Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers in Ahmedabad: Jaipur Beat Gujarat

August 16, 2019, 10:01 PM IST
Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Jaipur Pink Panthers through News18 Sports' live blog. Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Gujarat Fortunegiants 22-19 in the second match of matchday 23 at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Thursday. In the first game of the night, U Mumba and Patna Pirates took on each other at the same venue.

Gujarat Fortunegiants have been condemned to their sixth straight loss of the season and have now lost all their four home matches for the first time in their history. Jaipur Pink Panthers continue their winning streak and go on top of the league standings, with their only defeat coming against second-placed Dabang Delhi KC. Jaipur now trail Gujarat 2-5 in their head-to-head record.
Aug 16, 2019 9:55 pm (IST)

Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Gujarat Fortunegiants 22-19. They go on top of the table with a brilliantly tactical performance. Gujarat have been condemned to their sixth straight loss and they have now lost all their home matches.

Aug 16, 2019 9:53 pm (IST)

Lalit Chaudhary goes for a raid and gets tackled by Vishal. Just 6 seconds left on the clock and Jaipur will kill this now.

Gujarat Fortunegiants 19-22 Jaipur Pink Panthers

Aug 16, 2019 9:52 pm (IST)

Rohit Gulia goes for a raid and he is ushered out by Nitin Rawal. Jaipur are peeking in these last few moments.

Gujarat Fortunegiants 18-21 Jaipur Pink Panthers

Aug 16, 2019 9:49 pm (IST)

Deepak Niwas Hooda takes way too much time in the do-or-die raid, gets his speed up in just the last 10 seconds and he is tackled down by Rohit Gulia. Jaipur challenge for bonus point and made a successful review.

Next raid, Pavan TR tackles down More GB and Jaipur restore their two-point lead.

Gujarat Fortunegiants 18-20 Jaipur Pink Panthers

Aug 16, 2019 9:42 pm (IST)

More GB goes for Gujarat's raid and takes out Amit Hooda and Vishal to restore parity. Under 4 minutes left and this is getting tricky for both teams.

Next More GB raid, Jaipur take a successful review and the raider is deemed out.

Gujarat Fortunegiants 17-18 Jaipur Pink Panthers

Aug 16, 2019 9:39 pm (IST)

Sonu gets tackled down by Sandeep Dhull in the do-or-die raid for Gujarat.

Next, Deepak Niwas Hooda goes for the do-or-die raid for Jaipur and Parvesh Bhainswal makes a mistake and the Jaipur captain gets a touch point. Brilliant this from Deepak Hooda.

Gujarat Fortunegiants 15-17 Jaipur Pink Panthers

Aug 16, 2019 9:33 pm (IST)

Sachin goes for Gujarat's do-or-die raid and gets tackled down by Vishal, Jaipur go into the lead again. This is like a pendulum!

Deepak Narwal goes for the next raid and Pankaj brutally tackles him down. The scores are back level.

Gujarat Fortunegiants 15-15 Jaipur Pink Panthers

Aug 16, 2019 9:29 pm (IST)

Ajinkya Pawar goes for Jaipur's do-or-die raid and gets tackled down by Pankaj. And he has already picked up a high 5.

Sachin comes to the party, takes out Deepak Niwas Hooda and Nilesh Salunke and Gujarat are in the lead now.

Gujarat Fortunegiants 14-13 Jaipur Pink Panthers

Aug 16, 2019 9:27 pm (IST)

Unsuccessful Review | Sonu tries extremely hard to wriggle out of the Jaipur defence. He made an attempt to touch beyond the line but went till just on the line. Gujarat went for the review and lost the same. Jaipur with a two-point lead again.

Gujarat Fortunegiants 11-13 Jaipur Pink Panthers

Aug 16, 2019 9:22 pm (IST)

Deepak Niwas Hooda goes for another raid and very brilliantly, he gets a touch point on Ruturaj and Jaipur increase their lead to two.

Gujarat Fortunegiants 10-12 Jaipur Pink Panthers

Aug 16, 2019 9:19 pm (IST)

Gujarat pick up the first point after the break. Nilesh Salunke gets tackled by Sunil after he went too deep and we're back level on the scoreboard.

Gujarat Fortunegiants 10-10 Jaipur Pink Panthers

Aug 16, 2019 9:14 pm (IST)

Jaipur Pink Panthers lead Gujarat Fortunegiants 10-9 at half time. A good performance so far from both teams with Pankaj performing extremely well for Gujarat while Jaipur have put in a solid team effort.

Aug 16, 2019 9:09 pm (IST)

Brilliant raid point from Deepak Niwas Hooda and next raid, Sonu is tackled down by Amit Hooda. Jaipur are beginning to stamp their authority on this clash now.

Gujarat Fortunegiants 7-10 Jaipur Pink Panthers

Aug 16, 2019 9:06 pm (IST)

And the scores are level! Nilesh Salunke is tackled down by Pankaj in Jaipur's do-or-die raid and Gujarat finally equalise.

Rohit Gulia then goes for Gujarat's do-or-die raid and Vishal tackles him down.

Gujarat Fortunegiants 7-8 Jaipur Pink Panthers

Aug 16, 2019 9:01 pm (IST)

Sachin goes for a do-or-die raid for Gujarat and Sandeep Dhull catches hold of his ankle and the rest of the defence arrives to complete the tackle.

