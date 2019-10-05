LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates in Noida: Patna Beat Gujarat 39-33

News18.com | October 5, 2019, 9:54 PM IST
Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Patna Pirates through News18 Sports' live blog. Gujarat Fortunegiants lose to Patna Pirates 33-39 in the second game of matchday 64 at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida on Saturday. In the first match of the day, UP Yoddha beat Dabang Delhi 50-33 at the same venue.

Pardeep Narwal put up a monstrous performance with 17 raid points to take Patna Pirates over the line. Gujarat Fortunegiants were unable to complete the double over Patna as they unravelled in the last one minute to lose the match. Both teams are already out of playoffs contention and are looking to go out of the tournament on a high. Patna have reduced Gujarat's lead in their head-to-head record to 2-5. LIVE STREAMING
Oct 5, 2019 9:41 pm (IST)

Jang Kun Lee raids for Patna and takes out Amit.

More GB raids for Gujarat but is tackled down by Maghsoudlou.

Pardeep then raids for Patna and takes out Parvesh and Sonu.

Pankaj makes the last raid for Gujarat and is tackled down by Monu. With that, Patna have got the win by inficting a second all-out on Gujarat Fortunegiants.

Pardeep Narwal, who got 17 raid points for his team, has a big smile on his face as Patna Pirates win the match.

Gujarat Fortunegiants 33-39 Patna Pirates

Oct 5, 2019 9:35 pm (IST)

More GB gets his Super 10 as he takes out Neeraj Kumar.

More GB gets a bonus point for Gujarat.

Pardeep raids for Patna and is tackled down by Parvesh Bhainswal and the lead is back with Gujarat.

Gujarat Fortunegiants 33-32 Patna Pirates

Oct 5, 2019 9:29 pm (IST)

Rohit Gulia raids for Gujarat and gets tackled down by Jaideep.

More GB gets a bonus point for Gujarat after an empty raid from Pardeep for Patna.

Pardeep goes to raid for Patna and takes out Ruturaj.

Gujarat Fortunegiants 30-32 Patna Pirates

Oct 5, 2019 9:27 pm (IST)

Sonu raids for Gujarat and takes out Oshtorak.

Purna Singh raids for Patna and gets a bonus point.

Maghsoudlou raids for Patna and gets a touch point on Pankaj and Amit and Patna have taken the lead for the first time in the match,

Gujarat Fortunegiants 29-30 Patna Pirates

Oct 5, 2019 9:23 pm (IST)

Rohit Gulia raids for Gujarat but is tackled down by Neeraj.

After Maghsoudlou's empty raid for Patna, More GB raids for Gujarat and takes out Neeraj.

Pardeep raids for Patna, gets a bonus but is tackled down by Pankaj.

Gujarat Fortunegiants 28-27 Patna Pirates

Oct 5, 2019 9:19 pm (IST)

Patna have turned the tide and all on the back of Pardeep Narwal.

Pardeep goes to raid for Patna and takes out More GB and Lalit Chaudhary.

Gujarat Fortunegiants 26-25 Patna Pirates

Oct 5, 2019 9:18 pm (IST)

Pardeep raids for Patna and takes out Pankaj.

Sonu goes to raid for Gujarat and is tackled down by Maghsoudlou.

Pardeep comes on to raid for Patna again and takes out Amit.

Lalit Chaudhary raids for Gujarat and takes out Jaideep.

Gujarat Fortunegiants 26-21 Patna Pirates

Oct 5, 2019 9:15 pm (IST)

Maghsoudlou gets a bonus point for Patna after which Sonu makes an empty raid.

Pardeep then goes to raid for Patna and takes out More GB. That's a big threat gone for Patna, they will be happy with that!

Rohit Gulia comes on to raid for Gujarat but is tackled down by Neeraj.

Pardeep raids for Patna and gets his Super 10 as he takes out Parvesh.

Gujarat Fortunegiants 25-18 Patna Pirates

Oct 5, 2019 9:13 pm (IST)

Maghsoudlou raids for Patna but is tackled down by Ruturaj.

More GB raids for Gujarat and takes out Jaideep.

Rohit Gulia raids for Gujarat and takes out Monu and Oshtorak.

Gujarat Fortunegiants 21-14 Patna Pirates

Oct 5, 2019 9:04 pm (IST)

More GB starred for Gujarat Fortunegiants in the first half and even Pardeep Narwal's attempts could not pull Gujarat behind.

Oct 5, 2019 8:59 pm (IST)

More GB raids for Gujarat and takes out Neeraj Kumar. This is a raider's game at the moment.

Pardeep now raids for Patna and takes out Parvesh Bhainswal.

Rohit Gulia raids for Gujarat and takes out Jaglan.

Pardeep goes to raid for Patna but is Super-tackled down by More GB. Defenders have come up with a point finally!

