalise here.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 13-15 Dabang Delhi
Aug 1, 2019 7:57 pm (IST)
Gujarat have pounced after the break and have taken two points while Delhi have had none. Both Vijay and Chandran Ranjit have been tackled down as Gujarat make the comeback.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 13-14 Dabang Delhi
Aug 1, 2019 7:52 pm (IST)
Towards the end of that first half, Dabang Delhi absolutely raised their game and forced mistakes out of that Gujarat defence. Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit shone as Delhi raiders once again but Gujarat are still close and the second half is sure to be a cracker.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 11-14 Dabang Delhi
Chandran Ranjit goes for Delhi for the next raid and takes out Ankit and Parvesh Bhainswal. That's a huge scalp and two important points from Delhi as Gujarat are beginning to falter.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 10-14 Dabang Delhi
Aug 1, 2019 7:49 pm (IST)
Naveen has been the big man so far! He gets a touch point in his next raid as well and now Gujarat have just one man on the mat! The lone man goes for the raid and is tackled down. It's an all-out on Gujarat, Delhi take a two-point lead. Delhi have scored eight points in the last five minutes compared to two from Gujarat.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 10-12 Dabang Delhi
Aug 1, 2019 7:47 pm (IST)
Naveen Kumar with a glorious raid here, he gets a touch point and as he was dashed out, he taps the line in the lobby while he was in the air. He manages two points for Delhi.
Naveen Kumar's average raiding points against other teams is 8.1 while against Gujarat, it stands at 5.3. Can Naveen change the statistics tonight?
Perhaps he can do it! A super tackle opportunity for Gujarat but Naveen manages to get a point for Delhi.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 9-8 Dabang Delhi
Aug 1, 2019 7:43 pm (IST)
Ravinder Pahal with a mistake again and More GB gets the important point in the do-or-die raid. Gujarat are cashing on the errors from Delhi's defence while their own defence, as usual, is watertight.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 8-4 Dabang Delhi
Naveen Kumar goes for the do-or-die raid and he was not getting away with this one. Parvesh Bhainswal catches him and he is bulldozed down. Gujarat maintain their lead here.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 7-4 Dabang Delhi
Aug 1, 2019 7:40 pm (IST)
Superbly closed down! Rohit Gulia is tackled down by Saeid Ghaffari. Delhi are not leaving anything in the tank here and are doing everything they can to reduce the gap on the scoreboard.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 6-4 Dabang Delhi
Aug 1, 2019 7:38 pm (IST)
Naveen Kumar makes an extremely smart raid this time around. He keeps moving his feet at all times and keeps his eye at the movement of the defenders and is able to take out Sunil Kumar and get Delhi's second point.
Next raid, Sachin is tackled down by Ravinder Pahal, Delhi are closing in the gap here.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 6-3 Dabang Delhi
Aug 1, 2019 7:36 pm (IST)
Chandran Ranjit goes for Dabang Delhi's do-or-die raid and he is tackled down efficiently. Gujarat are stamping their authority in defence early on.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 5-1 Dabang Delhi
Aug 1, 2019 7:35 pm (IST)
Dabang Delhi bring up their first point of the match courtesy a strong ankle hold from Joginder Narwal on Sachin in the do-or-die raid for Gujarat Fortunegiants. This is already looking like an intense battle.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 3-1 Dabang Delhi
Aug 1, 2019 7:33 pm (IST)
Naveen Kumar goes for his first raid and is tackled down by the strong Gujarat defence. Rohit Gulia and Sumit absolutely down him.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 3-0 Dabang Delhi
Aug 1, 2019 7:31 pm (IST)
Sachin makes the first raid of the match for Gujarat Fortunegiants and gets a bonus point to get his team up and running on the board.
Chandran Ranjit goes for Dabang Delhi but makes an empty raid.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 1-0 Dabang Delhi
Aug 1, 2019 7:25 pm (IST)
The players of Dabang Delhi have arrived at the mat and are ready to take on the defensive might of Gujarat Fortunegiants. Gujarat, on the other hand, arrive second but will look to trump Delhi tonight.
Aug 1, 2019 7:16 pm (IST)
Here are the seven players who will first step on the mat against Gujarat Fortunegiants tonight.