Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers in Kolkata: Haryana, Jaipur Tie 32-32

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers through News18 Sports' live blog. Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers tie 32-32 in the first game of matchday 44 at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday. In the second game of the night, Bengal Warriors face U Mumba at the same venue.
In-form Haryana Steelers will be looking to equal their franchise of six successive wins when they battle Jaipur Pink Panthers. While Haryana Steelers are the most in-form team in the league, Jaipur Pink Panthers have struggled for form, having lost four straight matches, and will be looking to bounce back in Kolkata.
Sep 11, 2019 8:33 pm (IST)
Jaipur's Deepak Hooda gets a touch on Dharmaraj Cheralathan.
Haryana's Vikas Kandola puts in an empty raid.
Deepak Hooda gets a bonus point.
Prashanth Kumar Rai gets tackled by Sandeep Dhull.
Nilesh Salunke puts in an empty raid.
Vikas Kandola gets tackled by Sandeep Dhull. HIGH 5!
Deepak Hooda comes back empty-handed and so does Ravi Kumar.
Deepak Hooda in the DO OR DIE gets tackled by Sunil. HIGH 5!
Dharmaraj Cheralathan gets a touch on Sandeep Dhull.
Nilesh Salunke puts in an empty raid.
Prashanth Kumar Rai gets a touch on Sachin Narwal.
Nilesh Salunke puts in an empty raid. It's a tie!
HARYANA STEELERS 32-32 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
Sep 11, 2019 8:24 pm (IST)
Haryana's Naveen gets a bonus and a touch on Sandeep Dhull.
Jaipur's Deepak Hooda gets a touch on Sunil.
Naveen gets a bonus point.
Deepak Hooda gets a touch on Ravi Kumar.
Naveen gets a bonus but is tackled by Sandeep Dhull. Haryan are ALL OUT!
HARYANA STEELERS 29-28 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
Sep 11, 2019 8:16 pm (IST)
Jaipur's Deepak Narwal gets tackled by Dharmaraj Cheralathan.
Haryana's Vinay goes into the lobby without a touch.
Deepak Hooda gets touches on Prashanth Kumar Rai, Vikas Kale.
Naveen puts in an empty raid.
Deepak Hooda gets tackled by Ravi Kumar. SUPER TACKLE! HIGH 5!
Vikas Kandola puts in an empty raid.
Sachin Narwal also comes back empty-handed.
Vikas Kandola in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Elavarasan.
Deepak Hooda gets a touch on Dharmaraj Cheralathan. SUPER 10!
HARYANA STEELERS 25-23 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
Sep 11, 2019 8:06 pm (IST)
Haryana's Vikas Kandola gets back without a touch.
Jaipur's Ajinkya Pawar puts in an empty raid.
Vinay gets tackled by Sachin Narwal.
Deepak Hooda gets back empty raid.
Vikas Kandola too puts in an empty raid.
Ajinkya Pawar gets tackled by Sunil in the DO OR DIE raid.
Vikas Kandola gets into the lobby without a touch.
Deepak Hooda puts in an empty raid and so does Prashanth Kumar Rai
HARYANA STEELERS 22-18 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
Sep 11, 2019 8:02 pm (IST)
Jaipur's Deepak Hooda puts in an empty raid.
Haryana's Prashanth Kumar Rai also gets back without a touch.
Sachin Narwal puts in an empty raid and so does Vinay.
Deepak Hooda gets tackled by Sunil in DO OR DIE raid.
Vikas Kandola in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Sandeep Dhull.
Sachin Narwal puts in an empty raid.
Nitin Rawal gets a touch on Ravi Kumar.
Vikas Kandola gets a touch on Pavan TR.
Sachin Narwal gets a touch on Vikash Kale.
HARYANA STEELERS 21-16 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
Sep 11, 2019 7:52 pm (IST)
Jaipur's Deepak Hooda gets tackled by Ravi Kumar.
Haryana's Prashanth Kumar Rai gets a touch on Nitin Rawal.
Nilesh Salunke puts in an empty raid.
Vikas Kandola gets a touch on Pavan TR.
Nilesh Salunke gets a bonus but is tackled by Ravi Kumar.
