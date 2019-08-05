Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Puneri Paltan in Patna: Pune Beats Gujarat 33-31

Event Highlights
Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Fortunegiants come into Match 28 on Monday with conflicting campaigns in season 7 so far. Puneri Paltan picked up the first win of their season against Patna Pirates in their previous encounter and Gujarat Fortunegiants tasted their first defeat of the season against U Mumba. Puneri Paltan will be keen to ride on their winning momentum and add another victory to their name against a side they have never managed to beat before. Gujarat Fortunegiants, meanwhile, will hope to leave their result against U Mumba behind and get back to winning ways.
Pune's Manjeet puts in an empty raid.
Gujarat's Rohit Gulia is takcled by Manjeet.
Pankaj Mohite is tackled by Parvesh Bhainswal.
Sonu gets a touch on Surjeet Singh.
Amit Kumar gets back empty-handed.
Sonu is tackled by Girish Maruti Ernak.
Manjeet goes back empty handed.
GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS 32-29 PUNERI PALTAN
Pune's Pankaj Mohite puts in an empty raid and so does Sachin
Pankaj Mohite again does the same and so does More GB.
In the DO OR DIE raid, Pankaj Mohite gets two points.
Sachin in his DO OR DIE raid, gets a touch on Pankaj Mohite.
Pune's Amit Kumar puts in an empty raid.
Sachin getsd two points. Amit Kumar, Sanket Sawant are out.
Pawan Kadian gets a touch on More GB.
Sachin is out and Girish Maruti Ernak comepletes his HIGH 5. Girish Ernak registers 250 points in PKL.
GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS 30-27 PUNERI PALTAN
Gujarat's More GB stepped out of bounds.
Manjeet puts in an empty raid.
Sachin then gets a touch on Manjeet.
Pune's Pankaj Mohite gets a touch on Sunil Kumar.
Sachin gets touches on Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite.
Manjeet is safe after Sumit had stepped out in the lobby.
Sachin outs in an empty raid and then Amit Kumar gets bonus point.
Rohit Gulia also comes back empty-handed. Manjeet does the same too.
Sachin in the DO OR DIE raid gets touches on Amit Kumar, Surjeet Singh.
Manjeet gets tackle by Sumit.
Rohit Gulia fails and Girish Maruti Ernak with the SUPER TACKLE.
GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS 24-26 PUNERI PALTAN
Gujarat's Sachin is tackle by Girish Maruti Ernak.
Pune's Pankaj Mohite outs in an empty raid.
Sonu gets a touch on Amit Kumar.
Pankaj Mohite was tackled but Sunil Kumar pulled at the shirt. One point to Pune.
Gujarat's Sonu is tackled by Amit Kumar and they are ALL OUT!
GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS 18-20 PUNERI PALTAN
Gujarat's Sachin is tackled by Surjeet Singh.
Pawan Kadian gets a touch on Sunil Kumar.
Rohit Gulia is tackled this time by Manjeet.
Pune's Amit Kumar gets a touch on Ruturaj Koravi.
More GB puts in an empty raid and so does Amit Kumar.
More GB gets another empty raid and Pawan Kadian does the same.
More GB is tackled by Manjeet in the DO OR DIE raid.
Amit Kumar fails in the DO OR DIE tackle and ita SUPER TACKLE!
GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS 17-14 PUNERI PALTAN
Pune's Pawan Kadian comes back empty-handed. Pawan Kadian in the previous raid, had fone past 50 DO OR DIE raid touchpoints.
Rohit Gulia gets a touch on Manjeet.
Amit Kumar again puts in an empty raid.
Gujarat's Rohit Gulia gets touches on Girish Maruti Ernak, Shubham Shinde.
Pawan Kadian was then tackled by Sumit in the DO OR DIE raid.
Rohit Gulia gets a tackle on Surjeet Singh. Rohit Gulia registers 100 successful raids in PKL.
Amit Kumar gets a bonus a touch on More GB.
Rohit Gulia gets a touch on Sanket Sawant.
Amit Kumar gets a bonus point but then is tackled by Ruturaj Koravi. Pune are ALL OUT!
GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS 15-9 PUNERI PALTAN
Gujarat's Rohit Gulia comes back empty-handed, so does Pawan Kadian for Pune.
Sachin gets a touch on Girish Maruti Ernak.
Manjeet puts in an empty raid and Sachin does the same again.
Pawan Kadian in the DO OR DIE raid gets a touches on Parvesh Bhainswal and Ruturaj Koravi.
Gujarat's More G B gets a touch on Sanket Sawant.
GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS 6-6 PUNERI PALTAN
Puneri Paltan have started the match with the resolute stance in defence.
Gujarat on the other hand have will not be happy with some of the raids that they have put in so far.
After Pune's Pawan Kadian puts in an empty raid, Gujarat's GB More gets a touch on Sanket Sawant.
Pawan Kadian in the DO OR DIE raid, gets a touch on Ruturaj Koravi.
GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS 3-4 PUNERI PALTAN
Puneri Paltan Squad:
RAIDERS: Amit Kumar, Darshan Kadian, Emad Sedaghatnia, Manjeet, Nitin Tomar, Pankaj Mohite, Pawan Kumar Kadian, R. Sriram and Sushant Sail
DEFENDERS: PO Surjeet Singh, Deepak Yadav, Jadhav Balasaheb Shahaji, Hadi Tajik, Shubham Shinde, Sanket Sawant and Girish Maruti Ernak
ALL-ROUNDERS: Amit Kumar, Sagar B Krishna and Sandeep
Gujarat Fortunegiants Squad:
RAIDERS: Abolfazl Maghsodloumahali, Gurvinder Singh, Harmanjit Singh, Lalit Chaudhary, More GB, Sachin Tanwar and Sonu Jaglan
DEFENDERS: Sunil Kumar, Amit Kharb, Ankit, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sonu Gahlawat, Sumit Malik and Ruturaj Shivaji Koravi
ALL-ROUNDERS: Pankaj, Rohit Gulia, Mohammad Shazid Hossain and Vinod Kumar
Gujarat Fortunegiants take on Puneri Paltan in the second game of the night. After beating hosts Patan on the previous night, can the Puneri Paltan win again?
Gujarat Fortunegiants face Puneri Paltan in Patna (Photo Credit: PKL)
Gujarat Fortunegiants were enjoying an excellent Season 7 campaign before running into a roadblock against U Mumba in Match 22. They will be keen to get a positive result against Puneri Paltan so that they can get momentum back on their side. The side averages 12.25 tackle points per game this season and are second only to Jaipur Pink Panthers.
They owe much of this success to the Cover combination of Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal, who will lead the defence once again. They also have many options in attack with Rohit Gulia already having registered a Super 10 and Harmanjit Singh coming to the fore against U Mumba by becoming their leading raid-point-scorer.
Puneri Paltan turned their campaign around in Patna by registering their first win of the season against hosts Patna Pirates on Sunday and will be hungry for more. Their experienced defence is led by Surjeet Singh who had a 100% tackle strike rate in the match against Patna Pirates. He has the support of Girish Maruti Ernak and young Amit Kumar, making for a formidable defence.
However, it was their raiders who showed their class in their previous match with Pankaj Mohite leading the charge by scoring eight raid points. They will want to make a strong start once again so they can control the game against a good-looking Gujarat Fortunegiants side.
