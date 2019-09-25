Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan in Jaipur: Jaipur Beat Pune 43-34

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan through News18 Sports' live blog. Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Puneri Paltan 43-34 in the second game of matchday 55 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday. In the first game of the night, Telugu Titans face Bengal Warriors at the same venue.
It's been a dominating show from Jaipur Pink Panthers as they notch up their first win at home. Deepak Hooda and Deepak Narwal starred with Super 10s for them while Amit Hooda got going in defence with four tackle points. Manjeet and Pankaj Mohite performed for Puneri Paltan once again but their defence failed immensely. Jaipur increase their head-to-head lead over Puneri Paltan to 9-5. LIVE STREAMING
Read More
Sep 25, 2019 9:49 pm (IST)
It's been a dominating show from Jaipur Pink Panthers as they notch up their first win at home. Deepak Hooda and Deepak Narwal starred with Super 10s for them while Amit Hooda got going in defence with four tackle points.
Manjeet and Pankaj Mohite performed for Puneri Paltan once again but their defence failed immensely.
Deepak Narwal gets a Super 10 as he raids for Jaipur and takes out Pankaj Mohite and Nitin Tomar.
Manjeet raids for Pune and takes out Sandeep Dhull.
Pankaj Mohite raids and takes out Vishal.
Manjeet raids for Pune and is tackled down by Deepak Hooda.
Deepak Narwal then takes out Darshan Kadian. Pankaj Mohite takes out Pavan TR and then Deepak Hooda gets his Super 10 by taking out Manjeet and Nitin Tomar.
Jaipur Pink Panthers 43-29 Puneri Paltan
Sep 25, 2019 9:36 pm (IST)
Pankaj Mohite raids for Pune and gets tackled down by Sandeep Dhull.
Deepak Narwal goes to raid for Jaipur with just their three men on the mat and takes out Girish.
Darshan Kadian raids for Pune, gets a bonus point but is tackled down by Sandeep Dhull, leaving Pune with just a man.
Deepak Hooda goes to raid for Jaipur and takes out Surjeet Singh and it's an all-out.
Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-26 Puneri Paltan
Sep 25, 2019 9:31 pm (IST)
Deepak Hooda raids for Jaipur and takes out Nitin Tomar.
Manjeet comes to raid for Pune and gets tackled down by Amit Hooda.
Jaipur Pink Panthers 31-25 Puneri Paltan
Sep 25, 2019 9:28 pm (IST)
Deepak Narwal raids for Jaipur and gets a bonus point.
Nilesh Salunke goes to raid then for Jaipur and takes out Surjeet Singh.
Manjeet goes to raid for Pune and takes out Sandeep Dhull.
Deepak Narwal goes for Jaipur again, gets a bonus point and a touch point on Sushant Sail.
Pankaj Mohite raids for Pune and takes out Pavan TR.
Jaipur Pink Panthers 29-25 Puneri Paltan
Sep 25, 2019 9:24 pm (IST)
Deepak Hooda raids for Jaipur and takes out Manjeet.
Pankaj Mohite comes on to raid for Pune and Sandeep Dhull makes an advanced tackle and pays the price for it.
Deepak Hooda goes to raid for Jaipur and gets tackled down by Girish.
Sushant Sail goes to raid for Pune and Amit Hooda gets a brilliant leg hold on him.
Jaipur Pink Panthers 25-23 Puneri Paltan
Sep 25, 2019 9:22 pm (IST)
Pankaj goes to raid with just two men on the mat for Jaipur and after much of a cat and mouse game, Nilesh makes an advancement and Pankaj gets a touch point.
Deepak Narwal raids for Jaipur as the last man standing and gets tackled down by Balasaheb.
Jaipur Pink Panthers 23-21 Puneri Paltan
Sep 25, 2019 9:20 pm (IST)
Manjeet raids for Pune and takes out Vishal.
Deepak Hooda raids for Jaipur and is tackled down by Girish Maruti Ernak.
Pankaj Mohite comes on for Pune and takes out Pavan TR.
Nilesh Salunke goes to raid for Jaipur and takes out Girish.
Pankaj raids for Pune and takes out Santhapanaselvam, leaving Jaipur with just two men on the mat.
Nilesh goes to raid and gets a bonus point.
Jaipur Pink Panthers 22-17 Puneri Paltan
Sep 25, 2019 9:09 pm (IST)
In the last raid of the first half, Deepak Hooda takes out Sagar Krishna and Jaipur go into the break with a decent lead. Pune's defence has had eight failed tackles in this half and that has cost them while Jaipur raiders have together accounted for 13 points.
Jaipur Pink Panthers host Puneri Paltan in the second game of matchday 55 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
Jaipur Pink Panthers host Puneri Paltan in Pro Kabaddi League. (Photo Credit: PKL)
Jaipur Pink Panthers must make the most of their home support and get the better of Puneri Paltan to keep their fast-diminishing playoff hopes alive. Their first two games at home have seen them tie and lose by a point despite playing well for large parts of those game. Coach Srinivas Reddy will now be hoping that their good performances can be translated into positive results, starting against Puneri Paltan on Wednesday.
Skipper Deepak Hooda will need to use his experience and orchestrate attacks better along with Deepak Narwal, Nilesh Salunke and Nitin Rawal. Jaipur Pink Panthers also need to improve defensively after a few lapses in their last outing. Sandeep Dhull, Santhapanaselvam and Vishal have all demonstrated their potential over the course of the campaign and need to come good with consistent displays as they head into the business end of the season.
Buoyed by their victory last time around, Puneri Paltan will be looking to make it back-to-back wins as they continue to push for a playoffs spot. Things seem to be falling into place for coach Anup Kumar's side at the right time with several players standing up and being counted. One of the most impressive players amongst them has been raider Pankaj Mohite, who has been in a rich vein of form of late and scored 17 raid points last time around. He, along with Manjeet, have become Puneri Paltan's leading raid duo and will be their biggest threats in attack.
Nitin Tomar has also regained full fitness and has looked sharp in the past few matches. On the defensive front, Puneri Paltan have improved as the season has progressed. Skipper Surjeet Singh is their leading tackle point scorer but Sagar Krishna, Balasaheb Jadhav and Hadi Tajik have done their reputation no harm with solid displays. However, their defensive unit will have to strive to be more consistent in the final stretch of the league stage for better results.