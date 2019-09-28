Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas in Panchkula: Gujarat Beat Tamil 50-21

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Tamil Thalaivas through News18 Sports' live blog. Gujarat Fortunegiants crushed Tamil Thalaivas 50-21 in the second game of matchday 58 at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula, Haryana on Saturday. In the first match of the day, hosts Haryana Steelers face UP Yoddha at the same venue.
Tamil Thalaivas have already been mathematically eliminated from the battle for a playoff spot but their opponents Gujarat Fortunegiants still retain a slim chance of sneaking into the top 6. Gujarat will try to do their part from here by winning all their remaining matches to keep themselves in hunt. Gujarat Fortunegiants and Tamil Thalaivas are locked at 1-1 in their head-to-head record.
Sep 28, 2019 9:44 pm (IST)
Yashwant raids for Tamil and gets tackled by Parvesh.
Hrmanjit raids for Gujarat but is tackled down by Rahul Chaudhari.
Sonu then takes out Sagar before Rahul is tackled down by Parvesh.
Harmanjit raids for Gujarat and takes out Hemant Chauhan.
Rahul Chaudhari gets tackled down by Parvesh Bhainswal.
Rohit Gulia raids for Gujarat and gets tackled down by Sagar.
Rahul and Rohit gets tackled down before Yashwant made a successful raid for Tamil by taking out Pankaj.
Sonu raids for Gujarat and takes out Subramanian.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 44-19 Tamil Thalaivas
Sep 28, 2019 9:29 pm (IST)
A Super 10 for Sonu! He raids for Gujarat Fortunegiants and takes out Rahul Chaudhari.
Rohit Gulia raids for Gujarat and takes out Himanshu and Submanian.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 40-14 Tamil Thalaivas
Sep 28, 2019 9:26 pm (IST)
Vineet Sharma raids for Tamil and takes out Pankaj and Rohit Gulia.
Sonu raids for Gujarat and takes out Abishek.
Vineet raids for Tamil again and is tackled down by Ruturaj.
Ajith raids for Tamil and is tackled down by Ruturaj.
Rohit Gulia raids for Gujarat and takes out Mohit Chhillar.
Himanshu is tackled down by Pankaj as he raids for Tamil.
Sonu raids for Gujarat and takes out Subramanian for an all-out.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 28-11 Tamil Thalaivas
Sep 28, 2019 9:09 pm (IST)
Rohit Gulia raids for Gujarat and takes out Abishek.
Rahul Chaudhari raids for Tamil and is tackled down by Amit.
HT: Gujarat Fortunegiants 20-9 Tamil Thalaivas
Sep 28, 2019 9:06 pm (IST)
Gujarat Fortunegiants are absolutely running away with this first half. They have dominated Tamil Thalaivas in all departments.
Sep 28, 2019 8:51 pm (IST)
Rohit Gulia raids for Gujarat, gets a bonus point but is tackled down by Subramanian.
V Ajith Kumar raids for Tamil and gets a bonus point.
Sonu goes to raid for Gujarat and takes out Abishek.
Ajith raids again but gets tackled down by Pankaj.
Rahul Chaudhari raids for Tamil and gets tackled down by Ruturaj.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 4-2 Tamil Thalaivas
Sep 28, 2019 8:46 pm (IST)
Tamil Thalaivas starting 7 against Gujarat Fortunegiants: Rahul Chaudhari, M Abishek, Ponparthiban Subramanian, V Ajith Kumar, Hemant Chauhan, Mohit Chhillar, Ran Singh.
Sep 28, 2019 8:45 pm (IST)
Gujarat Fortunegiants starting 7 against Tamil Thalaivas: Sonu, Amit, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vinod Kumar, Rohit Gulia, Ruturaj Koravi and Pankaj.
Sep 28, 2019 8:28 pm (IST)
Gujarat Fortunegiants and Tamil Thalaivas are locked at 1-1 in their head-to-head record. Whoever wins today will take a slight edge in history.
Sep 28, 2019 8:27 pm (IST)
Two of the bottom three, Gujarat Fortunegiants and Tamil Thalaivas takes on each other in the second game of the first day of the Haryana leg. While Tamil are out of playoffs contention, Gujarat still have an outside chance.
Gujarat Fortunegiants take on Tamil Thalaivas. (Photo Credit: PKL)
Their defeat against U Mumba on Sunday coupled UP Yoddha's victory over Tamil Thalaivas the previous night meant that it is now exceptionally difficult for Gujarat Fortunegiants to finish in the top 6 at the end of the league stage. Rohit Gulia continued to remain the only consistent player in the team and finished the match against U Mumba with eight raid points, completing 100 for the season. Injuries and poor form for star raider Sachin Tanwar have hampered Gujarat Fortunegiants' raiding unit and the defence, too, has had its fair share of issues.
Outside of skipper Sunil Kumar, the defensive unit has been marred with inconsistent form and poor play. Standout Cover defender Parvesh Bhainswal has scored just 40 tackle points in 18 appearances, a far cry from his Season 6 exploits where he finished second in the race for the Best Defender Award. Gujarat Fortunegiants have no room for error any more, however, victories in all their remaining matches could still prove to be inadequate in their quest for a playoffs spot.
Their defeat against UP Yoddha meant that Tamil Thalaivas became the first team to be knocked out of the race for a top 6 spot this season. The writing, though, was the wall for Tamil Thalaivas after they failed to win in their previous 11 matches, managing a tie just twice during that spell. Injuries to stalwarts Manjeet Chhillar and Ajay Thakur, and the inconsistent form of 'Showman' Rahul Chaudhari, alongside other veterans like Ran Singh and Mohit Chhillar have been the key contributors to their poor run of results over the past 12 matches.
The silver lining has been the emergence of raider V Ajith Kumar, who has enjoyed a fruitful rookie campaign. The youngster has scored 89 raid points, including three Super 10s so far and has been a consistent scorer of points for his team. The raider will hope to finish his campaign with a flourish by adding some more quality performances in the final four matches of the season, starting against Gujarat Fortunegiants on Saturday.