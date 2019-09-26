Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi in Jaipur: Delhi Beat Patna 43-39

Sep 26, 2019 8:34 pm (IST)

Naveen then raids for Delhi but is tackled down by Jawahar. And the coach is not at all happy!

Jang Kun Lee then raids for Patna and gets a bonus point.

Chandran Ranjit then makes an empty last raid to get Dabang Delhi over the finish line.

With this, Delhi reclaim their top spot in PKL 2019 standings while Patna are now out of contention for a spot in the playoffs.

Patna Pirates 39-43 Dabang Delhi