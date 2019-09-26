Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi in Jaipur: Delhi Beat Patna 43-39

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi through News18 Sports' live blog. In the only match on matchday 56, Patna Pirates lost to Dabang Delhi 39-43 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday.
With this win, Dabang Delhi reclaim the top spot in PKL 2019 standings while Patna Pirates go out of contention for a spot in the playoffs. Delhi were down and out till the 35th minute of the match before a Vijay Super Raid of five points brought Delhi back into contention. From there, Naveen Kumar and Amit Kumar in defence took the reigns to lead Delhi to a confident win. LIVE STREAMING
Read More
Sep 26, 2019 8:34 pm (IST)
Naveen then raids for Delhi but is tackled down by Jawahar. And the coach is not at all happy!
Jang Kun Lee then raids for Patna and gets a bonus point.
Chandran Ranjit then makes an empty last raid to get Dabang Delhi over the finish line.
With this, Delhi reclaim their top spot in PKL 2019 standings while Patna are now out of contention for a spot in the playoffs.
Patna Pirates 39-43 Dabang Delhi
FULL-TIME: Aaj ki iss haar ko maan na bahut hi mushkil hoga... 😢
Naveen goes to raid for Delhi and takes out Jang Kun Lee.
Pardeep then raids for Patna and is tackled down by Anil Kumar. Patna use their review to try and save Pardeep but an unsuccessful one means they have no review left.
Naveen then makes an empty raid for Delhi with just over a minute left.
Vikas Jaglan then raids for Patna and is tackled down by Anil Kumar, who executes a leg hold to perfection.
Patna Pirates 37-43 Dabang Delhi
Sep 26, 2019 8:28 pm (IST)
Pardeep raids for Patna and Sombir gets a strong ankle hold on him after which he receives help from others.
Naveen then raids for Delhi with just two Patna men on the mat and Jawahar tries to catch hold of him but he wriggles away, leaving Patna with the lone man on the mat. With this, Naveen has his 16th consecutive Super 10!
Jang Kun Lee goes to raid as the last man for Patna, gets a bonus point but is unable to get a touch point and it's an all-out.
Patna Pirates 37-40 Dabang Delhi
Sep 26, 2019 8:24 pm (IST)
Vijay then raids for Delhi and gets a bonus point.
Pardeep then makes an empty raid for Patna after which Vijay gets a Super Raid for Delhi as he takes out Vikas Jaglan, Neeraj Kumar, Hadi Oshtorak and Monu. He also gets a bonus point. What a raid from Vijay! And with this, he also gets a Super 10!
Patna Pirates 36-35 Dabang Delhi
37' Match mein phir ek mod aaya aur abhi bhi hum 1⃣ point se aage.
Patna Pirates starting 7 against Dabang Delhi: Pardeep Narwal, Neeraj Kumar, Vikas Jaglan, Jung Kun Lee, Monu, Hadi Ostorak and Jaideep.
Sep 26, 2019 6:52 pm (IST)
It may not be a very happy evening for the defenders as the fiery raiders Pardeep Narwal and Naveen Kumar are set to play for Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi, respectively. This is going to be one intriguing raiding battle.
Waiting for Pardeep 'Record-Breaker' Narwal and Naveen Express to fight it out on the mat- #IsseToughKuchNahi
Patna Pirates hold a 7-3 advantage over Dabang Delhi in their head-to-head record and the two teams have played out a draw as well.However, going on current form and momentum, Delhi will fancy their chances and look to close down the gap in the statistics.
Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi go against each other in the only match on Thursday in Pro Kabaddi League. While Delhi have already qualified for the playoffs, Patna are in a muddle where they need to win each and every game from hereon to stay in contention for the next round.
Patna Pirates take on Dabang Delhi in Pro Kabaddi. (Photo Credit: PKL)
Delhi have reduced the head-to-head trail against Patna Pirates 4-7 now and the way Patna performed for most part of this match, this defeat will be a difficult one for them to take. The last five minutes proved to be detrimental for the men in green as they catapulted to tough loss.
Pardeep Narwal was at his best for Patna with 19 raid points in 25 attempts but he did not receive much support from the rest of his team. Vikas Jaglan was the top defender for Patna with just two tackle points and that sums up their team play. Pardeep also achieved the milestone of 1100 raid points in Pro Kabaddi.
Vijay was Delhi's top raider against Patna with 12 points in nine attempts while Naveen Kumar also registered his 16th consecutive Super 10 for the team. Anil Kumar was the best defender for Delhi with four tackle points in eight attempts, most of which came in the last five minutes leading to the turnaround in fortunes.