Vikas Kandola puts in an empty raid and also Sandeep Dhull does the same.
Vikas Kandola gets touches on Santhapanaselvam, Elavarasan, Sandeep Dhull. SUPER TACKLE! Jaipur are ALL OUT!
Nitin Rawal gets tackled by Vikas Kandola.
Prashanth Kumar Rai gets back without a point.
Nilesh Salunke gets tackled by Sunil.
HARYANA STEELERS 18-14 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
Sep 11, 2019 7:45 pm (IST)
Haryana's Dharmaraj Cheralathan puts in an empty raid.
Jaipur's Deepak Hooda gets a touch on Sunil in the DO OR DIE raid.
Dharmaraj Cheralathan again comes back empty-handed and so does Nilesh Salunke.
Naveen gets tackled by Pavan TR on the DO OR DIE raid.
Deepak Hooda gets a touch on Ravi Kumar.
Dharmaraj Cheralathan gets a bonus but is tackled by Sandeep Dhull. Haryana are ALL OUT!
HARYANA STEELERS 7-13 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
Sep 11, 2019 7:42 pm (IST)
Haryana's Vikas Kandola gets a touch on Sandeep Dhull.
Jaipur's Deepak Hooda gets touches on Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Vikas Kandola.
Prashanth Kumar Rai gets a touch on Santhapanaselvam.
Deepak Hooda gets a touch on Vinay
Prashanth Kumar Rai gets tackled by Nilesh Salunke.
Deepak Hooda gets tackled by Sunil.
Vikas Kandola puts in an empty raid and so does Nilesh Salunke.
Vikas Kandola gets tackled by Nilesh Salunke.
Nitin Rawal puts in an empty raid.
HARYANA STEELERS 6-7 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
Sep 11, 2019 7:36 pm (IST)
Jaipur Pink Panthers won the toss and selected the choice of court.
Haryana's Vikas Kandola puts in an empty raid.
Jaipur's Deepak Hooda gets a bonus point.
Prashanth Kumar Rai gets a touch on Santhapanaselvam.
Nilesh Salunke gets tackled by Vikas Kale.
Vikas Kandola and Nitin Rawal put in empty raids.
Vinay too comes back empty-handed.
Deepak Hooda gets a touch on Ravi Kuamr.
Prashanth Kumar Rai in the DO OR DIE raid gets a touch on Pavan TR.
Haryana Steelers face Jaipur Pink Panthers in Kolkata (Photo Credit: PKL)
After winning four on the trot, Haryana Steelers scored their most impressive victory of the campaign in their last outing, as they defeated league-leaders Dabang Delhi K.C. by a scoreline of 47-22. Midway through the first half, they found themselves on the backfoot, trailing by three and down to a lone man on the mat, but they displayed their incredible recovery powers and went on to outscore Dabang Delhi 40-12 over the next 30 minutes of the contest.
The star of the show was, unsurprisingly, Vikash Kandola while raider Prashanth Kumar Rai, too, enjoyed a brilliant outing as the duo scored a Super 10 each on the night. In defence, Cover defender Vikas Kale led the way with a High 5, while Corner duo Sunil and skipper Dharmaraj Cheralathan scored four tackle points each, in a solid all-round outing for Haryana Steelers.
The team currently is looking unstoppable on all fronts and any team facing Haryana Steelers will have their work cut out trying to stop their multitude of stars.
After winning six of their first seven matches, Jaipur Pink Panthers have lost five of their last six and find themselves just outside the top 6. They lost their previous match in spectacular fashion, blowing a seven-point lead in under three minutes against Dabang Delhi, eventually losing by two points.
Skipper Deepak Niwas Hooda has scored just 17 raid points in Jaipur Pink Panthers’ last five matches and his loss of form has been one of the primary reasons for the team’s struggles. The defence has been relatively better and has scored 55 tackle points in Jaipur Pink Panthers’ last five matches, however, they scored a total of just 14 against Dabang Delhi and U Mumba, a worrying sign for coach Srinivas Reddy.
Given how the battle for a place in the playoffs is intensifying, Jaipur Pink Panthers need a quick turnaround in form and some wins under their belt if they are to finish up higher in the standings.