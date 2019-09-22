Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors in Jaipur: Jaipur Lose 40-41 to Bengal

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors through News18 Sports' live blog. In the second game of matchday 53, Bengal Warriors edge out Jaipur Pink Panthers 41-40 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. In the first match, U Mumba take on Gujarat Fortunegiants at the same venue.
With the win, Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors became the first two teams to qualify for the Playoffs while Jaipur Pink Panthers failed to get their first win at home soil. Bengal increase their head-to-head advantage against Jaipur to 8-4. LIVE STREAMING
Sep 22, 2019 9:53 pm (IST)
Nilesh Salunke gets a quick bonus point.
But Maninder makes a legal empty raid to hold on to the win.
Maninder goes to raid and takes out Sandeep Dhull.
Nilesh goes to raid for Jaipur and Nabibakhsh tries to tackle down but he gets his hand over the line.
Maninder goes to raid and takes out Sandeep again.
Nilesh raids for Jaipur and takes out Rinku Narwal.
Jaipur Pink Panthers 39-41 Bengal Warriors
Sep 22, 2019 9:45 pm (IST)
Mohammad Nabibakhsh goes to raid for Bengal and gets tackled down by Sandeep Dhull.
Nilesh Salunke goes to raid for Jaipur and takes out Rinku Narwal and it's a first all-out on Bengal.
Jaipur Pink Panthers 36-38 Bengal Warriors
Sep 22, 2019 9:43 pm (IST)
Super 10 for Nilesh Salunke as he takes out Viraj.
Sukesh Hedge raids for Bengal and gets tackled down by Deepak Hooda.
Deepak Hooda raids for Jaipur and takes out Baldev.
Jaipur Pink Panthers 32-38 Bengal Warriors
Sep 22, 2019 9:33 pm (IST)
Super Raid from Maninder as he takes out Sandeep, Vishal and Sunil.
Nilesh goes to raid and takes out Viraj.
Jaipur are just about there in the match. With the form that Bengal are in, this looks extremely unlikely for Jaipur from here.
Jaipur Pink Panthers 26-36 Bengal Warriors
Sep 22, 2019 9:31 pm (IST)
Deepak Hooda goes to raid for Jaipur, gets a bonus point but gets tackled down by Baldev and it's another all-out on his team. This is now slipping away from Jaipur. Bengal's raiders and defenders are doing a good job of frustrating the Jaipur men.
Jaipur Pink Panthers 25-33 Bengal Warriors
Sep 22, 2019 9:24 pm (IST)
Maninder gets a Super 10 as he raids for Bengal and takes out Santhapanaselvam and Sandeep Dhull.
Deepak Narwal raids for Jaipur and gets a bonus point.
Maninder goes again and takes out Pavan TR.
Jaipur Pink Panthers 21-27 Bengal Warriors
Sep 22, 2019 9:23 pm (IST)
The second half has been a see-saw!
It was Bengal first who inflicted an all-out on Jaipur Pink Panthers and now Jaipur are trying to get the match in their grasp as Nilesh Salunke makes a Super-raid taking out Nabibakhsh and Viraj.
Jaipur Pink Panthers 20-22 Bengal Warriors
Sep 22, 2019 9:15 pm (IST)
Jaipur Pink Panthers have kept it steady in the match so far against Bengal Warriors. There has been a few errors from Bengal's side.
On the second day of the Jaipur leg at the Sawai Mansingh stadium, Jaipur Pink Panthers will host Bengal Warriors in their second match of the home leg.
Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Bengal Warriors in Pro Kabaddi League. (Photo Credit: PKL)
Jaipur Pink Panthers came close to ending their winless run in the opening match of their home leg against Gujarat Fortunegiants, but a brilliant tackle by the visitors' defence in the last raid of the match denied the home side a victory as the two shared the spoils. Jaipur Pink Panthers, though, will take a lot of positives from the result, especially the performance of their defence that finished with their season-high of 20 points. Nine of those were scored by Vishal, while Nitin Rawal and Santhapanaselvam contributed four each.
The downside, however, was the performance of their raiding unit that scored a meagre six raid points on the night. Four of those came from skipper Deepak Niwas Hooda, who had little support last night. Sushil Gulia has been performing well since being drafted into the starting seven and coach Srinivas Reddy will be hopeful that the youngster's performance last night was nothing more than a rare blip and he will be back among the points against Bengal Warriors.
Bengal Warriors cruised to victory against in-form Haryana Steelers in their previous match, beating them by an emphatic scoreline of 48-36 in Pune. The star of the show was, yet again, skipper Maninder Singh, who put up 18 points on the scoreboard in just 19 raid attempts. Raider K. Prapanjan, too, had a strong night and finished with seven raid points.
Defensively, Right Corner Baldev Singh led the way with six tackle points and was ably supported by Rinku Narwal and Jeeva Kumar, who together contributed five tackle points. With that win, Bengal Warriors opened a nine-point lead over third-placed Haryana Steelers and are looking in prime position to finish in the top two and book their berth in the semi-finals. With their offence and defence playing extremely well, Bengal Warriors will be starting as favourites in their match against Jaipur Pink Panthers.