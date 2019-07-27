Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors in Mumbai: Jaipur Beat Bengal in Thriller

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors through News18 Sports' live blog. Jaipur Pink Panthers get a sensational win over Bengal Warriors 27-25 in a thrilling match. Bengal Warriors were leading by two points with 90 seconds to go but Jaipur turned the match on its head to snatch the win. Sandeep Dhull on the right corner put up a sensational performance to help Jaipur win this one. This has been an evenly-matched battle but Bengal were in the lead for almost the entire time till the very last moment.
Jaipur notched up their second win in their second match of the season and this win will give the team a lot of confidence. For Bengal, this can be extremely deflating, losing the match in that manner in the last 90 seconds is a tough pill to swallow and Bengal will have to do that. Jaipur Pink Panthers had defeated U Mumba in their first match while Bengal Warriors outclassed UP Yoddha.
Jul 27, 2019 9:43 pm (IST)
What a turnaround! Bengal Warriors were going for the win with ease there but Jaipur turned the match on its head in the last 90 seconds to win 27-25. This is absolutely sensational from the Jaipur Pink Panthers. A hard loss to take for Bengal this!
Full-time: A nail-biting affair ends with victory for Jaipur Pink Panthers.
Sachin Narwal gets an important point for Jaipur in a do-or-die raid. That was more of a defensive error from Bengal though.
Jaipur Pink Panthers 16-20 Bengal Warriors
Jul 27, 2019 9:19 pm (IST)
Deepak Narwal ventures too deep and he has been tackled down easily and Bengal have earned themselves another important point here.
Jaipur Pink Panthers 15-19 Bengal Warriors
Jul 27, 2019 9:17 pm (IST)
Maninder Singh gets a bonus plus one as he gets a touch point against Deepak Niwas Hooda and this is advantage Bengal again.
Jaipur Pink Panthers 15-18 Bengal Warriors
Jul 27, 2019 9:16 pm (IST)
1 point apiece because Ajinkya stepped into the lobby before the tackle came down but Rinku Narwal and Nabibakhsh follow him into the lobby to tackle him and it's a fault from them too. Bengal took a review against the decision and lose the review.
Jaipur Pink Panthers 15-16 Bengal Warriors
Jul 27, 2019 9:13 pm (IST)
Prapanjan has been tackled down brilliantly by the Jaipur defence. Good communication there between the players and they are staying close here.
Jaipur Pink Panthers 13-15 Bengal Warriors
Jul 27, 2019 9:12 pm (IST)
Mohammad Taghi is welcomed in the Pro Kabaddi League with a strong tackle from Sandeep Dhull but just next raid, Deepak Hooda is dashed out by Rinku Narwal.
Jaipur Pink Panthers 12-15 Bengal Warriors
Jul 27, 2019 9:10 pm (IST)
Deepak Hooda takes out Jeeva Kumar and Jaipur get the first point after the break. They need to stay in touch with Bengal here.
Jaipur Pink Panthers 11-14 Bengal Warriors
Jul 27, 2019 9:05 pm (IST)
Ajinkya is tackled down in the do-or-die that. That was an excellent defensive performance from Bengal Warriors. Right towards the end of the first half, Bengal just slipped in front even though this still remains anybody's game.
Jaipur Pink Panthers 10-14 Bengal Warriors
HALF-TIME: A brilliant tackle in the end ensures we enter the break with the lead!
Deepak Narwal has been super-tackled! He ventured too deep there and was brought up with immense power by the Bengal defenders.
Jaipur Pink Panthers 10-12 Bengal Warriors
Jul 27, 2019 8:58 pm (IST)
Amit Hooda completes a brilliant tackle on K. Prapanjan and Jaipur are staying in touch with Bengal Warriors. They are not going down here, it's still anybody's game.
Deepak Niwas Hooda goes for a do-or-die raid and he picks two points, including a touch point on Nabibakhsh. Next raid, Sandeep Dhull tackles down Maninder Singh. Jaipur are back into this and how.
Jaipur Pink Panthers 10-10 Bengal Warriors
Jul 27, 2019 8:54 pm (IST)
Dubki from Maninder Singh and he takes out Vishal again. Maninder is proving to be a handful for Jaipur Pink Panthers defence. Deepak Narwal goes for a raid next and gets a touch point off Maninder, big scalp that.
Jaipur Pink Panthers 6-9 Bengal Warriors
Jul 27, 2019 8:51 pm (IST)
Vishal makes another error as he tries to tackle Maninder and ends up goes off the mat. Rinku Narwal returns the favour as he tries to go for Deepak Narwal and ends up giving a point away.
Jaipur Pink Panthers 4-6 Bengal Warriors
Jul 27, 2019 8:50 pm (IST)
Deepak Narwal gets a touch point and Jaipur are clawing their way back into this. Bengal had a flying start but Jaipur seem like they have settled down here. This is already a very interesting battle.
Jaipur Pink Panthers 3-4 Bengal Warriors
Jul 27, 2019 8:48 pm (IST)
Mohammad Nabibakhsh goes for Bengal's do-or-die raid Sunil goes for an excellent tackle and he is supported by Amit Hooda and Jaipur gets their first point here.
Jaipur Pink Panthers 1-4 Bengal Warriors
Jul 27, 2019 8:45 pm (IST)
Nilesh Salunke goes for the do-or-die raid for Jaipur and Rinku Narwal leads the excellent defence to tackle him down. Bengal have started very strongly here.
Jaipur Pink Panthers 0-4 Bengal Warriors
Jul 27, 2019 8:44 pm (IST)
Maninder Singh with the first raid for Bengal Warriors and he comes back empty-handed.
Deepak Niwas Hooda with the first raid for Jaipur Pink Panthers and he also returns without a point.
Maninder then goes for a raid, picks a bonus point and a touch point to get two points for Bengal.
Jaipur Pink Panthers 0-2 Bengal Warriors
Jul 27, 2019 8:39 pm (IST)
Bengal Warriors Form Guide
Played: 1
Won: 1
Tied: 0
Lost: 0
Best Raider: Mohammad Nabibakhsh
Best Defender: Baldev Singh
Jul 27, 2019 8:36 pm (IST)
Jaipur Pink Panthers Form Guide
Played: 1
Won: 1
Tied: 0
Lost: 0
Best Raider: Deepak Niwas Hooda
Best Defender: Amit Hooda
Jul 27, 2019 8:34 pm (IST)
Meanwhile, U Mumba have started their home leg of the season with a 33-23 win over Puneri Paltan in the Maharashtra derby. Good start that for the home team!
Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Bengal Warriors in Pro Kabaddi League 2019. (Photo Credit: PKL)
Bengal Warriors led Jaipur Pink Panthers 8-5 in their head-to-head record ahead of the match but the Panthers have now closed out the difference in a remarkable fashion. Both Bengal and Jaipur showed strength in all departments and this was always going to be an extremely edgy clash.
Sandeep Dhull was the top performer for Jaipur Pink Panthers with eight tackle points in 11 attempts and his tackles on the right corner made all the difference for Jaipur. Deepak Hooda was the top raider for Jaipur with six raid points. Amit Hooda