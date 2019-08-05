Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Puneri Paltan in Patna: Pune Beats Gujarat 33-31

Aug 5, 2019 9:28 pm (IST)

Pune's Pankaj Mohite puts in an empty raid and so does Sachin

Pankaj Mohite again does the same and so does More GB.

In the DO OR DIE raid, Pankaj Mohite gets two points.

Sachin in his DO OR DIE raid, gets a touch on Pankaj Mohite.

Pune's Amit Kumar puts in an empty raid.

Sachin getsd two points. Amit Kumar, Sanket Sawant are out.

Pawan Kadian gets a touch on More GB.

Sachin is out and Girish Maruti Ernak comepletes his HIGH 5. Girish Ernak registers 250 points in PKL.

GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS 30-27 PUNERI PALTAN