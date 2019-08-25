LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls in New Delhi: Bengaluru Beat Jaipur 41-30

News18.com | August 25, 2019, 8:49 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls through News18 Sports' live blog. Bengaluru Bulls beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 41-30 in the first game of matchday 30 at the Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. In the second game of the night, Dabang Delhi take on UP Yoddha at the same venue.

Super Sunday in Delhi kicks off with a heavyweight clash as league-leaders Jaipur Pink Panthers take on champions Bengaluru Bulls. Both teams suffered narrow losses in their previous encounters last night and will be looking to bounce back immediately with a victory today.
Read More
Aug 25, 2019 8:36 pm (IST)

Bengaluru's Mohit Sehrawat steps out in the lobby in the DO OR DIE raid.

Jaipur's Sushil Gulia gets touches on Saurabh Nandal, Mahender Singh in the DO OR DIE raid. SUPER RAID! SUPER 10!

Rohit Kumar and then Sushil Gulia put in empty raids.

Rohit Kumar gets a touch on Sunil Siddhgavali.

Ajinkya Pawar gets a touch on Amit Sheoran.

Pawan Sehrawat gets a bonus point.

Sushil Gulia gets a tackled by Mohit Sehrawat.

Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Sunil Siddhgavali.

Ajinkya Pawar gets a bonus point.

Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Santhapanaselvam.

Ajinkya Pawar gets tackled by Saurabh Nandal. HIGH 5!

Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Nitin Rawal.

Sushil Gulia gets tackeld by Mohit Sehrawat. HIGH 5!

Pawan Sehrawat puts in an empty raid.

Deepak Hooda gets a touch on Mahender Singh.

Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Sandeep Dhull.

Ajinkya Pawar gets a touch on Saurabh Nandal.

Rohit Kumar puts in an empty raid and so does Ajinkya Pawar.

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS 30-41 BENGALURU BULLS

Aug 25, 2019 8:21 pm (IST)

Jaipur's Ajinkya Pawar gets a touch on Pawan Sehrawat.

Bengaluru's Banty puts in an empty raid.

Sushil Gulia gets empty-handed.

Mohit Sehrawat and then Sushil Gulia out in empty raids.

Ajinkya Pawar gets tackled by Mahender Singh. HIGH 5!

Banty steps out in the lobby in the DO OR DIE raid.

Sushil Gulia gets a touch on Amit Sheoran in the DO OR DIE raid.

Mohit Sehrawat and then Ajinkya Pawar put in empty raids.

Mohit Sehrawat again puts in empty raid and so does Ajinkya Pawar. 

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS 17-34 BENGALURU BULLS

Aug 25, 2019 8:14 pm (IST)

Bengaluru's Rohit Kumar gets a touch on Sunil Siddhgavali.

Jaipur's Sushil Gulia gets tackled by Mohit Sehrawat.

Rohit Kumar gets tackled by Santhapanaselvam.

Deepak Hooda puts in ab empty raid and so does Pawan Sehrawat.

Ajinkya Pawar gets tackled by Mahender Singh. HIGH 5!

Banty gets tackled by Nitin Rawal. HIGH 5!

Sushil Gulia puts in an empty raid.

Rohit Kumar gets touches on Sandeep Dhull, Nitin Rawal, Santhapanaselvam. SUPER RAID! SUPER 10!

Deepak Hooda gets tackled by Mahender Singh.

Rohit Kumar gets tackled by Sunil Siddhgavali, SUPER TACKLE!

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS 14-34 BENGALURU BULLS

Aug 25, 2019 8:02 pm (IST)

Bengaluru's Rohit Kumar puts in an empty raid.

Jaipur's Nitin Rawal also puts in an empty raid.

Pawan Sehrawat in the DO OR DIE raid gets a touch on Sandeep Dhull.

Nitin Rawal gets a bonus point in the OD OR DIE raid.

Rohit Kumar gets a touch on Nitin Rawal.

Ajinkya Pawar gets tackled by Saurabh Nandal. ALL OUT! AGAIN!

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS 10-27 BENGALURU BULLS

Aug 25, 2019 7:54 pm (IST)

Jaipur's Deepak Hooda gets tackled by Mahender Singh.

Bengaluru's Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Nitin Rawal.

Deepak Narwal gets tackled by Mohit Sehrawat.

Rohit Kumar and then Nitin Rawal get back without a point.

Pawan Sehrawat also puts in an empty raid.

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS 8-22 BENGALURU BULLS

Aug 25, 2019 7:51 pm (IST)

Jaipur's Deepak Hooda gets tackled by Saurabh Nandal

Bengaluru's Rohit Kumar gets a touch on Sandeep Dhull.

Deepak Narwal gets a touch on Banty.

Rohit Kumar gets back with a bonus point.

Nilesh Salunke gets back without a touch.

Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Nitin Rawal.

Deepak Narwal gets tackled by Mahender Singh.

Rohit Kumar puts in an empty raid.

Nilesh Salunke gets tackled by Mahender Singh.

Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Sunil Siddhgavali.

