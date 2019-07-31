LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers in Mumbai: Jaipur Beat Haryana 37-21

July 31, 2019, 8:37 PM IST
Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers through News18 Sports' live blog. Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Haryana Steelers 37-21 in the first game of matchday 10 at the NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. In the second game of the day, U Mumba will take on UP Yoddha at the same venue. Follow match here.

Jaipur Pink Panthers will be eyeing their third straight win of Pro Kabaddi season seven when they face Haryana Steelers in match number 18. With two wins in two so far, Jaipur Pink Panthers are enjoying the perfect start to the season and will look to keep up the momentum when they meet Haryana Steelers. Haryana Steelers, meanwhile, have had a mixed start, winning their first and losing their second game. Rakesh Kumar's men will surely look to get back to winning ways on Wednesday.
Jul 31, 2019 8:28 pm (IST)

Dominating performance from Jaipur tonight. Haryana were outplayed from the start.

The Bachchans will be very proud!

HARYANA STEELERS 21-37 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS

Jul 31, 2019 8:25 pm (IST)

Jaipur's Deepak Narwal is tackled by Selvamani K.

Vinay also fails to get a point and is tackled by Sandeep Dhull.

Deepak Hooda gets back with a point. Naveen is out.

Selvamani K comes back empty-handed.

HARYANA STEELERS 18-36 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS

Jul 31, 2019 8:22 pm (IST)

Haryana's Naveen is tackled to the ground by Sunil Siddhgavali.

Deepak Hooda comes back empty-handed.

Ajinkya Pawar gets a touch on Dharmaraj Cheralathan and Sunil in the DO OR DIE raid!

Sandeep Dhull gets a HIGH 5 as Selvamani K fails in his raid.

Deepak Hooda gets an another ALL OUT with two points with touches on Vikas Kale and Parveen!

HARYANA STEELERS 16-34 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS

Jul 31, 2019 8:11 pm (IST)

Jaipur's Deepak Narwal fails in the DO OR DIE and it is a HIGH 5 tackle by Sunil!

Haryana's Selvamani K fails in his DO OR DIE too. 

Ajinkya Pawar then puts in an empty raid. 

Naveen then gets a touch on Amit Hooda.

HARYANA STEELERS 15-24 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS

Jul 31, 2019 8:09 pm (IST)

Some support this for Jaipur!!

Jul 31, 2019 8:08 pm (IST)

Haryana's Selvamani K comes back with an empty raid.

Jaipur's Sachin Narwal is tackled by Sunil and then Selvamani K gets a bonus point.

Deepak Narwal also gets an empty raid and Selvamani K too does the same.

HARYANA STEELERS 13-23 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS

Jul 31, 2019 8:06 pm (IST)

Haryana's Naveen is tackled by Vishal.

Then Deepak Hooda again gets a SUCCESSFUL RAID with a touch on Parveen.

Vinay is foiled again as Amit Hooda single-handedly puls the raider back.

Deepak Hooda puts in a safe empty raid.

HARYANA STEELERS 11-23 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS

Jul 31, 2019 8:03 pm (IST)

Deepak Hooda gets an ALL OUT in the DO OR DIE raid! 

Then Deepak again gets two back-to-back successful raids. 

Vinay too does the same.

HARYANA STEELERS 11-20 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS

Jul 31, 2019 7:53 pm (IST)

Harayana's Naveen fails in the DO OR Die raid!

Deepak Hooda wins two points as he drags Dharmaraj Cheralathan and Vikas Kale across the hal-way line. 

Selvamani K gets back empty-handed and Deepak Hooda does the same. He registers 1500 raids in PKL.

Selvamani K is tackled by Sandeep Dhull!

HARYANA STEELERS 8-13 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS

Jul 31, 2019 7:47 pm (IST)

Harayana's Naveen in the DO OR Die raid and is tackled to the ground by Sandeep Dhull!

Jaipur's Sachin Narwal also failed in the DO OR Die raid.

Vinay also fails in the DO OR DIE raid!

Sachin Narwal fails again in the DO OR Die raid.

