Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas in Patna: Tamil Beats Haryana 35-28

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas through News18 Sports' live blog. Tamil Thalaivas beat Haryana Steelers 35-28 in the first match of matchday 14 at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna on Saturday. In the second match of the day, Patna Pirates take on Puneri Paltan at the same venue. Follow here.
Super Sunday in the Patna leg will kick off with an enticing fixture when Haryana Steelers will lock horns against Tamil Thalaivas. The two teams have identical records through three fixtures this season and are in the hunt for their second win of the campaign. This fixture has the unique distinction of being the only one where neither team has a single win or loss over the other. They have met thrice over the past two campaigns and each game has finished in a tie.
Aug 4, 2019 8:29 pm (IST)
Haryana's Vikas Kandola fails in his raid.
Rahul Chaudhari puts in an empty raid and so does Naveen.
Rahul Chaudhari does the same again.
Naveen is then tackled by Ran Singh.
Rahul Chaudhari is successful in the DO OR DIE raid. Sunil the man out.
Haryana's Selvamani K puts in an empty raid and so does Rahul Chaudhari.
Selvamani K doesn't get a point and Rahul Chaudhari puts in an empty raid.
What a tackle from Mohit Chhillar. Selvamani K it out.
Rahul Chaudhari fails in the DO OR DIE tackle. Dharmaraj Cheralathan with the SUPER TACKLE. Dharmaraj Cheralathan is the first player in PKL history to register 10 super tackles in do-or-die situations.
Vikas Kandolais tackled by Ran Singh.
HARYANA STEELERS 28-35 TAMIL THALAIVAS
Aug 4, 2019 8:15 pm (IST)
Tamil's Ajay Thakur gets tackled by Dharmaraj Cheralathan.
Vikas Kandola puts in an empty raid.
Ran Singh gets a touch on Vikas Kale.
Haryana's Naveen did not get a point.
Rahul Chaudhari gets three points. One bonus and then touches on Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Sunil.
Vikas Kandola fails to get a point in the DO OR DIE raid.
Rahul Chaudhari, Naveen, Ajay Thakur and Naveen out in empty raids.
Rahul Chaudhari gets the SUPER 10 as he gets a touch on Kuldeep Singh in the DO OR DIE raid.
Naveen is tackled by Mohit Chhillar.
Ravi Kumar gives in and Haryana are ALL OUT!
HARYANA STEELERS 25-28 TAMIL THALAIVAS
Aug 4, 2019 8:03 pm (IST)
Haryana's Naveen puts in an empty raid.
Tamil's Shabeer Bappu is tackled by Vikas Kale.
Vinay is tackled by Ajeet in the DO OR DIE.
What a raid from Ajay Thakur. Sunil and Dharmaraj Cheralathan are both out.
Naveen puts in an empty raid and so does Ajay Thakur.
Naveen in the next raid gets a touch on Mohit Chhillar.
Rahul Chaudhari gets a touch on Naveen. Rahul Chaudhari registers 700 successful raids in PKL.
After an empty raid from Vikas Kandola, Rahul Chaudhari gets a touch on
Vikas Kale.
Vikas Kandola is tackled by Manjeet Chhillar.
Rahul Chaudhari completes the ALL OUT for Haryana.
HARYANA STEELERS 23-19 TAMIL THALAIVAS
Aug 4, 2019 7:51 pm (IST)
Tamil's Rahul Chaudhari gets a bonus point in the DO OR DIE raid.
Vinay puts in an empty raid.
Rahul Chaudhari goes in and gets a touch on Parveen.
Vikas Kandola fails in the DO OR DIE raid, Manjeet Chhillar with the tackle.
Ajay Thakur puts in an empty raid and so does Vinay.
Tamil's Rahul Chaudhari is tackled by Sunil. Sunil registers 50 tackle points in PKL.
HARYANA STEELERS 19-10 TAMIL THALAIVAS
Aug 4, 2019 7:47 pm (IST)
Tamil's Ajay Thakur is tackled by Vikas Kale.
Vinay then gets back without a point.
Rahul Chaudhari fails too as he is taken out by Sunil.
Naveen gets a touch on Mohit Chhillar.
Tamil's Shabeer Bappu gets a lucky point from Sunil.