Nitin Rawal then goes for Jaipur's do-or-die raid and he also gets tackled.

Gujarat Fortunegiants 5-7 Jaipur Pink Panthers

Aug 16, 2019 8:59 pm (IST)

Sonu takes out Sandeep Dhull, that's big fish from the Gujarat man. A mistake from Dhull.

Deepak Niwas Hooda goes for the next Jaipur raid and takes out Parvesh Bhainswal, Jaipur maitain their lead.

Gujarat Fortunegiants 4-6 Jaipur Pink Panthers

Aug 16, 2019 8:57 pm (IST)

Rohit Gulia goes for the do-or-die raid for Gujarat Fortunegiants and Amit Hooda dives into Rohit's ankles and tackles him down. Jaipur are not going to make it any easy for Gujarat.

Gujarat Fortunegiants 3-5 Jaipur Pink Panthers

Aug 16, 2019 8:54 pm (IST)

Rohit Gulia gets tackled by Deepak Niwas Hooda and jaipur's captain stands tall once again. This is the man Jaipur has been depending on.

Gujarat Fortunegiants 2-2 Jaipur Pink Panthers

Aug 16, 2019 8:52 pm (IST)

Sachin gets an easy touch point on Amit Hooda, a big mistake from the man and Gujarat get a raid point. Next raid, Nitin Rawal has been tackled by Gujarat confidentally. Is this how Gujarat storm back into the league.

Gujarat Fortunegiants 2-0 Jaipur Pink Panthers

Aug 16, 2019 8:46 pm (IST)

Here is the starting line-up of Gujarat Fortunegiants against Jaipur Pink Panthers: Sachin, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sonu, Rohit Gulia, Ruturaj Koravi and Pankaj.

Aug 16, 2019 8:41 pm (IST)

U Mumba have defeated Patna Pirates 34-30 in a thrilling finish to the match. Catch all the updates here.

Aug 16, 2019 8:25 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, U Mumba are leading Patna Pirates in the first match of the day at the EKA Arena by Transtadia in Ahmedabad. Catch all the live updates of that match here.

Aug 16, 2019 8:14 pm (IST)

Here is Jaipur Pink Panthers’ performance chart so far in season 7.

Played: 6

Won: 5

Tied: 0

Lost: 1

Win Rate: 83.33%

Best Raider: Deepak Hooda

Best Defender: Sandeep Dhull

Aug 16, 2019 8:09 pm (IST)

Here is Gujarat Fortunegiants' performance chart so far in season 7.

Played: 8

Won: 3

Tied: 0

Lost: 5

Win Rate: 37.5%

Best Raider: Rohit Gulia

Best Defender: Sunil Kumar

Aug 16, 2019 8:05 pm (IST)

Here is the starting line-up of Jaipur Pink Panthers as they take on Gujarat Fortunegiants: Deepak Hooda, Nilesh Salunke, Nitin Rawal, Amit Hooda, Vishal Lather, Sandeep Dhull and Pavan TR.

Aug 16, 2019 7:58 pm (IST)

Gujarat have two brilliant defenders in Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal and the team will need these two to stand tall against Jaipur Pink Panthers tonight.

Aug 16, 2019 7:57 pm (IST)

In the last match at the EKA Arena by Transtadia in Ahmedabad, home team Gujarat Fortunegiants will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers. While Gujarat will want to break the chain of losses, Jaipur would be eyeing the top of the standings.

Gujarat Fortunegiants will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in Pro Kabaddi League. (Photo Credit: PKL)

PKL table

Gujarat Fortunegiants had lost just seven matches over the past two seasons but this season, they find themselves in an uncharacteristic position, having failed to win in each of their past five matches. Through 12 matches at home in Season 5 and 6, Gujarat saw defeat only once, but they have already dropped three games at home this campaign. While the form of their defence specifically has been worrisome, their average margin of defeat over the past four matches is just four points, reaffirming coach Manpreet Singh's assessment that the team may just be in need of a win to get their season back on track. Gujarat's defence has been good but not as formidable as the previous season, averaging just over 10 tackle points so far. The raiding unit has also done well in certain matches but has lacked the consistency of the past two campaigns. Star raider Sachin Tanwar, in particular, has struggled to hit the heights that he did in Season 5 and 6 and is averaging just five raid points. However, Gujarat will look to put behind all worries and like their coach said, they might come out to play to give some cheer back to their home fans.

With a clinical display against Puneri Paltan last night, Jaipur Pink Panthers showcased that they are among the frontrunners for the semi-finals this season. They have lost just one of their six fixtures so far and have won the remaining five matches, placing them third on the table, level on points with second-placed Bengal Warriors, who have played a game more. Captain Deepak Hooda has led the team by example and has scored 50 raid points in his six outings so far. However, the star of the team has undoubtedly been Left Corner Sandeep Dhull, who leads the league in tackle points with 27. Dhull, and Jaipur Pink Panthers' defensive unit, has been spectacular this season and are currently averaging 11.33 tackle points per game, making them the second highest-scoring defence in the league. With the offence in such terrific shape and the defence playing at an elite level, Jaipur Pink Panthers are among the league's best teams at the moment and will hope to continue their outstanding start to the campaign.