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS 6-20 BENGALURU BULLS

Aug 25, 2019 7:45 pm (IST)

Jaipur's Deepak Narwal gets tackled by Saurabh Nandal

Bengaluru's Rohit Kumar puts in an empty raid.

Rohit Kumar and Nitin Rawal get back empty-handed.

Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Santhapanaselvam.

Nilesh Salunke gets back without a touch and so does Rohit Kumar.

In the DO OR DIE raid, Nilesh Salunke gets tackled by Mohit Sehrawat.

Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Sunil Siddhgavali.

Nitin Rawal gets back with a bonus point.

Rohit Kumar gets touches on Sandeep Dhull, Nitin Rawal. SUPER TACKLE and ALL OUT!

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS 4-13 BENGALURU BULLS

Aug 25, 2019 7:40 pm (IST)

Jaipur's Nilesh Salunke puts in an empty raid.

Bengaluru's Pawan Sehrawat too puts in an empty raid.

Deepak Narwal gets tackled by Mahender Singh.

Pawan Sehrawat gets a bonus but also gets tackled by Nitin Rawal.

Deepak Hooda and then Banty get back empty-handed.

Nilesh Salunke and again Banty put in empty raids.

In the DO OR DIE raid, Deepak Hooda gets tackled by Saurabh Nandal.

Rohit Kumar in the DO OR DIE raid gets back with a bonus point.

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS 3-5 BENGALURU BULLS

Aug 25, 2019 7:34 pm (IST)

Bengaluru Bulls win the toss and selected the choice of court

Jaipur's Deepak Hooda puts in an empty raid.

Bengaluru's Rohit Kumar gets a touch on Sunil Siddhgavali.

Deepak Narwal gets a touch on Mohit Sehrawat.

Rohit Kumar gets tackled by Sandeep Dhull.

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS 1-2 BENGALURU BULLS

Aug 25, 2019 7:18 pm (IST)

In head-to-head contests, Jaipur Pink Panthers have had the better of Bengaluru Bulls, wining 6 matches and losing 4. 1 game between the two has ended in a draw.

Aug 25, 2019 6:56 pm (IST)

Bengaluru Bulls From -

Played: 10

Won: 5

Tied: 0

Lost: 5

Win Rate: 50%

Best Raider: Pawan Sehrawat

Best Defender: Mahender Singh

Aug 25, 2019 6:49 pm (IST)

Jaipur Pink Panthers Form -

Played: 10

Won: 7

Tied: 0

Lost: 3

Win Rate: 70%

Best Raider: Deepak Niwas Hooda

Best Defender: Sandeep Dhull

Aug 25, 2019 6:35 pm (IST)

In the first game of the night, Jaipur Pink Panthers takes on Bengaluru Bulls.

Both lost their match last night... who will win tonight?

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls in New Delhi: Bengaluru Beat Jaipur 41-30
Jaipur Pink Panthers face Bengaluru Bulls in New Delhi (Photo Credit: PKL)

After winning six of their first seven games, Jaipur Pink Panthers have suffered a slight slump in form, losing two of their last three matches. However, the margin of defeat in both losses was seven points or fewer, meaning that Jaipur Pink Panthers have come out of a game empty-handed just once so far this season.

Skipper and leading point-scorer Deepak Niwas Hooda, too, has struggled to impress in his past two outings, scoring a total of just four points. While the slight drop in form may not be a big cause for concern, Hooda will hoping to lead his team by example with a big performance against the reigning champions.



Since their hattrick of victories, champions Bengaluru Bulls have won just one and lost four in their past five matches - a run of results which has seen them drop to fifth in the standings. Their latest defeat came at the hands of Dabang Delhi K.C. last night, in a match where they led by eight points at half-time.

While 'Hi-Flyer' Pawan Sehrawat was at his sizzling best and finished with 17 raid points, the rest of the raiding unit contributed just four raid points, while giving away three tackle points. Skipper Rohit Kumar has found points difficult to come by and has averaged just 4.25 points over his last four outings. However, the former MVP has all the tools to deliver a big performance and will certainly be gunning to do so against the table-toppers on Sunday.
  • 22 - 25 Aug, 2019 | The Ashes
    AUS vs ENG
    179/10
    52.1 overs
    		 67/10
    27.5 overs
    England beat Australia by 1 wicket
    Full Scorecard
  • 14 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies
    WI vs IND
    240/7
    35.0 overs
    		 256/4
    32.3 overs
    India beat West Indies by 6 wickets (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 14 - 18 Aug, 2019 | The Ashes
    ENG vs AUS
    258/10
    77.1 overs
    		 250/10
    94.3 overs
    England drew with Australia
    Full Scorecard
  • 14 - 18 Aug, 2019 | New Zealand in Sri Lanka
    NZ vs SL
    249/10
    83.2 overs
    		 267/10
    93.2 overs
    Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 11 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies
    IND vs WI
    279/7
    50.0 overs
    		 210/10
    42.0 overs
    India beat West Indies by 59 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram