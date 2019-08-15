LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan in Ahmedabad: Jaipur Beat Pune 33-25

News18.com | August 15, 2019, 9:07 PM IST
Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: Catch all the live updates from the  Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan through News18 Sports' live blog. Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Puneri Paltan 33-25 in the only game of matchday 22 at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Both, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan, will be looking to bounce back from a defeat at the hands of Dabang Delhi in their previous match when the two sides lock horns. The Season 1 champions saw their perfect start to the season end at the hands of Dabang Delhi last time around, while Puneri Paltan's two-match winning streak was also halted by the northerners.
Aug 15, 2019 8:37 pm (IST)
Aug 15, 2019 8:36 pm (IST)

The Pink Panthers have won the match!

Jaipur's Nilesh Salunke puts in an empty raid and so does Surjeet Singh.

Deepak Narwal puts and again Surjeet Singh put in empty raids.

Deepak Hooda in the DO OR DIE raid gets a touch on Girish Maruti Ernak.

Sushant Sail gets tackled by Sandeep Dhull in the DO OR DIE raid. But Pune gets a point for jersey pulling.

Deepak Hooda gets back empty-handed and so does Sushant Sail.

Nilesh Salunke and Manjeet both out in empty raids.

Deepak Hooda fails in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Surjeet Singh. SUPER TACKLE.

Pankaj Mohite in the DO OR DIE raid gets a touch on Amit Hooda. 

Nilesh Salunke gets a tackled by Surjeet Singh.

Pankaj Mohite gets a touch on Vishal.

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS 33-25 PUNERI PALTAN 

Aug 15, 2019 8:23 pm (IST)
Aug 15, 2019 8:22 pm (IST)

Pune's Pankaj Mohite gets tackled by Sandeep Dhull.

Nilesh Salunke puts in an empty raid.

Nitin Tomar gets tackled by Amit Hooda.

Deepak Hooda gets tackled by Hadi Tajik in the DO OR DIE raid. SUPER TACKLE!

Hadi Tajik gets tackled by Vishal.

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS 32-19 PUNERI PALTAN

Aug 15, 2019 8:16 pm (IST)

Pune's Hadi Tajik gets tackled Sandeep Dhull.

Deepak Hooda in the DO OR DIE raid gets a touch on Girish Maruti Ernak. Pune are ALL OUT!

Manjeet gets a touch on Pavan TR.

Deepak Hooda gets a touch on Girish Maruti Ernak.

Manjeet gets tackled by Pavan TR.

Nilesh Salunke puts in an empty raid.

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS 29-17 PUNERI PALTAN

Aug 15, 2019 8:12 pm (IST)

Jaipur's Nitin Rawal gets back empty-handed and so does Pune's Nitin Tomar.

Deepak Hooda puts in an empty raid and so does Nitin Tomar.

In the DO OR DIE raid, Nitin Rawal gets tackled by Jadhav Shahaji. SUPER TACKLE!

Nitin Tomar gets tackled by Amit Hooda in his DO OR DIE raid.

Deepak Hooda puts in an empty raid.

Pankaj Mohite gets tackled by Sandeep Dhull.

Deepak Hooda puts in another empty raid.

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS 23-16 PUNERI PALTAN 

Aug 15, 2019 8:08 pm (IST)

Jaipur's Deepak Hooda gets a touch on Girish Maruti Ernak.

Pune's Pankaj Mohite gets a touch on Sunil Siddhgavali.

Nitin Rawal gets a touch on Sagar Krishna.

Nitin Tomar comes back with a bonus point. Nitin Tomar registers 100 raid bonus points in PKL.

Nitin Rawal comes back empty-handed.

Pankaj Mohite gets a touch on Sunil Siddhgavali, again.

Nilesh Salunke gets a touch on Surjeet Singh.

Manjeet gets tackled by Deepak Hooda.

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS 21-14 PUNERI PALTAN

Aug 15, 2019 7:55 pm (IST)

At half-time, Jaipur have been the better team and deservingly lead Pune.

Jaipur's Nitin Rawal gets a touch on Surjeet Singh.

Pankaj Mohite gets tackled by Amit Hooda as Pune are ALL OUT!

Deepak Hooda gets touches on Surjeet Singh and Girish Maruti Ernak.

Nitin Tomar gets tackled by Sandeep Dhull.

Nitin Rawal puts in an empty raid.

Manjeet gtes a touch on Sandep Dhull.

Nilesh Salunke then gets a touch on Manjeet.

Pankaj Mohite gets a touch on Sunil Siddhgavali.

Deepak Hooda puts in an empty raid.

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS 17-11 PUNERI PALTAN 

Aug 15, 2019 7:49 pm (IST)

Pune's Sushant Sail puts in an empty raid. 

Nilesh Salunke gets a touch on Shubham Shinde.

Sunrjeet Singh and then Deepak Hooda put in empty raids.

Sushant Sail gets tackled by Vishal in the DO OR DIE riad.

Nitin Rawal comes back empty-handed.

Pune's Pankaj Mohite gets a bonus point.

