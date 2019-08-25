Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls in New Delhi: Bengaluru Beat Jaipur 41-30

Aug 25, 2019 8:36 pm (IST)

Bengaluru's Mohit Sehrawat steps out in the lobby in the DO OR DIE raid.

Jaipur's Sushil Gulia gets touches on Saurabh Nandal, Mahender Singh in the DO OR DIE raid. SUPER RAID! SUPER 10!

Rohit Kumar and then Sushil Gulia put in empty raids.

Rohit Kumar gets a touch on Sunil Siddhgavali.

Ajinkya Pawar gets a touch on Amit Sheoran.

Pawan Sehrawat gets a bonus point.

Sushil Gulia gets a tackled by Mohit Sehrawat.

Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Sunil Siddhgavali.

Ajinkya Pawar gets a bonus point.

Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Santhapanaselvam.

Ajinkya Pawar gets tackled by Saurabh Nandal. HIGH 5!

Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Nitin Rawal.

Sushil Gulia gets tackeld by Mohit Sehrawat. HIGH 5!

Pawan Sehrawat puts in an empty raid.

Deepak Hooda gets a touch on Mahender Singh.

Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Sandeep Dhull.

Ajinkya Pawar gets a touch on Saurabh Nandal.

Rohit Kumar puts in an empty raid and so does Ajinkya Pawar.

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS 30-41 BENGALURU BULLS