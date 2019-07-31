Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers in Mumbai: Jaipur Beat Haryana 37-21

Event Highlights
Jaipur Pink Panthers will be eyeing their third straight win of Pro Kabaddi season seven when they face Haryana Steelers in match number 18. With two wins in two so far, Jaipur Pink Panthers are enjoying the perfect start to the season and will look to keep up the momentum when they meet Haryana Steelers. Haryana Steelers, meanwhile, have had a mixed start, winning their first and losing their second game. Rakesh Kumar's men will surely look to get back to winning ways on Wednesday.
Haryana's Naveen is tackled to the ground by Sunil Siddhgavali.
Deepak Hooda comes back empty-handed.
Ajinkya Pawar gets a touch on Dharmaraj Cheralathan and Sunil in the DO OR DIE raid!
Sandeep Dhull gets a HIGH 5 as Selvamani K fails in his raid.
Deepak Hooda gets an another ALL OUT with two points with touches on Vikas Kale and Parveen!
HARYANA STEELERS 16-34 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
Harayana's Naveen fails in the DO OR Die raid!
Deepak Hooda wins two points as he drags Dharmaraj Cheralathan and Vikas Kale across the hal-way line.
Selvamani K gets back empty-handed and Deepak Hooda does the same. He registers 1500 raids in PKL.
Selvamani K is tackled by Sandeep Dhull!
HARYANA STEELERS 8-13 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
Haryana's Naveen is tackled by Amit Hooda in the DO OR DIE raid.
Then Deepak Hooda gets a touch on Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Vikas Kale.
Selvamani K also in return gets a point with a touch on Sunil Siddhgavali.
After an empty raid from Sachin Narwal, Vinay gets a bonus point for Haryana.
HARYANA STEELERS 3-5 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
Will Haryana be able to stop the unbeaten run of Pink Panthers?
Jaipur Pink Panthers have looked quite solid so far in the season. Their captain Deepak Niwas Hooda has been crucial while Amit Hooda in the defence has also been extremely strong.
RAIDERS: Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Deepak Narwal, Guman Singh, Lokesh Kaushik, Milinda Chathuranga, Nilesh Salunke and Sushil Gulia
DEFENDERS: Pavan TR, Amit Hooda, Elavarasan A, Karamvir, Sandeep Kumar Dhull and Sunil Siddhgavali
ALL-ROUNDERS: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Dong Gyu Kim, Nitin Rawal, Sachin Narwal, Santhapanaselvam and Vishal
Haryana Steelers have so far had a disappointing season but they will look to turn it around against Jaipur Pink Panthers tonight.
RAIDERS: Amirhossein Mohammad Maleki, Arun Kumar HN, Naveen, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Selvamani K, Vikas Chhillar, Vikash Kandola and Vinay
DEFENDERS: Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Ravi Kumar, Vikas Kale, Sunil, Parveen, Subhash Narwal, Vikram Kandola, Chand Singh and Kuldeep Singh
ALL-ROUNDERS: Tin Phonchoo
Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers face each other in the first match of the day, as U Mumba will take on UP Yodhhas in the second game in Mumbai
Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers will both play their third match of PKL season 7. (Photo Credit: PKL)
In head-to-head meetings, Jaipur Pink Panthers have had the better of Haryana Steelers, having beaten them thrice, while the later have won on two occasions. One match between the two has ended in a tie.
Haryana Steelers showed glimpses of brilliance in their season opener against Puneri Paltan but a few defensive frailties didn't help their cause in their second outing against Dabang Delhi KC.
Coach Rakesh Kumar and captain Dharmaraj Cheralathan will be keen to iron out the chinks in the defensive line before the team takes the mat against an unbeaten Jaipur Pink Panthers outfit on Wednesday.
Having picked up 21 points in two games, raider Naveen has been the star for Haryana Steelers so far and will look to continue his good form.
Propelled by captain Deepak Niwas Hooda in offence and Corners Sandeep Dhull and Amit Hooda in defence, Jaipur Pink Panthers have so far looked virtually unstoppable this season.
Their late fightback to overturn a sizeable deficit against a strong Bengal Warriors unit in their last outing and eventual victory in the match, attest to the team's never-say-die attitude on the mat - a trait which can make them a major force this season.
While Haryana Steelers will undoubtedly present a strong test for the Season 1 champions, the team will back themselves to come out of the fixture with the maximum points on offer.
