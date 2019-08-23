Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates in Chennai: Gujarat Beat Patna 29-26

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Patna Pirates through News18 Sports' live blog. Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Patna Pirates 29-26 in the first game of matchday 29 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Friday. Tamil Thalaivas face U Mumba in the second game of the night at the same venue.
Gujarat Fortunegiants will be looking to curb a six-match losing streak with a win against Patna Pirates in Match 54 of Pro Kabaddi season 7. Patna Pirates are currently at the bottom of the standing and a win will go a long way in boosting their confidence ahead of the Delhi leg. Gujarat Fortunegiants, however, have an impressive record against them and will be eager to leave behind the results of their home leg.
Aug 23, 2019 8:40 pm (IST)
Patna's Pardeep Narwal gets back empty-handed.
Gujrat's Rohit Gulia puts in an empty raid.
Pardeep Narwal gets tackled by Parvesh Bhainswal in the DO OR DIE raid.
More GB gets a tackled by Monu in the DO OR DIE raid.
Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou gets a touch on Parvesh Bhainswal
Rohit Gulia gets a touch on Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou. SUPER 10!
Vikas Jaglan and Vikas Jaglan put in empty raid.
GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS 29-26 PATNA PIRATES
Aug 23, 2019 8:27 pm (IST)
Patna's Pardeep Narwal gets tackle by Pankaj.
Gujrat's More GB and monu put in empty raids.
Sonu and then Ashish again gets back without touches.
Sonu gets tackled by Neeraj Kumar in the DO OR DIE raid.
Ashish gets tackled by Ruturaj Koravi but one player stepped put of bounds.
Rohit Gulia gets a bonus and then a touch on Jawahar.
Pardeep Narwal puts in an empty raid and so does Rohit Gulia.
GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS 27-24 PATNA PIRATES
Aug 23, 2019 8:12 pm (IST)
Patna's Pardeep Narwal puts in an empty raid.
Gujrat's Sonu gets tackled by Hadi Oshtorak.
Pardeep Narwal again comes back empty-handed.
More GB also gets back without a point.
Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou gets tackled by Sunil Kumar.
Rohit Gulia gets tackled by Hadi Oshtorak.
GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS 22-21 PATNA PIRATES
Aug 23, 2019 8:06 pm (IST)
Gujrat's Sonu comes back empty-handed.
Patna's Pardeep Narwal gets tackled by Ruturaj Koravi.
Rohit Gulia puts in an empty raid and so does Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou.
More GB gets a touches Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou and Neeraj Kumar in the DO OR DIE raid.
Ashish gets back without a point.
Sonu also comes back empty-handed.
Ashish in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Pankaj.
Rohit Gulia gets tackled by Monu. SUPER TACKLE!
GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS 21-19 PATNA PIRATES
Aug 23, 2019 8:01 pm (IST)
Gujrat's Rohit Gulia gets a touch on Neeraj Kumar in the DO OR DIE raid.
Patna's Monu comes back empty-handed.
Then so does Rohit Gulia.
Vikas Jaglan and then Rohit Gulia put in empty raids.
In the DO OR DIE raid, Monu gets tackled by Ruturaj Koravi.
Rohit Gulia in the DO OR DIE raid gets a touch on Vikas Jaglan.
Hadi Oshtorak gets tackled by Pankaj. Gujarat are ALL OUT!
GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS 17-16 PATNA PIRATES
Aug 23, 2019 7:52 pm (IST)
Patna's Pardeep Narwal comes back empty-handed.
Gujrat's Sonu too puts in an empty raid.
Monu and then Sonu put in empty raids.
Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou gets tackled by Sunil Kumar in the DO OR DIE raid
More GB gets a touch on Jaipdeep in the DO OR DIE raid.
Pardeep Narwal gets back without a touch.
Rohit Gulia also puts in an emepty raid.
Pardeep Narwal gets tackled by More GB
More GB puts in an empty raid.
GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS 11-15 PATNA PIRATES
Aug 23, 2019 7:46 pm (IST)
Gujrat's More G B puts in an empty raid.
Patna's Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou gets a touch on Ruturaj Koravi.
Sonu gets a touch on Neeraj Kumar.
Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou comes back empty-handed.
Rohit Gulia also puts in an empty raid.
Vikas Jaglan puts in an empty raid and so does More G B.
Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou gets a touch on More G B in the DO OR DIE raid
Rohit Gulia gets tackled by Jaipdeep in the DO OR DIE raid.
GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS 8-15 PATNA PIRATES
Aug 23, 2019 7:42 pm (IST)
Gujrat's Rohit Gulia gets a bonus point in the DO OR DIE raid.
Patna's Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou puts in an empty raid.
More G B gets tackled by Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou.
Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Pankaj.
Rohit Gulia gets a touch on Hadi Oshtorak.
Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou puts in an empty raid.
Rohit Gulia gets a bonus point.
Pardeep Narwal gets tackled by Parvesh Bhainswal.
GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS 7-12 PATNA PIRATES
Aug 23, 2019 7:38 pm (IST)
Patna's Pardeep Narwal gets touches on Sunil Kumar, Pankaj, Rohit Gulia. SUPER TACKLE!
Gujrat's Rohit Gulia gets back with a bonus point in the DO OR DIE raid.
Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on More G B.
Sonu gets tackled by Jaideep.
Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Ruturaj Koravi. Gujrat are ALL OUT!
GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS 3-10 PATNA PIRATES
Aug 23, 2019 7:34 pm (IST)
Gujarat Fortunegiants win the toss and opt to choose their side of the court
Patna's Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Ruturaj Koravi.
Gujrat's Rohit Gulia gets touches on Jaideep and Monu.
Pardeep Narwal and then GB More put in empty raids.
Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou gets a touch on Parvesh Bhainswal.
Gujarat Fortunegiants face Patna Pirates in Chennai (Photo Credit:L PKL)
Gujarat Fortunegiants had a week’s break after their home leg, where they lost four matches on the trot, and will be raring to get going with a victory to their name. Their raiding department has been led by Rohit Gulia as he is the team’s only raider to have scored a Super 10 in this season.
The team would want Sachin to find the form that saw him feature among the top 10 raiders of both, Season 5 and Season 6. He currently averages only 4.77 raid points this season; much lower than to his overall average of 7.
Skipper Sunil Kumar and his Cover partner Parvesh Bhainswal have scored 48 combined tackle points in the team’s 9 matches so far. Pankaj also scored 6 tackle points in the team’s previous match to further bolster their strong defence. This season has seen the team slump to their biggest losing-streak in Pro Kabaddi history so far and Manpreet Singh’s men will want nothing more than to return to winning ways once again.
Patna Pirates will be looking to recover from their defeat to Bengal Warriors on Thursday quickly and secure a win against Gujarat Fortunegiants to move off the bottom spot in the season 7 standings. They have the season’s second-most successful raider in Pardeep Narwal in their ranks and the ‘Record-Breaker’ is in prime form following his 12-point performance in the team’s previous match.
However, the defenders haven’t been able to make a huge mark so far and after Jaideep, who features fourth in the list of the season’s top defender, the next most successful defender is Neeraj Kumar with 19 tackle points in 9 matches.
The team averages 10.11 tackle points in Season 7 but managed only 6 against a strong Bengal Warriors raiding roster. They will hope that the defenders come good against Gujarat Fortunegiants to ensure a big win for their side.