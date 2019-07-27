Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors in Mumbai: Jaipur Beat Bengal in Thriller

Read More

Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors through News18 Sports' live blog. Jaipur Pink Panthers get a sensational win over Bengal Warriors 27-25 in a thrilling match. Bengal Warriors were leading by two points with 90 seconds to go but Jaipur turned the match on its head to snatch the win. Sandeep Dhull on the right corner put up a sensational performance to help Jaipur win this one. This has been an evenly-matched battle but Bengal were in the lead for almost the entire time till the very last moment.Jaipur notched up their second win in their second match of the season and this win will give the team a lot of confidence. For Bengal, this can be extremely deflating, losing the match in that manner in the last 90 seconds is a tough pill to swallow and Bengal will have to do that. Jaipur Pink Panthers had defeated U Mumba in their first match while Bengal Warriors outclassed UP Yoddha.