HARYANA STEELERS 8-10 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS

Jul 31, 2019 7:40 pm (IST)

Jaipur's Sachin Narwal gets a free point in the DO OR DIE raid, as Vinay stepped out of bounds.

Harayana's Selvamani K gets a toe touch on Sandeep Dhull.

Then Deepak Narwal, is tackled to the ground by Sunil.

Deepak Hooda again gets a point.

HARYANA STEELERS 5-7 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS

Jul 31, 2019 7:37 pm (IST)

Haryana's Naveen is tackled by Amit Hooda in the DO OR DIE raid.

Then Deepak Hooda gets a touch on Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Vikas Kale.

Selvamani K also in return gets a point with a touch on Sunil Siddhgavali.

After an empty raid from Sachin Narwal, Vinay gets a bonus point for Haryana.

HARYANA STEELERS 3-5 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS

Jul 31, 2019 7:34 pm (IST)

Deepak Hooda gets an empty raid to start us off and in return, Naveen is tackled by Sandeep Dhull.

Deepak Narwal gets a bonus point and Selvamani K come back empty-handed.

Haryana finally gets a point as Deepak Hooda is tackled by the whole team. 

HARYANA STEELERS 1-2 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS

Jul 31, 2019 7:11 pm (IST)

Will Haryana be able to stop the unbeaten run of Pink Panthers? 

Jul 31, 2019 7:03 pm (IST)

The Deepak (Niwas Hooda and Narwal) has been working extremely well for the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Can Haryana Steelers find a way around them today?

Jul 31, 2019 6:52 pm (IST)

Jaipur Pink Panthers have looked quite solid so far in the season. Their captain Deepak Niwas Hooda has been crucial while Amit Hooda in the defence has also been extremely strong.

RAIDERS: Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Deepak Narwal, Guman Singh, Lokesh Kaushik, Milinda Chathuranga, Nilesh Salunke and Sushil Gulia

DEFENDERS: Pavan TR, Amit Hooda, Elavarasan A, Karamvir, Sandeep Kumar Dhull and Sunil Siddhgavali

ALL-ROUNDERS: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Dong Gyu Kim, Nitin Rawal, Sachin Narwal, Santhapanaselvam and Vishal

Jul 31, 2019 6:51 pm (IST)

Haryana Steelers have so far had a disappointing season but they will look to turn it around against Jaipur Pink Panthers tonight.

RAIDERS: Amirhossein Mohammad Maleki, Arun Kumar HN, Naveen, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Selvamani K, Vikas Chhillar, Vikash Kandola and Vinay

DEFENDERS: Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Ravi Kumar, Vikas Kale, Sunil, Parveen, Subhash Narwal, Vikram Kandola, Chand Singh and Kuldeep Singh

ALL-ROUNDERS: Tin Phonchoo

Jul 31, 2019 6:34 pm (IST)

Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers face each other in the first match of the day, as U Mumba will take on UP Yodhhas in the second game in Mumbai

In head-to-head meetings, Jaipur Pink Panthers have had the better of Haryana Steelers, having beaten them thrice, while the later have won on two occasions. One match between the two has ended in a tie.

Haryana Steelers showed glimpses of brilliance in their season opener against Puneri Paltan but a few defensive frailties didn't help their cause in their second outing against Dabang Delhi KC.

Coach Rakesh Kumar and captain Dharmaraj Cheralathan will be keen to iron out the chinks in the defensive line before the team takes the mat against an unbeaten Jaipur Pink Panthers outfit on Wednesday.



Having picked up 21 points in two games, raider Naveen has been the star for Haryana Steelers so far and will look to continue his good form.

Propelled by captain Deepak Niwas Hooda in offence and Corners Sandeep Dhull and Amit Hooda in defence, Jaipur Pink Panthers have so far looked virtually unstoppable this season.

Their late fightback to overturn a sizeable deficit against a strong Bengal Warriors unit in their last outing and eventual victory in the match, attest to the team's never-say-die attitude on the mat - a trait which can make them a major force this season.

While Haryana Steelers will undoubtedly present a strong test for the Season 1 champions, the team will back themselves to come out of the fixture with the maximum points on offer.