Vinay is successful too. Ran Singh with the attempted tackle.
Shabeer Bappu puts in an empty raid and then tackles Haryana's Naveen.
Ajay Thakur gets back without scoring a point and so does Vikas Kandola.
HARYANA STEELERS 18-7 TAMIL THALAIVAS
Aug 4, 2019 7:42 pm (IST)
Haryana's Vikas Kandola comes back empty-handed.
Shabeer Bappu is tackled by Vikas Kandola.
Vinay then puts in an empty raid and so does Rahul Chaudhari.
Vikas Kandola in the DO OR DIE gets a touch on Manjeet Chhillar.
Rahul Chaudhari gets a bonus point.
Vikas Kandola gets two touchpoints and Tamil are ALL OUT!
HARYANA STEELERS 14-5 TAMIL THALAIVAS
Aug 4, 2019 7:38 pm (IST)
Haryana's Naveen gets a touch on Manjeet Chhillar.
Ajay Thakur return the favour with a touch on Vikas Kale.
Vikas Kandola then gets a point as he drags Ajeet over the centre line.
Rahul Chaudhari then puts in an empty raid and Vinay does the same.
Tamil's Ajay Thakur comes back with a nose touch on Naveen.
Vinay gets two points, bonus and a touch on Ran Singh.
Ajay Thakur is then tackled by Sunil.
HARYANA STEELERS 8-4 TAMIL THALAIVAS
Aug 4, 2019 7:34 pm (IST)
Haryana Steelers won the toss and opted the choice Of court.
Tamil's Rahul Chaudhari puts in an empty raid.
Then Haryana's Vikas Kandola gets a bonus point.
Ajay Thakur is tackled by Vikas Kale.
Naveen returns with a touch on Ajeet.
Tamil's Shabeer Bappu comes back empty-handed and Vikas Kandola too does the same.
Rahul Chaudhari get a touch on Parveen.
HARYANA STEELERS 3-1 TAMIL THALAIVAS
Aug 4, 2019 6:40 pm (IST)
Tamil Thalaivas Squad:
RAIDERS: Ajay Thakur, Anand, Rahul Chaudhari, Shabeer Bappu, V. Ajith Kumar, Vineet Sharma and Yashwant Bishnoi
DEFENDERS: Ajeet, M. Abishek, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Himanshu, Mohit Chhillar, Sagar and Milad Sheibak
ALL-ROUNDERS: Hemant Chauhan, Manjeet Chhillar, Ran Singh and Victor Onyango Obiero
Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas face-off in Patna (Photo Credit: PKL)
After an impressive win over Puneri Paltan in their opening fixture, Haryana Steelers slipped to two losses on the trot against Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers. Despite the team's form, raider Naveen has held his own and scored 24 raid points at a good average of eight raid points per game. Rookie raider Vinay, who scored six raid points in just nine attempts against Jaipur Pink Panthers, has been making steady progress and is growing in confidence with every passing game.
In defence, Right Cover Sunil impressed in his maiden appearances this season, picking up six tackle points against the in-form Jaipur Pink Panthers in Haryana Steelers' previous encounter. While their other big names in defence like Dharmaraj Cheralathan and Kuldeep Singh are yet to fire, the team does boast of a good balance overall and could trouble any team on their day.
After a highly impressive all-round display against Telugu Titans in the Southern Derby, Tamil Thalaivas found themselves on the wrong end of two close finishes in their two subsequent encounters, with their margin of defeat being just a solitary point both times. However, Tamil Thalaivas have played some extremely efficient kabaddi so far this season, especially their defence, which ranks joint-third amongst the highest scoring defensive units in the league.
Led by veteran Manjeet Chhillar, Tamil Thalaivas' defence averages 12 tackle points a game while conceding an average of 11.66 raid points, the lowest in the league. Chhillar himself has been in terrific form, averaging five tackle points a game this season, bettered only by Haryana Steelers' Sunil and Jaipur Pink Panthers' Sandeep Dhull. With their raiding arsenal boasting of two of the most prolific raiders in Pro Kabaddi history in 'Showman' Rahul Chaudhari and 'Iceman' Ajay Thakur, Tamil Thalaivas are a force to be reckoned with.