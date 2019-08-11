Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Telugu Titans in Ahmedabad: Telugu Beat Gujarat

Aug 11, 2019 9:48 pm (IST)

Telugu Titans get their first win of season 7 with a 30-24 win over Gujarat Fortunegiants. Gujarat have now been condemned to their fourth straight loss and a second at home. Vishal Bhardwaj was brilliant for Telugu with seven tackle points while Siddharth Desai also got 7 raid points for the Titans.

For Gujarat, Parvesh Bhainswal was the best performer with seven tackle points while Rohit Gulia got five raid points.