Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls in Panchkula: Bengaluru Beat Haryana 59-36

News18.com | October 2, 2019, 9:42 PM IST
Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Haryana Steelers and Bengaluru Bulls through News18 Sports' live blog. Haryana Steelers are thrashed by Bengaluru Bulls 36-59 in the second game of matchday 61 at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula, Haryana on Wednesday. In the first match of the day, U Mumba beat Patna Pirates 30-26 at the same venue.

Haryana Steelers have already booked their spot in the playoffs after an edgy win over Gujarat Fortunegiants on Sunday. But this loss to Bengaluru Bulls might hamper their bid for the top two league stage finish, which will take them straight to the semis. Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, have secured their playoffs spot with a win over Haryana Steelers. Haryana Steelers and Bengaluru Bulls are now locked at 2-2 in their head-to-head record. LIVE STREAMING
Oct 2, 2019 9:37 pm (IST)

Pawan raids for Bengaluru and takes out Vikas Kale.

Prashanth makes an empty raid and that's all, Haryana have been crushed by Bengaluru in front of their home fans.

FT: Haryana Steelers 36-59 Bengaluru Bulls

Oct 2, 2019 9:33 pm (IST)

Pawan raids for Bengaluru and takes out Ravi Kumar.

Naveen goes to raid for Haryana but is tackled down by Amit Sheoran.

Pawan raids and takes out Sunil.

Vikash Kandola gets a bonus point for Haryana.

Haryana Steelers 38-58 Bengaluru Bulls

Oct 2, 2019 9:32 pm (IST)

Prashanth gets a bonus point for Haryana again.

Pawan raids and takes out Prashanth. A big blow for Haryana this.

Kandola goes to raid for Haryana but is tackled down by Mahender.

Haryana Steelers 34-55 Bengaluru Bulls

Oct 2, 2019 9:27 pm (IST)

Naveen goes to raid for Haryana and is tackled down by Ankit.

Pawan raids for Bengaluru and takes out Ravi.

Prashanth gets a bonus point for Haryana.

Pawan raids for Bengaluru and takes out Kuldeep Singh.

Haryana Steelers 32-51 Bengaluru Bulls

Oct 2, 2019 9:25 pm (IST)

Naveen gets a bonus point for Haryana after which Pawan raids for Bengaluru, gets a bonus point and takes out Vikash Kandola.

Prashanth raids for Haryana and takes out Mahender.

Naveen gets a bonus point for Haryana. Pawan raids for Bengaluru and takes out Kale.

Haryana Steelers 31-48 Bengaluru Bulls

Oct 2, 2019 9:24 pm (IST)

Pawan raids for Bengaluru and it's a Super-raid as he takes out Sunil, Kuldeep and Kale.

Prashanth raids for Haryana, gets a bonus point but is tackled down by Mahender.

Pawan raids for Bengaluru and takes ouot Naveen.

Haryana Steelers 28-44 Bengaluru Bulls

Oct 2, 2019 9:19 pm (IST)

Naveen raids for Haryana and takes out Nandal.

Pawan raids for Bengaluru and takes out Ravi Kumar.

Vikash Kandola raids for Haryana but is tackled down by Sumit.

Haryana Steelers 27-37 Bengaluru Bulls

Oct 2, 2019 9:15 pm (IST)

Pawan is on fire today, taking out Ravi, Vikas Kale and Dharmaraj.

For Haryana, Prashanth takes out Nandal twice.

Banty then raids for Bengaluru and gets tackled by Ravi.

Vikash Kandola takes out Amit in his raid.

Pawan gets a touch point against Dharmaraj again.

Haryana Steelers 26-35 Bengaluru Bulls

Oct 2, 2019 9:12 pm (IST)

Pawan raids for Bengaluru and takes out Ravi. Then Prashanth raids for Haryana and takes out Amit.

Pawan raids for Bengaluru and taks out Vikas Kale.

Prashanth raids for Haryana and takes out Mahender and Ankit,

Pawan goes to raid for Bengaluru and takes out Kuldeep Singh.

Prashanth then gets his Super 10 by taking a bonus point for Haryana.

Haryana Steelers 22-31 Bengaluru Bulls

Oct 2, 2019 9:01 pm (IST)

Pawan goes to raid for Bengaluru and gets a bonus point.

Prashanth then goes to raid for Haryana and gets a bonus point.

Pawan raids for Bengaluru again and takes out Sunil.

From starting on an close note, Bengaluru Bulls have ran away with the first half here.

HT: Haryana Steelers 18-28 Bengaluru Bulls

Oct 2, 2019 8:58 pm (IST)

Pawan Sehrawat raids for Bengaluru and takes out Dharmaraj Cheralathan.

Vinay gets a bonus point for Haryana.

Pawan raids for Bengaluru and takes out Vikas Kale.

Vinay goes to raid for Haryana but is tackled down by Amit Sheoran. He gets a bonus point.

Haryana Steelers 17-26 Bengaluru Bulls

Oct 2, 2019 8:55 pm (IST)

Pawan Sehrawat raids for Bengaluru and takes out Prashanth Kumar Rai.

Pawan raids for Bengaluru again, gets a bonus point and takes out Ravi.

Pawan raids for Bengaluru and he takes out Sunil.

Kandola goes to raid for Haryana and is tackled down by Mahender Singh. Bengaluru are picking up pace here.

Haryana Steelers 15-21 Bengaluru Bulls

Oct 2, 2019 8:52 pm (IST)

Super 10 for Pawan Sehrawat! He raids for Bengaluru and takes out Sunil.

