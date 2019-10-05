Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates in Noida: Patna Beat Gujarat 39-33

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Patna Pirates through News18 Sports' live blog. Gujarat Fortunegiants lose to Patna Pirates 33-39 in the second game of matchday 64 at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida on Saturday. In the first match of the day, UP Yoddha beat Dabang Delhi 50-33 at the same venue.
Pardeep Narwal put up a monstrous performance with 17 raid points to take Patna Pirates over the line. Gujarat Fortunegiants were unable to complete the double over Patna as they unravelled in the last one minute to lose the match. Both teams are already out of playoffs contention and are looking to go out of the tournament on a high. Patna have reduced Gujarat's lead in their head-to-head record to 2-5. LIVE STREAMING
Oct 5, 2019 9:41 pm (IST)
Jang Kun Lee raids for Patna and takes out Amit.
More GB raids for Gujarat but is tackled down by Maghsoudlou.
Pardeep then raids for Patna and takes out Parvesh and Sonu.
Pankaj makes the last raid for Gujarat and is tackled down by Monu. With that, Patna have got the win by inficting a second all-out on Gujarat Fortunegiants.
Pardeep Narwal, who got 17 raid points for his team, has a big smile on his face as Patna Pirates win the match.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 33-39 Patna Pirates
Gujarat Fortunegiants and Patna Pirates take on each other in the second match of the first day of the Noida leg after the home team UP Yoddha play Dabang Delhi.
A narrow loss to Haryana Steelers in their previous match knocked Gujarat Fortunegiants out of contention for a spot in the playoffs. The two-time finalists have failed to make it to the playoffs for the first time in team history but coach Manpreet Singh and his men will want to put in a strong showing in their final two matches of the season.
Raider Rohit Gulia, who has skippered the side in the past few games, has been the team's most successful raider this season with 118 raid points, but the lack of form and the absence of Sachin Tanwar has hurt Gujarat Fortunegiants' raiding unit quite a bit in this campaign. In defence, Cover defender Parvesh Bhainswal has found some form of late, but he too has endured a difficult campaign overall. Coach Manpreet opted to field some new faces against Haryana Steelers and there is a good chance that he would do that against Patna Pirates.
Season 7 has been a repeat of the previous campaign for Patna Pirates as 'Record-Breaker' Pardeep Narwal enjoyed another incredible season but the rest of the team failed to impress. The raiding unit, especially, has been heavily reliant on Pardeep, with only Jang Kun Lee providing some support to the skipper. The defence, too, has been lacklustre and is averaging just under 10 tackle points a game. Patna Pirates have failed to make the playoffs for the second season running after qualifying in each of the first five campaigns and coach Ram Mehar Singh will certainly be disappointed by the team's showing this season.
With a spot in the playoffs out of the equation, Patna Pirates may want to give some of their bench players an opportunity to showcase their ability. The likes of Monu and Amit Kumar, who have featured sparingly this season, might get a few more opportunities in the upcoming matches. And while the team will be looking at the next two matches as a platform to build for the future, Pardeep will be aiming to score as many raid points as he can to stand a chance to win his third straight Best Raider Award.