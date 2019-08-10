LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas in Ahmedabad: Tamil Beat Gujarat 34-28

News18.com | August 10, 2019, 8:54 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Tamil Thalaivas through News18 Sports' live blog. Tamil Thalaivas beats Gujarat Fortunegiants 34-28 in the first match of matchday 18 at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Puneri Paltan take on Dabang Delhi in the second match of the day, at the same venue.

Gujarat Fortunegiants will start their home leg with hopes of returning to winning ways after back-to-back losses against a tricky Tamil Thalaivas side. Gujarat Fortunegiants get their Pro Kabaddi season 7 home leg underway with a clash against Tamil Thalaivas and After three successive wins to start their campaign, they fell short in their last two outings. Gujarat Fortunegiants will want to set things right in front of their fans. Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, head into the contest on the back a thrilling tie against UP Yoddha in their last match.
Read More
Aug 10, 2019 8:36 pm (IST)

Tamil's Rohit Gulia gets tackled by Manjeet Chhillar. 

What a time to get a SUPER RAID! Ajay Thakur you beauty! Sachin, Ankit, More GB are out! 

Sonu gets tackled by Mohit Chhillar. He competes his HIGH 5!

Shabeer Bappu puts in an empty raid. 

Abolfazl Maghsodlou gets hounded out! 

Rahul Chaudhari get the final touch on Sunil Kumar. GUJARAT are ALL OUT!

Rohit Gulia gets touches on Manjeet Chhillar and Mohit Chhillar.

GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS 28-34 TAMIL THALAIVAS

Aug 10, 2019 8:28 pm (IST)

Gujarat's Rohit Gulia gets tackled by Mohit Chhillar.

Shabeer Bappu puts in an empty raid.

Sachin gets a touch on Ajeet.

Rahul Chaudhari gets tackled by Sumit in the DO OR DIE raid. 

Rohit Gulia gets a touch on Shabeer Bappu. Rohit Gulia registers 100 raid touch points in PKL.

Vineet Sharma gets tackled by Sunil Kumar. TAMIL are ALL OUT!

GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS 26-25 TAMIL THALAIVAS

Aug 10, 2019 8:20 pm (IST)
Aug 10, 2019 8:14 pm (IST)

Tamil's Shabeer Bappu and then Gujarat's Sunil Kumar put in empty raid. 

Rahul Chaudhari fails in his DO OR DIE raid. 

Rohit Gulia then gets a bonus point.

Ajay Thakur puts in an empty raid, Rohit Gulia also does the same. 

Rohit Gulia gets a touch on Manjeet Chhillar.

Ajay Thakur in his DO OR DIE raid, gets tackled by Ankit. 

Sachin puts in an empty raid and so does Shabeer Bappu.

GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS 19-22 TAMIL THALAIVAS

Aug 10, 2019 8:09 pm (IST)

Tamil's Rahul Chaudhari puts in an empty raid and so does More GB.

Rahul Chaudhari in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Parvesh Bhainswal.

Rohit Gulia in his DO OR DIE raid also gets tackled. Manjeet Chhillar with the tackle.

Ajay Thakur puts in an empty raid and so does More GB.

Rahul Chaudhari also puts in an empty raid and again More GB does the same.

Ajay Thakur in the DO OR DIE raid, gets tackled by Sunil Kumar.

Sachin, in his DO OR DIE raid, fails. 

Ajay Thakur puts in an empty raid.

More GB gets tackled by Manjeet Chhillar.

GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS 14-21 TAMIL THALAIVAS

Aug 10, 2019 8:03 pm (IST)

Tamil's Shabeer Bappu puts in an empty raid.

Rohit Gulia then gets a touch on Manjeet Chhillar.

Rahul Chaudhari then puts in another empty raid. 

Rohit Gulia gets tackled by Rahul Chaudhari.

Rahul Chaudhari gets bonus in the DO OR DIE raid.

Sachin gets tackled by Mohit Chhillar.

Shabeer Bappu comes back without a point and so does More GB.

GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS 11-18 TAMIL THALAIVAS 

Aug 10, 2019 8:00 pm (IST)
Aug 10, 2019 7:55 pm (IST)
trong>

Tamil's Ajay Thakur puts in an empty raid and so does Gujarat's Rohit Gulia.

In the DO OR DIE raid, Ajay Thakur gets a touch on Sumit.

Then Sachin in his DO OR DIE raid, is tackled by Manjeet Chhillar.

Ajay Thakur put in an empty raid and so does Rohit Gulia.

Rahul Chaudhari and Rohit Gulia again put in empty raids.

Ajay Thakur in the DO OR DIE raid, gets two points. Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar out!

Rohit Gulia gets a touch on Manjeet Chhillar in his DO OR DIE raid. 

Ajay Thakur gets touches on Ruturaj Koravi and Rohit Gulia and Gujarat are ALL OUT!

GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS 10-15 TAMIL THALAIVAS

Aug 10, 2019 7:47 pm (IST)

Tamil's Rahul Chaudhari gets fails in his raid, and that too in his 1800th in PKL.

Gujarat's Harmanjit Singh puts in an empty raid and so does Tamil's Shabeer Bappu.

Sachin also puts in an empty raid and Shabeer Bappu does the same too.

Harmanjit Singh gets tackled by Mohit Chhillar in the DO OR DIE raid.

Shabeer Bappu then gets a touch on Ankit in his DO OR DIE raid. 

What a raid from Sachin! Ran Singh and Ajeet are out.

Shabeer Bappu puts in an empty raid so does Sachin.

GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS 8-7 TAMIL THALAIVAS

Aug 10, 2019 7:42 pm (IST)

Tamil's Ajay Thakur gets a touch on Sunil Kumar. 

