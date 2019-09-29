Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants in Panchkula: Haryana Beat Gujarat 38-37

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Fortunegiants through News18 Sports' live blog. Hosts Haryana Steelers edge out Gujarat Fortunegiants 38-37 in the second game of matchday 59 at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula, Haryana on Sunday. In the first match of the day, Puneri Paltan were thrashed by Dabang Delhi at the same venue.
It was a remarkable turnaround as Haryana turned the match on its head with a four-point raid from Vikash Kandola. Gujarat led for most part of the match but when Haryana took the lead, they held their nerves to get the all-important victory in the very last raid of the match. With the win, Haryana have qualified for the playoffs, along with Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors. Three more places in the playoffs remain. Haryana have increased their head-to-head advantage over Gujarat to 5-2. LIVE STREAMING
Sep 29, 2019 9:46 pm (IST)
Rohit Gulia raids for Gujarat and takes out Ravi Kumar.
Vikash Kandola makes the last raid for Haryana and in trying to make it legal, he is tackled down by Rohit Gulia.
Rohit makes the last raid of the match and is dashed out by Sunil.
And with this Haryana Steelers have got their first win at home and have qualified for the playoffs.
Vikash Kandola raids for Haryana and is tackled down by Parvesh.
Sonu makes the do-or-die raid for Gujarat and is dashed out but two of Haryana players self-out themselves and Gujarat get two points.
Vinay raids for Haryana, gets a bonus point and is tackled down by Pankaj.
Haryana Steelers 14-19 Gujarat Fortunegiants
Sep 29, 2019 8:55 pm (IST)
Sonu, in the do-or-die raid for Gujarat, gets tackled down by Sunil.
Vinay raids for Haryana and takes out Pankaj.
Rohit Gulia then raids for Gujarat and is tackled down by Dharmaraj Cheralathan.
Vikash Kandola then raids for Haryana and takes out Ruturaj Koravi.
Haryana Steelers 12-14 Gujarat Fortunegiants
Sep 29, 2019 8:51 pm (IST)
Rohit Gulia raids for Gujarat and is tackled down by Sunil.
Sonu then raids for Gujarat and takes out Vikas Kale.
Vikash Kandola raids for Haryana and is tackled down by Parvesh. This is turning out to be another bad day for Kandola.
Haryana Steelers 8-14 Gujarat Fortunegiants
Sep 29, 2019 8:50 pm (IST)
This is an early blow for the home team. Gujarat Fortunegiants got a good connect between the offence and defence and inflicted an all-out on Haryana Steelers.
Gujarat Fortunegiants 12-8 Haryana Steelers
Sep 29, 2019 8:46 pm (IST)
It's been a cautious and even start to the match between Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Fortunegiants. Both team have gone for the attack early on, even as Haryana are reduced to just three men on the mat.
Vinay then raids for Haryana and takes out Rohit to equalise for his team and get another man on the mat.
Haryana Steelers 6-6 Gujarat Fortunegiants
Sep 29, 2019 8:41 pm (IST)
Gujarat Fortunegiants starting 7 against Haryana Steelers: Sonu, Amit, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vinod Kumar, Rohit Gulia, Ruturaj Koravi and Pankaj.
Hosts Haryana Steelers take on Gujarat Fortunegiants in their second home match. While Haryana lost on the first day of their home leg to UP Yoddha, Gujarat registered a massive 29-point win over Gujarat Fortunegiants.
Haryana Steelers had to face disappointment in their opening home leg fixture as they lost by seven points to UP Yoddha. Vikash Kandola, the team's leading raider, was able to score just five points in 16 raids in that match. The team will hope their talisman can bounce back since they have their entire home leg ahead of them and will have to perform exceptionally well if they want to finish in the top 2.
Though Vinay stepped up and delivered for the team with eight points, the raiding unit was not able to perform to their potential as Prashanth Kumar Rai, too, managed only three points on the night. Ravi Kumar scored a High 5 but the rest of the team could manage only three tackle points between them; a performance they will be looking to put behind them with a big win against Gujarat Fortunegiants.
Gujarat Fortunegiants scored the biggest victory of their season against Tamil Thalaivas in their previous encounter and will hope to build on that performance at the same venue just a day later. Sonu Jaglan scored a game-high 15 raid points, while Rohit Gulia continued his good run by adding another Super 10 to his name.
Parvesh Bhainswal, who had been struggling to find consistency, scored an excellent High 5 in what was a good team effort. However, with only three matches left for them to play, Gujarat Fortunegiants will need something special to make the playoffs but coach Manpreet Singh will be hoping his men can deliver just that.