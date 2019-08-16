Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers in Ahmedabad: Jaipur Beat Gujarat

Fortune hasn't favoured the giants much on their home soil, but @Fortunegiants' Ro-HIT show has impressed one and all.



Gujarat Fortunegiants had lost just seven matches over the past two seasons but this season, they find themselves in an uncharacteristic position, having failed to win in each of their past five matches. Through 12 matches at home in Season 5 and 6, Gujarat saw defeat only once, but they have already dropped three games at home this campaign. While the form of their defence specifically has been worrisome, their average margin of defeat over the past four matches is just four points, reaffirming coach Manpreet Singh's assessment that the team may just be in need of a win to get their season back on track. Gujarat's defence has been good but not as formidable as the previous season, averaging just over 10 tackle points so far. The raiding unit has also done well in certain matches but has lacked the consistency of the past two campaigns. Star raider Sachin Tanwar, in particular, has struggled to hit the heights that he did in Season 5 and 6 and is averaging just five raid points. However, Gujarat will look to put behind all worries and like their coach said, they might come out to play to give some cheer back to their home fans.With a clinical display against Puneri Paltan last night, Jaipur Pink Panthers showcased that they are among the frontrunners for the semi-finals this season. They have lost just one of their six fixtures so far and have won the remaining five matches, placing them third on the table, level on points with second-placed Bengal Warriors, who have played a game more. Captain Deepak Hooda has led the team by example and has scored 50 raid points in his six outings so far. However, the star of the team has undoubtedly been Left Corner Sandeep Dhull, who leads the league in tackle points with 27. Dhull, and Jaipur Pink Panthers' defensive unit, has been spectacular this season and are currently averaging 11.33 tackle points per game, making them the second highest-scoring defence in the league. With the offence in such terrific shape and the defence playing at an elite level, Jaipur Pink Panthers are among the league's best teams at the moment and will hope to continue their outstanding start to the campaign.