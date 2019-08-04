Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas in Patna: Tamil Beats Haryana 35-28

Aug 4, 2019 8:29 pm (IST)

Haryana's Vikas Kandola fails in his raid.

Rahul Chaudhari puts in an empty raid and so does Naveen.

Rahul Chaudhari does the same again.

Naveen is then tackled by Ran Singh.

Rahul Chaudhari is successful in the DO OR DIE raid. Sunil the man out.

Haryana's Selvamani K puts in an empty raid and so does Rahul Chaudhari.

Selvamani K doesn't get a point and Rahul Chaudhari puts in an empty raid.

What a tackle from Mohit Chhillar. Selvamani K it out.

Rahul Chaudhari fails in the DO OR DIE tackle. Dharmaraj Cheralathan with the SUPER TACKLE. Dharmaraj Cheralathan is the first player in PKL history to register 10 super tackles in do-or-die situations.

Vikas Kandolais tackled by Ran Singh.

HARYANA STEELERS 28-35 TAMIL THALAIVAS