Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans in New Delhi: Telugu Beat Jaipur 24-21

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Telugu Titans through News18 Sports' live blog. Telugu Titans beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 24-21 in the second game of matchday 30 at the Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday.
It was the defence of both teams that called the shots in this low-scoring affair. Vishal Bhardwaj was outstanding for Telugu Titans as he picked up eight tackle points to guide his team to a big win. Dabang Delhi beat Bengaluru Bulls in the first game of the night at the same venue.
Read More
Aug 24, 2019 9:50 pm (IST)
What a match this has turned out to be! Do-or-die raid for Telugu in the last raid and Farhad earns a point while Jaipur try to Super Tackle him. And it is a massive win for Telugu Titans while Jaipur remain on top but only three points ahead of Dabang Delhi.
Siddharth Desai goes for Telugu's do-or-die raid and he is Super Tackled by Nitin Rawal. This match is going to go right down to the wire.
Jaipur Pink Panthers 21-22 Telugu Titans
Aug 24, 2019 9:29 pm (IST)
Amit Kumar goes for Telugu's raid and takes out Selvam. However, Deepak Hooda goes next for Jaipur and gets a touch point on Amit. The difference remains to two.
Jaipur Pink Panthers 18-20 Telugu Titans
Aug 24, 2019 9:25 pm (IST)
Super Tackle No.3 by Telugu Titans! Ajinkya Pawar goes for Jaipur's do-or-die raid and gets tackled down by Abozar Mighani. Telugu have gone back in the lead now with a little over seven minutes left in the match.
Twp back-to-back Super Tackles executed by Jaipur! First, Suraj Desai is brought down by Pavan TR. Next, Siddharth Desai is tackled by Sandeep Dhull. Jaipur are finding a way here despite having far lesser men on the mat.
Jaipur Pink Panthers 12-10 Telugu Titans
Aug 24, 2019 9:00 pm (IST)
Suraj Desai goes for a raid and gets a kick touch on Siddhgavli and Telugu have the lead again.
Nilesh Salunke then goes for Jaipur's do-or-die raid and is tackled down by Vishal Bhardwaj. Telugu lead by two points again.
Jaipur Pink Panthers 8-10 Teugu Titans
Aug 24, 2019 8:57 pm (IST)
Deepak Niwas Hooda goes for Jaipur's do-or-die raid but Vishal Bhardwaj executes a perfect jail tackle to send the captain off the mat. Telugu have regained their two-point lead.
Jaipur Pink Panthers 6-8 Telugu Titans
Aug 24, 2019 8:55 pm (IST)
Super Tackle for Jaipur! Siddharth Desai goes for a raid for Telugu but Sandeep Dhull initiates a solid tackle and other help to complete the attempt. Two important points for Jaipur.
Jaipur Pink Panthers 6-7 Telugu Titans
Aug 24, 2019 8:53 pm (IST)
Siddharth Desai goes for Telugu's do-or-die raid and while Desai was trying to get a point, Selvam dived to get a tackle and gives away an easy point.
Deepak Narwal then goes for Jaipur's do-or-die raid and is tackled down by Farhad Milaghardan.
Jaipur Pink Panthers 4-7 Telugu Titans
Aug 24, 2019 8:50 pm (IST)
Suraj Desai goes for Telugu Titans' do-or-die raid but gets tackled down.
Nilesh Salunke then goes for Jaipur's do-or-die raid, gets a bonus point but is tackled down by Vishal Bhardwaj.
Jaipur Pink Panthers 4-5 Telugu Titans
Aug 24, 2019 8:47 pm (IST)
A good start here for Telugu Titans! Telugu Titans have got two men from the Jaipur side while they have all the players on the mat.
Suraj Desai, however, goes for a raid but gets dashed out by Selvam. Jaipur staying close.
Jaipur Pink Panthers 2-3 Telugu Titans
Aug 24, 2019 8:41 pm (IST)
Here is Telugu Titans starting 7 as they face Jaipur Pink Panthers: Siddharth Desai, Farhad Milaghardan, C Arun, Amit Kumar, Suraj Desai, Abozar Mighani and Vishal Bhardwaj.
Aug 24, 2019 8:35 pm (IST)
Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi have started their home leg with a bang! They beat Bengaluru Bulls 33-31 in a thrilling, edge-of-the-seat contest. Read all about the match here.
Aug 24, 2019 8:31 pm (IST)
Here is Jaipur Pink Panthers starting 7 as they face Telugu Titans: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Nilesh Salunke, Nitin Rawal, S Selvam, Deepak Narwal, Sandeep Dhull and Sunil Siddhgavli.
Jaipur Pink Panthers and Telugu Titans have won five matches each off the 11 matches that have been played between the two in the history of the tournament. They have also played out a draw.
Aug 24, 2019 7:55 pm (IST)
As the Pro Kabaddi 2019 caravan shifts to Delhi at the Thyagaraj Stadium, table toppers Jaipur Pink Panthers take on a resurgent Telugu Titans side in the second match of the leg.
Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Telugu Titans in Pro Kabaddi League. (Photo Credit: PKL)
Jaipur are the table toppers and will come to consolidate their position at the top as they come against a resurgent Telugu Titans side. Telugu Titans, after a disastrous start to the season 7 campaign, have found their rhythm in the last couple of matches with their star raider Siddharth Desai coming to the party. Jaipur and Telugu are tied at 5-5 in their head-to-head record and have also played out a draw in the history of the tournament.
After succumbing to a loss against UP Yoddha, Jaipur Pink Panthers responded with a clinical performance against Tamil Thalaivas in a game where they led for practically the entirety of the match. While Deepak Hooda and Sandeep Dhull had relatively quiet outings, raider Nilesh Salunke and defender Vishal starred with seven raid points and four tackle points, respectively. Deepak Narwal also came off the bench to score three raid points while Pavan TR managed a crucial Super Tackle that helped Jaipur Pink Panthers avoid an All-Out.
While their star players have consistently delivered so far this season, coach Srinivas Reddy will be extremely pleased by the fact that the rest of his squad can stand up and make themselves count in their team's moment of need. The coach will be hopeful that the team continues their stellar form so far and maintains its lead at the top of the standings.
Telugu Titans have finally found some good form and have managed two wins and a tie in their previous three outings. Their last one against the Haryana Steelers was easily their best performance of the season as they beat the northerners by 11 points, making it their biggest win of the season. The star of the show was 'Baahubali' Siddharth Desai. He looked the raider that won the Best Debutant Award last season, ploughing through tackles and scoring touch points at will in a mammoth 18-point performance that led his side to victory.
Desai was tackled just once in the match, as Haryana Steelers defenders were left gasping for answers against the powerful raider. The defence, too, enjoyed a solid outing with Corner duo Abozar Mohajermighani and Vishal Bhardwaj combining for six tackle points on the night. With Desai and the defence in top form, Telugu Titans will be a force to be reckoned with in their upcoming matches.