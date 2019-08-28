Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers in New Delhi: Haryana Beat Gujarat 41-25

This has been a half where Haryana Steelers have totally been on the attack and have been in charge of the proceedings. Both their attack and defence has stepped up while Gujarat's defence has done terribly. Both sides still have all to fight for in the second half.

Three points for Haryana after the break! Rohit Gulia is tackled down by Vikas Kale first. Then Prashanth goes for a raid and takes out Ruturaj as the latter tries to get an ankle hold on the Haryana man. Then Vinod comes for a Gujarat raid and Vinay gets him down. Is this turning into a riot.



Leading the head-to-head against Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers will look to claim the third spot with a win tonight.

Here's a sneak peek into Gujarat vs Haryana:



Watch it 7 PM onwards, LIVE on Star Sports & Hotstar.



Haryana Steelers will be eyeing their third straight win when they take on Gujarat Fortunegiants and if they win this one, they will enter the top three of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 standings. Gujarat Fortunegiants, on the other hand, will be looking to get a win to enter the top six of the table. Haryana hold a slender 3-2 advantage over Gujarat in their head-to-head record, while the teams have also played out a tie.After six losses on the trot, Gujarat Fortunegiants finally tasted victory in their last outing against Patna Pirates which finished 29-26 in their favour. The Season 5 and 6 finalists lost just seven of their 44 league stage matches in the previous two campaigns but have already lost six times this season and find themselves in unfamiliar territory.While the defence has been typically stellar and has averaged 10.5 tackle points so far, the offence has struggled to deliver consistently, with only Rohit Gulia finding moderate success. Raider Sachin Tanwar has scored just 44 points in his nine appearances and is yet to hit the heights of his first two campaigns in the league. If the raiding unit manages to perform well against Haryana Steelers, Gujarat Fortunegiants' well-drilled defensive unit can stave the opposition raiders off points.After beating U Mumba, Haryana Steelers picked up another big scalp by defeating the in-form Bengal Warriors in an offensive shootout on Monday. The star of the show was unsurprisingly Vikash Kandola, who finished the night with 11 raid points, while giving away just a solitary tackle point in his 22 raid attempts. Rookie Vinay, too, had a fabulous night, scoring nine raid points in just 10 attempts.Skipper Dharmaraj Cheralathan accounted for four tackle points on the night, leading his team by example on the mat. While the result was sweet for coach Rakesh Kumar, the performance of his defence must be of concern for the first-year head coach, as they mustered just eight tackle points while conceding 24 raid points against Bengal Warriors. Haryana Steelers' average of 9.3 tackle points ranks 10th in the league and coach Rakesh will be hoping that the defence can step up in their upcoming fixtures.