Then Gujarat's Rohit Gulia comes back without a touch and so does Ajay Thakur. 

Sachin is tackled by Shabeer Bappu.

Shabeer Bappu then puts in an empty raid so does Rohit Gulia. 

Ajay Thakur in the DO OR DIE raid, gets tackled by Ankit.

Harmanjit Singh puts in an empty raid. 

Shabeer Bappu gets a touch on Sunil Kumar.

Rohit Gulia in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Ran Singh.

GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS 5-5 TAMIL THALAIVAS

Aug 10, 2019 7:37 pm (IST)

Tamil Thalaivas win the toss and select the choice of court

Gujarat's Sachin gets a touch on Mohit Chhillar.

Tamil's Rahul Chaudhari puts in an empty raid. 

Then Sachin comes back empty-handed and so does Ajay Thakur. 

Rohit Gulia again puts in an empty raid.

In the DO OR DIE raid, Rahul Chaudhari gets tackled by Sunil Kumar but he manages to get a bonus point.

Harmanjit Singh in the DO OR DIE raid, Ajeet stepped out of bounds. 

Shabeer Bappu also puts in an empty raid. 

Sachin again gets a touch on Manjeet Chhillar.

GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS 4-1 TAMIL THALAIVAS

Aug 10, 2019 7:29 pm (IST)

Tamil Thalaivas Squad:
RAIDERS: Ajay Thakur, Anand, Rahul Chaudhari, Shabeer Bappu, V. Ajith Kumar, Vineet Sharma and Yashwant Bishnoi

DEFENDERS: Ajeet, M. Abishek, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Himanshu, Mohit Chhillar, Sagar and Milad Sheibak

ALL-ROUNDERS: Hemant Chauhan, Manjeet Chhillar, Ran Singh and Victor Onyango Obiero

Aug 10, 2019 7:28 pm (IST)

Gujarat Fortunegiants Squad:
RAIDERS: Abolfazl Maghsodloumahali, Gurvinder Singh, Harmanjit Singh, Lalit Chaudhary, More GB, Sachin Tanwar and Sonu Jaglan

DEFENDERS: Sunil Kumar, Amit Kharb, Ankit, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sonu Gahlawat, Sumit Malik and Ruturaj Shivaji Koravi

ALL-ROUNDERS: Pankaj, Rohit Gulia, Mohammad Shazid Hossain and Vinod Kumar

Aug 10, 2019 6:56 pm (IST)

Gujarat Fortunegiants are placed 6th in the PKL 2019 points table, with 16 points from 5 games. Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, are placed 8th with 15 points from 5 games. SEE FULL POINTS TABLE

Aug 10, 2019 6:49 pm (IST)

In head-to-head contests, Gujarat Fortunegiants and Tamil Thalaivas have won one game each. 

Aug 10, 2019 6:34 pm (IST)

Tamil Thalaivas Form -

Played: 5

Won: 2

Tied: 1

Lost: 2

Win rate: 40%

Best Raider: Rahul Chaudhari

Best Defender: Manjeet Chhillar

Aug 10, 2019 6:33 pm (IST)

Gujarat Fortunegiants Form -

Played: 5

Won: 3

Tied: 0

Lost: 2

Win rate: 60%

Best Raider: Rohit Gulia

Best Defender: Parvesh Bhainswal

Aug 10, 2019 6:24 pm (IST)

After an exhilarating Patna leg, our Pro Kabaddi caravan brings us to Ahmedabad. Home team Gujarat Fortunegiants take on Tamil Thalaivas in the first match of the day.

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas in Ahmedabad: Tamil Beat Gujarat 34-28
Gujarat Fortunegiants face Tamil Thalaivas in Ahmedabad (Photo Credit: PKL)

Coach Manpreet Singh will be eager for his team to rediscover the winning habit and he'll view Saturday's contest in front of their home fans as the perfect opportunity. Successive losses may have taken away some of Gujarat Fortunegiants' early season momentum, but the home side will be confident in their ability to bounce back following a narrow loss in their last game.

Sachin Tanwar will be eager to have more on an impact in attack than he's had so far, while all-rounder Rohit Gulia - the team's leading raid points scorer this year - will want to continue in the manner that he's begun the season. In defence, the likes of Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ankit and Sumit will be looking to put their previous performances behind them and make amends with the defensive solidity they've been renowned for over the years.



Tamil Thalaivas have emerged as a formidable side in the ongoing season despite two losses in their first three matches. Those setbacks could have gone either way with one-point wins for the opposition in both games. Their fighting spirit though was evident in all their matches so far starting from their defeats to the win in their season opener against Telugu Titans and the come-from-behind win and tie against Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddha respectively.

Their last match saw Shabeer Bappu making his presence felt alongside Ajay 'Iceman' Thakur and Rahul 'Showman' Chaudhari. An in-form Bappu is a big boost for Tamil Thalaivas' already impressive raiding unit, while Ran Singh and Mohit Chhillar also seem to be coming into their own in a defence that's mostly seen Manjeet Chhillar dominate opposition raiders so far.
  • 08 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies
    WI vs IND
    54/1
    13.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Match Abandoned
    Full Scorecard
  • 06 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies
    WI vs IND
    146/6
    20.0 overs
    		 150/3
    19.1 overs
    India beat West Indies by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 04 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies
    IND vs WI
    167/5
    20.0 overs
    		 98/4
    15.3 overs
    India beat West Indies by 22 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 03 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies
    WI vs IND
    95/9
    20.0 overs
    		 98/6
    17.2 overs
    India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 01 - 05 Aug, 2019 | The Ashes
    AUS vs ENG
    284/10
    80.4 overs
    		 374/10
    135.5 overs
    Australia beat England by 251 runs
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram