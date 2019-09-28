Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha in Panchkula: UP Beat Haryana 37-30

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddha through News18 Sports' live blog. Hosts Haryana Steelers lost to UP Yoddha 30-37 in their first home match in the first game of matchday 58 at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula, Haryana on Saturday. In the second match of the day, Gujarat Fortunegiants face off against Tamil Thalaivas at the same venue.
Right from the off, UP Yoddha took the attack to Haryana and were more decisive and clinical while Haryana's raiding unit failed to strike well at home turf. With the win, UP equalised with fourth placed Bengaluru Bulls and closed out the gap on Haryana in the third place. UP Yoddha now lead Haryana Steelers 2-1 in their head-to-head record. LIVE STREAMING
Sep 28, 2019 8:39 pm (IST)
Shrikant raids for UP and is tackled down by Ravi Kumar for his High 5.
Vikash Kandola raids for Haryana and is tackled down by Nitesh. This has been a terrible evening for Kandola.
Vinay raids for Haryana and gets a touch point on Nitesh Kumar.
Two empty raids and it's over for Haryana, UP win!
Surender Gill raids for UP and takes out Vikas Kale.
Selvamani raids for Haryana and gets a bonus point.
Surender goes for UP again and takes out Selvamani.
Dharmaraj raids for Haryana and is tackled down by Nitesh. He got a bonus point though.
Haryana Steelers 28-36 UP Yoddha
Sep 28, 2019 8:30 pm (IST)
Surender Gill raids for UP with just three Haryana men on the mat but is Super-tackled by Ravi Kumar.
Naveen raids for Haryana and is tackled down by Sumit.
Shrikant raids for UP and he goes into the chain and is Super-tackled by Vikas Kale.
Prashanth raids for Haryana and is tackled down by Nitesh to get a High 5.
Haryana Steelers 26-31 UP Yoddha
Sep 28, 2019 8:21 pm (IST)
Prashanth raids for Haryana and takes out Ashu Singh.
Shrikant comes on for UP and takes out Sunil.
Prashanth raids again for Haryana but gets tackled down by Nitesh.
Surender Gill raids for UP and takes out Vinay.
Kandola goes to raid for Haryana and steps into the lobby without getting a touch and self-outs.
Haryana Steelers 22-29 UP Yoddha
Sep 28, 2019 8:19 pm (IST)
Vikash Kandola raids for Haryana and takes out Nitesh Kumar.
Shrikant goes to raid for UP as the last man standing, gets a bonus point for his Super 10 but is tackled down by Ravi Kumar and it's an all-out for his team.
Haryana Steelers 21-25 UP Yoddha
Sep 28, 2019 8:11 pm (IST)
Vinay raids for Haryana and takes out Ashu and Surender.
Shrikant comes on for UP and gets a bonus point.
Vikash Kandola goes to raid for Haryana and takes out Amit, who tries to get a body hold on him.
Shrikant raids for UP, gets a bonus point and a touch point on Ravi Kumar.
Kandola raids again for Haryana and takes out Sumit.
Haryana Steelers 17-24 UP Yoddha
Sep 28, 2019 8:08 pm (IST)
Vinay raids for Haryana just after start of the second half and is Super-tackled by Nitesh Kumar.
Rishank Devadiga goes to raid for UP and gets a bonus point.
Vikash Kandola makes an unsuccessful raid for Haryana and despite taking a review, the home team only lose it.
Shrikant Jadhav raids for UP and takes out Dharmaraj and Ravi Kumar.
Haryana Steelers 13-21 UP Yoddha
Sep 28, 2019 7:57 pm (IST)
Since trailing by over seven points, Haryana have tried to find a way back into this. A combination of decent raiding and defending has allowed Haryana to close out as the gap as UP have had a flurry of empty raids.
Haryana Steelers 11-15 UP Yoddha
Haryana Steelers host UP Yoddha as the Panchkula leg of Pro Kabaddi League begins on Saturday. While Haryana Steelers will be looking to consolidate their third spot, UP Yoddha are looking to make deeper foray into the top 6 of the league table.
A run of seven wins, one tie and a loss in their past nine matches has seen Haryana Steelers climb to third in the standings, just a point clear of Bengaluru Bulls. Raider Vikash Kandola has often been the star of the show for them and is averaging just a shade under 10 raid points in his 14 appearances so far this season. Rookie raider Vinay has also been a major contributor for the side and has scored 80 raid points, while the return of Prashanth Kumar Rai has further bolstered the side with another quality option to bank upon. The chemistry between the trio has been perfect so far this season.
Haryana Steelers' defensive unit has only improved as the season has progressed and their quartet of Sunil, Vikas Kale, Ravi Kumar and skipper Dharmaraj Cheralathan have all scored over 35 tackle points this season. With youth driving the offence and experience holding fort, Haryana Steelers have found the perfect synergy and will look to show that to the home fans in Panchkula, starting Saturday.
UP Yoddha's stellar run in the past seven matches has seen them pick 31 points out of a possible 35 and leapfrog Jaipur Pink Panthers in the vivo Pro Kabaddi season 7 standings into sixth spot. The Corner duo of Sumit and skipper Nitesh Kumar has led the defence with authority and combined to score 101 tackle points this season, the second highest among Corner duos in this season.
In attack, Shrikant Jadhav has established himself as the lead raider with his fine performances and is currently on pace to eclipse his career-high of 141 raid points in a single season that he managed in the previous campaign. Rookie Surender Gill and veteran Rishank Devadiga have ably supported Jadhav and have scored 47 and 45 raid points respectively. The presence of three quality raiders and the imminent return of Monu Goyat gives UP Yoddha a versatile four-pronged attack that can score points against any defensive unit that they come up against. A victory on Saturday will see them cut the gap to Haryana Steelers to just one point, further bolstering their chances of finishing in the top 6.