Rohit raids for Gujarat and takes out Jang Kun Lee.

Gujarat Fortunegiants 19-14 Patna Pirates

Oct 5, 2019 8:56 pm (IST)

Jang Kun Lee makes the raid for Patna and takes out Ruturaj Koravi.

More GB comes on to raid for Gujarat and takes out Jaglan.

Pardeep Narwal raids for Patna and takes out Pankaj.

Pardeep raids again for Patna and takes out Sonu.

Gujarat Fortunegiants 14-13 Patna Pirates

Oct 5, 2019 8:53 pm (IST)

Rohit raids for Gujarat but is tackled down by Jaideep.

More GB raids then for Gujarat and takes out Jaglan.

Pardeep then raids for Patna and takes out Amit.

More GB goes again to raid for Gujarat and takes out Hadi Oshtorak.

Gujarat Fortunegiants 13-10 Patna Pirates

Oct 5, 2019 8:52 pm (IST)

More GB raids for Gujarat, gets a bonus point and takes out Jaideep.

Pardeep raids for Patna and is Super-tackled by More GB.

Sonu raids for Gujarat but is tackled down by Vikas Jaglan.

Maghsoudlou raids for Patna and is Super-tackled down by Parvesh.

Gujarat Fortunegiants 11-8 Patna Pirates

Oct 5, 2019 8:46 pm (IST)

Rohit Gulia raids for Gujarat and is tackled down by Neeraj and we're level here.

Pardeep Narwal goes to raid for Patna next and takes out Pankaj.

Pardeep raids for Patna again and takes out Ruturaj. The 'Record-breaker' is stepping it up here.

Gujarat Fortunegiants 5-7 Patna Pirates

Oct 5, 2019 8:43 pm (IST)

Gujarat Fortunegiants have started on the front foot as they win three points on the off while Patna are able to get only one.

Patna have fought back and managed to catch hold of Gujarat, leaving the team in orange with just a single point's advantage.

Gujarat Fortunegiants 5-4 Patna Pirates

Oct 5, 2019 8:34 pm (IST)

Patna Pirates starting 7 against Gujarat Fortunegiants: Pardeep Narwal, Neeraj Kumar, Vikas Jaglan, Jang Kun Lee, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou, Hadi Oshtorak and Jaideep.

Oct 5, 2019 8:33 pm (IST)

Gujarat Fortunegiants starting 7 against Patna Pirates: Sonu, Amit, Parvesh Bhainswal, More GB, Rohit Gulia, Ruturaj Koravi and Pankaj.

Oct 5, 2019 8:20 pm (IST)

Gujarat hold a massive 5-1 advantage over Patna in their head-to-head record. Gujarat will be looking to do a double on Patna, having defeated them once earlier this season.

Oct 5, 2019 8:19 pm (IST)

Gujarat Fortunegiants and Patna Pirates take on each other in the second match of the first day of the Noida leg after the home team UP Yoddha play Dabang Delhi.

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates in Noida: Patna Beat Gujarat 39-33
Gujarat Fortunegiants take on Patna Pirates. (Photo Credit: PKL)

A narrow loss to Haryana Steelers in their previous match knocked Gujarat Fortunegiants out of contention for a spot in the playoffs. The two-time finalists have failed to make it to the playoffs for the first time in team history but coach Manpreet Singh and his men will want to put in a strong showing in their final two matches of the season.



Raider Rohit Gulia, who has skippered the side in the past few games, has been the team's most successful raider this season with 118 raid points, but the lack of form and the absence of Sachin Tanwar has hurt Gujarat Fortunegiants' raiding unit quite a bit in this campaign. In defence, Cover defender Parvesh Bhainswal has found some form of late, but he too has endured a difficult campaign overall. Coach Manpreet opted to field some new faces against Haryana Steelers and there is a good chance that he would do that against Patna Pirates.

Season 7 has been a repeat of the previous campaign for Patna Pirates as 'Record-Breaker' Pardeep Narwal enjoyed another incredible season but the rest of the team failed to impress. The raiding unit, especially, has been heavily reliant on Pardeep, with only Jang Kun Lee providing some support to the skipper. The defence, too, has been lacklustre and is averaging just under 10 tackle points a game. Patna Pirates have failed to make the playoffs for the second season running after qualifying in each of the first five campaigns and coach Ram Mehar Singh will certainly be disappointed by the team's showing this season.

With a spot in the playoffs out of the equation, Patna Pirates may want to give some of their bench players an opportunity to showcase their ability. The likes of Monu and Amit Kumar, who have featured sparingly this season, might get a few more opportunities in the upcoming matches. And while the team will be looking at the next two matches as a platform to build for the future, Pardeep will be aiming to score as many raid points as he can to stand a chance to win his third straight Best Raider Award.