Nitin Rawal gets a touch on Girish Maruti Ernak in the DO OR DIE raid.

Pankaj Mohite comes back with a bonus point.

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS 9-7 PUNERI PALTAN

Aug 15, 2019 7:44 pm (IST)

Jaipur's Nilesh Salunke puts in an empty raid.

Nitin Tomar of Pune also comes back empty hand.

Deepak Hooda in the DO OR DIE raid gets a touch on Shubham Shinde.

Nitin Tomar gets tackled by Vishal. 

Nitin Rawal also gets tackled by Manjeet.

Manjeet then puts in an empty raid.

Nilesh Salunke also puts in an empty raid.

Sushant Sail comes back empty handed and so does Nilesh Salunke.

In the DO OR DIE raid, Sushant Sail gets a touch on Sunil Siddhgavali.

Deepak Hooda in his own DO OR DIE raid, gets a touch on Manjeet. 

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS 6-5 PUNERI PALTAN​

Aug 15, 2019 7:06 pm (IST)

Puneri Paltan Squad:
RAIDERS: Amit Kumar, Darshan Kadian, Emad Sedaghatnia, Manjeet, Nitin Tomar, Pankaj Mohite, Pawan Kumar Kadian, R. Sriram and Sushant Sail

DEFENDERS: PO Surjeet Singh, Deepak Yadav, Jadhav Balasaheb Shahaji, Hadi Tajik, Shubham Shinde, Sanket Sawant and Girish Maruti Ernak

ALL-ROUNDERS: Amit Kumar, Sagar B Krishna and Sandeep

Aug 15, 2019 7:06 pm (IST)

Jaipur Pink Panthers Squad:
RAIDERS: Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Deepak Narwal, Guman Singh, Lokesh Kaushik, Milinda Chathuranga, Nilesh Salunke and Sushil Gulia

DEFENDERS: Pavan TR, Amit Hooda, Elavarasan A, Karamvir, Sandeep Kumar Dhull and Sunil Siddhgavali

ALL-ROUNDERS: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Dong Gyu Kim, Nitin Rawal, Sachin Narwal, Santhapanaselvam and Vishal

Aug 15, 2019 6:54 pm (IST)

Jaipur Pink Panthers are 5th on the PKL 2019 points table with 4 wins from 5 games, whereas Puneri Paltan are bottom of the table with just 2 wins from 6 games and 11 points. SEE FULL TABLE

Aug 15, 2019 6:45 pm (IST)

Puneri Paltan Form -

Played: 6

Won: 2

Tied: 0

Lost: 4

Win rate: 33.33%

Best Raider: Pankaj Mohite

Best Defender: Girish Ernak

Aug 15, 2019 6:42 pm (IST)

Jaipur Pink Panthers Form -

Played: 5

Won: 4

Tied: 0

Lost: 1

Win rate: 80%

Best Raider: Deepak Hooda

Best Defender: Sandeep Dhull

Aug 15, 2019 6:33 pm (IST)

In head-to-head contests, Jaipur Pink Panthers have had got the better of Puneri Paltan on 7 occasions as compared to the 5 times they ended up o the losing side. Two matches between them have ended in a tie.

Aug 15, 2019 6:27 pm (IST)

On India's 73rd Independence Day, Jaipur Pink Panthers will face Puneri Paltan in the only game of the night. Who will come up on top?

Jaipur Pink Panthers face Puneri Paltan on Independence Day (Photo Credit: PKL)

After four successive wins to begin their campaign, Jaipur Pink Panthers found it difficult to contain Dabang Delhi's raiders in Patna and succumbed to their first defeat of the season. Since then, Jaipur Pink Panthers have had a lot of time to introspect, with Thursday's clash against Puneri Paltan being their first in the Ahmedabad leg.

Coach Srinivas Reddy will be expecting a much better performance from his defenders, who struggled to contain the opposition raiders in their last game. Sandeep Dhull, who has been their best defender so far, did not score a single point in the last match. He will be eager to set things right and will rely on better support from Amit Hooda and even Sunil Siddhgavali who, like Dhull, didn't find his name on the scoresheet in the previous game.

Jaipur Pink Panthers' raiders, meanwhile, have shown consistency and will be keen to put their best foot forward once again. Captain Deepak Hooda has been their talisman and he has been complemented well by Deepak Narwal and Ajinkya Pawar.



Puneri Paltan were starting to get their season back on track with consecutive wins before Dabang Delhi edged them out to halt their momentum. Coach Anup Kumar, though, won't be too disappointed with their last loss given the narrow manner of the defeat. Skipper Surjeet Singh will want to be more assertive and dominant in defence than he's been thus far.

Girish Ernak has been Puneri Paltan's best defender in Season 7 and, if Surjeet were to rediscover his best form soon, Puneri Paltan are capable of putting together a good run of results with their raiders now starting to find their feet.

Their last match also saw the return of Nitin Tomar and he didn't disappoint with eight raid points - more than any other player on the team. If Tomar, Manjeet and Pankaj Mohite - their leading raid points scorer this season - can play to their full potential, it's safe to assume that no opposition defence will look forward to coming up against them.
