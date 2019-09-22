Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors in Jaipur: Jaipur Lose 40-41 to Bengal



#AamarWarriors would be gunning for glory against the hosts to move closer to the #VIVOProKabaddi summit!

Here's what's in store: https://t.co/ltrFtd81Rr



⚔️: #JAIvKOL

⌚️: Tonight, 8:30 PM onwards

📺: Star Sports and Hotstar#IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/yXsf9f1OJw



— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) September 22, 2019

Jaipur Pink Panthers came close to ending their winless run in the opening match of their home leg against Gujarat Fortunegiants, but a brilliant tackle by the visitors' defence in the last raid of the match denied the home side a victory as the two shared the spoils. Jaipur Pink Panthers, though, will take a lot of positives from the result, especially the performance of their defence that finished with their season-high of 20 points. Nine of those were scored by Vishal, while Nitin Rawal and Santhapanaselvam contributed four each.The downside, however, was the performance of their raiding unit that scored a meagre six raid points on the night. Four of those came from skipper Deepak Niwas Hooda, who had little support last night. Sushil Gulia has been performing well since being drafted into the starting seven and coach Srinivas Reddy will be hopeful that the youngster's performance last night was nothing more than a rare blip and he will be back among the points against Bengal Warriors.Bengal Warriors cruised to victory against in-form Haryana Steelers in their previous match, beating them by an emphatic scoreline of 48-36 in Pune. The star of the show was, yet again, skipper Maninder Singh, who put up 18 points on the scoreboard in just 19 raid attempts. Raider K. Prapanjan, too, had a strong night and finished with seven raid points.Defensively, Right Corner Baldev Singh led the way with six tackle points and was ably supported by Rinku Narwal and Jeeva Kumar, who together contributed five tackle points. With that win, Bengal Warriors opened a nine-point lead over third-placed Haryana Steelers and are looking in prime position to finish in the top two and book their berth in the semi-finals. With their offence and defence playing extremely well, Bengal Warriors will be starting as favourites in their match against Jaipur Pink Panthers.