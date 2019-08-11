Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Telugu Titans in Ahmedabad: Telugu Beat Gujarat

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Telugu Titans: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Telugu Titans through News18 Sports' live blog. Telugu Titans beat Gujarat Fortunegiants 30-24 in the second game of matchday 19 at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Sunday. In the first match of the day, Haryana Steelers beat Bengaluru Bulls 33-30 at the same venue.
Gujarat's defence was guilty of being too shabby in the first half but even as Parvesh Bhainswal stepped up in the second half to get a total of seven tackle points, it was not enough. Vishal Bhardwaj was the star for Telugu Titans in the defence as he got 7 tackle points in seven attempts and was well supported in the other corner by Abozar Mighani. Siddharth Desai also picked up seven raid points for the Titans. This was the fourth straight loss for Gujarat while a first win of the season for the Titans.
Aug 11, 2019 9:48 pm (IST)
Telugu Titans get their first win of season 7 with a 30-24 win over Gujarat Fortunegiants. Gujarat have now been condemned to their fourth straight loss and a second at home. Vishal Bhardwaj was brilliant for Telugu with seven tackle points while Siddharth Desai also got 7 raid points for the Titans.
For Gujarat, Parvesh Bhainswal was the best performer with seven tackle points while Rohit Gulia got five raid points.
One and a half minutes left, Gujarat went for a review after their defender self-outed himself and Gujarat contested that. They lose their review and the match is completely slipping away from the hands of the home team here.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 24-30 Telugu Titans
Aug 11, 2019 9:39 pm (IST)
Suraj Desai goes for a do-or-die raid for Telugu Titans and gets tackled down by Parvesh Bhainswal. The tackle tally for Parvesh goes up to seven, he has played a massive role in the second half.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 24-28 Telugu Titans
Aug 11, 2019 9:33 pm (IST)
Gujarat's defence has stepped up in the second half but they need their raiders to do better and get points to close this gap. However, they aren't able to do it. Sachin goes for a raid for Gujarat and gets tackled down by Farhad, the gap remains.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 23-27 Telugu Titans
Aug 11, 2019 9:24 pm (IST)
Telugu Titans are now pulling away once again as the defenders are doing a good job of tackling raiders with Vishal Bhardwaj having brought up a High 5 as well.
However, Parvesh Bhainswal gets a High 5 too for Gujarat to keep the scoreline close.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 20-24 Telugu Titans
Aug 11, 2019 9:20 pm (IST)
Gujarat are closing in the gap now. Their defence is stepping up and their raiders are also getting touch points. This one is turning out to be interesting.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 18-20 Telugu Titans
Aug 11, 2019 9:18 pm (IST)
Rohit Gulia gets tackled down in the do-or-die raid for Gujarat but next raid, Farhad Milaghardan goes for a do-or-die for Telugu and Parvesh tackles him down. These two are trading blows here.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 16-20 Telugu Titans
Aug 11, 2019 9:14 pm (IST)
Gujarat's raiders are doing a good job getting bonus points consistently. Then the Gujarat defence steps up and tackles down Suraj Desai. Gujarat need more of this.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 15-18 Telugu Titans
Aug 11, 2019 9:06 pm (IST)
This has been an errorful half from the Gujarat defence as they have picked only two tackle points in the first 20 minutes of the match here. Telugu Titans, who are yet to register a win, have got off to a solid start here.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 13-17 Telugu Titans
HT: GUJ 13-17 HYD
Catch your breath and return to see if @Fortunegiants can turn it around in the second half!
Amit Kumar goes for a do-or-die raid for Telugu Titans and is tackled down well by Ankit. Is there a semblance of comeback from Gujarat Fortunegiants here as next raid, More GB takes out C Arun to get another point for Gujarat.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 13-17 Telugu Titans
Aug 11, 2019 9:01 pm (IST)
Rohit Gulia goes for a raid and tries to get a bonus point but Abozar Mighani gets a brilliant ankle hold and gets him down. Telugu Titans are pretty much pulling away here.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 11-16 Telugu Titans
Aug 11, 2019 8:58 pm (IST)
Unsuccessful review for Telugu Titans as they wanted a bonus point and now they won't have a review for the rest of the match.
However, Vishal Bhardwaj steps up and tackles down More GB to get another point for the Titans.
Siddharth Desai goes for a raid and gets a mistake off Sumit. The Titans are increasing the gap.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 8-13 Telugu Titans
Aug 11, 2019 8:53 pm (IST)
Gujarat get their first tackle point on the night and it is against Siddharth Desai. Parvesh Bhainswal steps up and reduces the gap for Gujarat. They need to keep this going.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 7-10 Telugu Titans
Aug 11, 2019 8:51 pm (IST)
Just seven minutes of kabaddi so far and Telugu Titans have inflicted the first all-out of the match on Gujarat Fortunegiants. For a team who is yet to win, this is exactly the start they wanted.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 4-9 Telugu Titans
Aug 11, 2019 8:48 pm (IST)
What a start this has been for the Titans! Too many errors coming from the Gujarat defence and it doesn't bode well for the home team. Not the start they wanted for sure!
Gujarat Fortunegiants 2-5 Telugu Titans
Aug 11, 2019 8:47 pm (IST)
Telugu Titans get off to a strong start as Siddharth Desai begins with a touch point and with the Titans leading 3-1, Gujarat Fortunegiants have only four men left on the mat early in the first half.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 1-3 Telugu Titans
Aug 11, 2019 8:44 pm (IST)
Here is the starting line-up of Telugu Titans against Gujarat Fortunegiants: Siddharth Desai, Farhad Milaghardan, C Arun, Amit Kumar, Suraj Desai, Abozar Mighani and Vishal Bhardwaj.
Aug 11, 2019 8:42 pm (IST)
Here is the starting line-up of Gujarat Fortunegiants against Telugu Titans: Sachin, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, More GB, Rohit Gulia, Ankit and Sumit
Aug 11, 2019 8:15 pm (IST)
The first Sunday match between Bengaluru Bulls and Haryana Steelers in going on at the EKA Arena at the moment and it's proving to be extremely interesting.
The second match of Sunday is between the host team Gujarat Fortunegiants and Telugu Titans. While Gujarat are looking for a first win at home, the Titans are looking for a first win of the season.
Gujarat Fortunegiants host Telugu Titans in the second match on Sunday. (Photo Credit: PKL)
Gujarat Fortunegiants had an exceptional start to their season, completing a hat-trick of victories before slumping to three consecutive defeats. Their most recent defeat came against Tamil Thalaivas in the first match of their home leg. Rohit Gulia – the team’s leading raid point scorer so far led the raiders yet again in that match with a 9-raid-point performance. Captain Sunil Kumar, too, had an excellent outing, scoring a High 5 for his team. However, none of the other defenders managed to impress in that match as the team scored only 9 tackle points. They will want to tighten that aspect of their game as they take on Telugu Titans in order to give some delight to their home fans.
Telugu Titans lost their previous match to Bengaluru Bulls but will be buoyed by the performances of their star raider Siddharth Desai, who scored a Super 10, and Vishal Bhardwaj, who recorded a High 5. Desai, in particular, will be key to the team’s fortunes going forward as he can easily help his team take control of a match when he is in top gear. Captain Abozar Mohajermighani has scored only 9 tackle points in 6 appearances so far and will want to improve on that in the upcoming match so he can lead the charge in the defence. Raider Armaan has also looked good in the opportunities he had so far and might be a key man in the encounter against Gujarat Fortunegiants.