Vinay went to raid for Haryana as the last man standing but is tackled down by Nandal. He gets a bonus point though.

Haryana Steelers 15-16 Bengaluru Bulls

Oct 2, 2019 8:51 pm (IST)

Vinay raids for Haryana and gets a bonus point.

Pawan raids for Bengaluru and takes out Vikas Kale.

Vinay goes to raid for Haryana and takes out Ankit.

Haryana Steelers 14-12 Bengaluru Bulls

Oct 2, 2019 8:49 pm (IST)

Pawan raids for Bengaluru again and takes out Ravi Kumar.

Prashanth goes to raid for Haryana but is tackled down by Mahender Singh.

Pawan raids for Bengaluru and takes out Dharmaraj.

Haryana Steelers 12-11 Bengaluru Bulls

Oct 2, 2019 8:48 pm (IST)

Vikash Kandola raids for Haryana and takes out Mahender and Nandal.

Pawan gets a bonus point for Bengaluru.

Prashanth raids for Haryana and takes out Nandal.

Pawan goes to raid for Bengaluru and takes out Sunil and Kandola.

Haryana Steelers 12-8 Bengaluru Bulls

Oct 2, 2019 8:44 pm (IST)

Pawan raids for Bengaluru and takes out Vikas Kale.

Prashanth comes to raid for Haryana and takes out Amit Sheoran.

Pawan raids for Bengaluru and takes out Kale.

Prashanth Kumar Rai goes to raid for Haryana adn takes out Ajay.

Pawan raids for Bengaluru and is tackled down by Sunil.

Kandola raids for Haryana and takes out Ankit.

Sumit raids for Bengaluru but is tackled down by Dharmaraj.

Haryana Steelers 7-5 Bengaluru Bulls

Oct 2, 2019 8:42 pm (IST)

Vikash Kandola starts the match for Haryana and is tackled down by Saurabh Nandal.

Pawan Sehrawat raids for Bengaluru Bulls and takes out Vikas Kale.

Prashanth Kumar Rai raids for Haryana Steelers and takes out Ajay.

Pawan raids for Bengaluru and gets a bonus point.

Prashanth raids for Haryana and takes out Nandal.

Haryana Steelers 2-3 Bengaluru Bulls

Oct 2, 2019 8:39 pm (IST)

Bengaluru Bulls’ starting 7 against Haryana Steelers: Saurabh Nandal, Pawan Sehrawat, Ankit, Ajay, Banty, Sumit Singh and Amit Sheoran.

Oct 2, 2019 8:37 pm (IST)

Haryana Steelers' starting 7 against Bengaluru Bulls: Vikash Kandola, Vikas Kale, Ravi Kumar, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Vinay, Sunil and Dharmaraj Cheralathan.

Oct 2, 2019 8:08 pm (IST)

Bengaluru Bulls Form Guide:

Played: 19

Won: 10

Tied: 1

Lost: 8

Win Rate: 52.63%

Best Raider: Pawan Sehrawat

Best Defender: Saurabh Nandal

Oct 2, 2019 8:01 pm (IST)

Haryana Steelers Form Guide:

Played: 19

Won: 12

Tied: 1

Lost: 6

Win Rate: 63.15%

Best Raider: Vikash Kandola

Best Defender: Sunil

Oct 2, 2019 7:54 pm (IST)

Haryana Steelers hold a 2-1 edge over Bengaluru Bulls in their head-to-head record. Hosts Haryana will look to get back-to-back wins at home while Bengaluru will want to seal their playoffs spot.

Oct 2, 2019 7:49 pm (IST)

Haryana Steelers host Bengaluru Bulls in the second game of matchday 61 in Panchkula. While Haryana have qualified for the playoffs, Bengaluru can secure their place with a win today.

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls in Panchkula: Bengaluru Beat Haryana 59-36
Haryana Steelers host Bengaluru Bulls in Panchkula. (Photo Credit: PKL)

Haryana Steelers have been one of the more consistent sides in the league this season and will be looking to keep their positive momentum intact with more wins heading into the playoffs. A well-balanced team with an array of options in offence and defence, Haryana Steelers will want to make their home fans happy with back-to-back wins at the venue. They have already beaten Bengaluru Bulls once this campaign and will fancy their chances on their home ground.



Talisman Vikash Kandola will be their biggest offensive threat, but Prashanth Kumar Rai and Vinay have also proven themselves while raiding in crunch situations this year. Their defence looks very sound as well with Sunil, Vikas Kale, Chand Singh and Ravi Kumar being just a few of their options. Skipper Dharmaraj Cheralathan's influence though cannot be stressed enough, making him an imperative cog for a smoothly functional Haryana Steelers defence.

With a foot already in the playoffs, Bengaluru Bulls will step on court keen on guaranteeing qualification. The defending champions have had a topsy-turvy campaign so far but have been a part of the top 6 for most of the season. They will be in a confident frame of mind after a thrilling win against U Mumba in their last game and will also want to avenge their loss against Haryana Steelers from earlier this season.

'Hi-Flyer' Pawan Sehrawat has been in imperious form and carried the team's raiding unit single-handedly for a lot of the campaign. In the absence of captain Rohit Kumar, coach Randhir Singh will want more from the likes of Banty and Sumit Singh to support Sehrawat in attack. Their defence, meanwhile, is anything but reliant on any individual with Amit Sheoran, Saurabh Nandal and Mahender Singh being just a few of their players that have contributed heavily in terms of Tackle Points.
