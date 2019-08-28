Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers in New Delhi: Haryana Beat Gujarat 41-25

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Haryana Steelers through News18 Sports' live blog. Haryana Steelers beat Gujarat Fortunegiants 41-25 in the first game of matchday 32 at the Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. In the second game of the night, home team Dabang Delhi take on U Mumba at the same venue.
It was a brilliant all-round performance from Haryana, there their attack and defence worked extremely well in tandem. Gujarat's defence, on the other hand, has been extremely leaky. While Haryana's raiders wrecked havoc, Gujarat's raiders hardly had a say. And with this win, Haryana take the third spot in the standings.
Aug 28, 2019 8:35 pm (IST)
Dreadful performance from Gujarat! Haryana Steelers get their third straight win and move into the top three of the league standings with 36 points. All of Haryana's raiders - Kandola, Prashanth and Vinay did a fabulous job while Gujarat's raider hardly had a say.
Brilliant raid from Lalit Chaudhary! He literally powered his way through here and took out Ravi Kumar and Sunil. Haryana have just two men on the mat now.
Next raid, Vinod comes in for a raid and Dharmaraj tries hard to tackle him but he receives no support from the other man and Vinod goes through.
16 seconds left and it is Haryana's raid time. They will only want to escape an all-out here.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 25-41 Haryana Steelers
Aug 28, 2019 8:27 pm (IST)
Prashanth begins match after the time-out with a successful raid against Ruturaj.
Vinod then comes on for Gujarat and after trying hard to get a point, he is tackled down by Ravi Kumar.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 21-41 Haryana Steelers
Aug 28, 2019 8:22 pm (IST)
Vinod with another important point. Kuldeep unnecessary goes at him and the Gujarat raider moves off easily. Haryana have just three men on the mat now.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 21-39 Haryana Steelers
Aug 28, 2019 8:21 pm (IST)
Lalit Chaudhary goes for a Gujarat raid and Dharmaraj makes an error and has to step out. Dharmaraj has cut down on his errors today generally but not this time.
Next Gujarat raid comes from Vinod and Vikas Kale tries to dash him out but the raider wriggles to get a touch over the line.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 20-38 Haryana Steelers
Aug 28, 2019 8:16 pm (IST)
Gurvinder Singh goes for a raid and Sunil tries to get an ambitious hold on his ankle. Gurvinder easily touches the mid line and Gujarat will just be trying to close the gap here with just under 6 minutes left on the clock.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 17-38 Haryana Steelers
Aug 28, 2019 8:14 pm (IST)
Super Raid from Vinay in do-or-die raid! He takes out Sumit, Bhainswal and Sunil. Gujarat's defence has been dreadful today and Haryana have been top notch! If Vikash hasn't done the job, Vinay and Prashanth have stepped up.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 16-37 Haryana Steelers
Aug 28, 2019 8:10 pm (IST)
Another Super Tackle against Vikash Kandola! Sumit takes the charge and in a do-or-die raid for Haryana, Kandola is brought down. But there is still a lot of ground for Gujarat to cover.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 16-31 Haryana Steelers
Aug 28, 2019 8:08 pm (IST)
Three points for Haryana after the break! Rohit Gulia is tackled down by Vikas Kale first. Then Prashanth goes for a raid and takes out Ruturaj as the latter tries to get an ankle hold on the Haryana man. Then Vinod comes for a Gujarat raid and Vinay gets him down. Is this turning into a riot.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 14-30 Haryana Steelers
Aug 28, 2019 8:06 pm (IST)
Gurvinder comes in as substitution and goes for the raid and is tackled down monstrously by Sunil. Vikash Kandola goes next with just one Gujarat man on the mat and gets an easy giveaway point. Gujarat have a big battle at hand now.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 14-27 Haryana Steelers
Aug 28, 2019 8:04 pm (IST)
Super Tackle! Vikash Kandola is tackled down by More GB and with just two men on the mat, Gujarat have got a life.
That did not last long! More GB goes for a raid for Gujarat and is tackled down by Ravi Kumar.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 14-23 Haryana Steelers
Aug 28, 2019 8:03 pm (IST)
Right after the break, Maghsodlou is tackled down by Kandola. Next raid, Vinay gets a touch on Pankaj. Gujarat, with just two men on the mat, are staring at another all-out.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 11-22 Haryana Steelers
Aug 28, 2019 7:57 pm (IST)
This has been a half where Haryana Steelers have totally been on the attack and have been in charge of the proceedings. Both their attack and defence has stepped up while Gujarat's defence has done terribly. Both sides still have all to fight for in the second half.
Prashanth Kumar Raid with another successful raid where he took out Sunil and Bhainswal. He moved out of the grasp with great strength to get two important points.
Gulia get a bonus point for Gujarat in the next raid before Vikash goes for the next raid and gets tackled down by Ruturaj.
Gulia goes for another raid and Ravi Kumar wrestles him down.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 11-20 Haryana Steelers
Aug 28, 2019 7:49 pm (IST)
Vikas Kandola executes a super raid and takes out Bhainswal, Rohit Gulia and Ruturaj to inflict an all-out on Gujarat Fortunegiants. Kandola ran from deep into the court to the mid line and got his hands over to complete his successful raid. His turn, power and movement did not let anyone get a hold on him.
Gujarat Fortunegiants take on Haryana Steelers on the third day of the Delhi leg of Pro Kabaddi League. While Haryana are trying to enter top 3 in the league standings, Gujarat are looking to get into top 6.
Haryana Steelers will be eyeing their third straight win when they take on Gujarat Fortunegiants and if they win this one, they will enter the top three of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 standings. Gujarat Fortunegiants, on the other hand, will be looking to get a win to enter the top six of the table. Haryana hold a slender 3-2 advantage over Gujarat in their head-to-head record, while the teams have also played out a tie.
After six losses on the trot, Gujarat Fortunegiants finally tasted victory in their last outing against Patna Pirates which finished 29-26 in their favour. The Season 5 and 6 finalists lost just seven of their 44 league stage matches in the previous two campaigns but have already lost six times this season and find themselves in unfamiliar territory.
While the defence has been typically stellar and has averaged 10.5 tackle points so far, the offence has struggled to deliver consistently, with only Rohit Gulia finding moderate success. Raider Sachin Tanwar has scored just 44 points in his nine appearances and is yet to hit the heights of his first two campaigns in the league. If the raiding unit manages to perform well against Haryana Steelers, Gujarat Fortunegiants' well-drilled defensive unit can stave the opposition raiders off points.
After beating U Mumba, Haryana Steelers picked up another big scalp by defeating the in-form Bengal Warriors in an offensive shootout on Monday. The star of the show was unsurprisingly Vikash Kandola, who finished the night with 11 raid points, while giving away just a solitary tackle point in his 22 raid attempts. Rookie Vinay, too, had a fabulous night, scoring nine raid points in just 10 attempts.
Skipper Dharmaraj Cheralathan accounted for four tackle points on the night, leading his team by example on the mat. While the result was sweet for coach Rakesh Kumar, the performance of his defence must be of concern for the first-year head coach, as they mustered just eight tackle points while conceding 24 raid points against Bengal Warriors. Haryana Steelers' average of 9.3 tackle points ranks 10th in the league and coach Rakesh will be hoping that the defence can step up in their upcoming fixtures.