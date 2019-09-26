LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi in Jaipur: Delhi Beat Patna 43-39

News18.com | September 26, 2019, 8:44 PM IST
Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi through News18 Sports' live blog. In the only match on matchday 56, Patna Pirates lost to Dabang Delhi 39-43 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday.

With this win, Dabang Delhi reclaim the top spot in PKL 2019 standings while Patna Pirates go out of contention for a spot in the playoffs. Delhi were down and out till the 35th minute of the match before a Vijay Super Raid of five points brought Delhi back into contention. From there, Naveen Kumar and Amit Kumar in defence took the reigns to lead Delhi to a confident win. LIVE STREAMING
Sep 26, 2019 8:34 pm (IST)

Naveen then raids for Delhi but is tackled down by Jawahar. And the coach is not at all happy!

Jang Kun Lee then raids for Patna and gets a bonus point.

Chandran Ranjit then makes an empty last raid to get Dabang Delhi over the finish line.

With this, Delhi reclaim their top spot in PKL 2019 standings while Patna are now out of contention for a spot in the playoffs.

Patna Pirates 39-43 Dabang Delhi

Sep 26, 2019 8:31 pm (IST)

Naveen goes to raid for Delhi and takes out Jang Kun Lee.

Pardeep then raids for Patna and is tackled down by Anil Kumar. Patna use their review to try and save Pardeep but an unsuccessful one means they have no review left.

Naveen then makes an empty raid for Delhi with just over a minute left.

Vikas Jaglan then raids for Patna and is tackled down by Anil Kumar, who executes a leg hold to perfection.

Patna Pirates 37-43 Dabang Delhi

Sep 26, 2019 8:28 pm (IST)

Pardeep raids for Patna and Sombir gets a strong ankle hold on him after which he receives help from others.

Naveen then raids for Delhi with just two Patna men on the mat and Jawahar tries to catch hold of him but he wriggles away, leaving Patna with the lone man on the mat. With this, Naveen has his 16th consecutive Super 10!

Jang Kun Lee goes to raid as the last man for Patna, gets a bonus point but is unable to get a touch point and it's an all-out.

Patna Pirates 37-40 Dabang Delhi

Sep 26, 2019 8:24 pm (IST)

Vijay then raids for Delhi and gets a bonus point.

Pardeep then makes an empty raid for Patna after which Vijay gets a Super Raid for Delhi as he takes out Vikas Jaglan, Neeraj Kumar, Hadi Oshtorak and Monu. He also gets a bonus point. What a raid from Vijay! And with this, he also gets a Super 10!

Patna Pirates 36-35 Dabang Delhi

Sep 26, 2019 8:20 pm (IST)

Jang Kun Lee makes an empty raid for Patna after which Naveen Kumar raids for Delhi and is tackled down by Jaideep.

Pardeep then goes to raid for Patna and Anil Kumar tries to tackle him but fails. With this, Pardeep now has 1100 raid points in PKL.

Vijay then raids for Delhi and takes out Neeraj Kumar.

Pardeep then raids for Patna and takes out Joginder Narwal.

Patna Pirates 36-29 Dabang Delhi

Sep 26, 2019 8:14 pm (IST)

Pardeep raids for Patna again and takes out Sombir.

Chandran Ranjit goes for Delhi again as the last man, gets a bonus point but is tackled down by Neeraj Kumar.

Delhi are in trouble here.

Patna Pirates 33-27 Dabang Delhi

Sep 26, 2019 8:12 pm (IST)

Pardeep then raids fro Patna and taps out Ravinder Pahal again.

Chandran Ranjit goes to raid for Delhi and as Jaideep tries to tackle him, he gets away.

Pardeep goes again for Patna and Vijay tries to bring him down but gets away, taking him out and Joginder Narwal.

Chandran Ranjit raids for Delhi as the last man standing and gets a bonus point and a touch point on Neeraj Kumar.

Patna Pirates 29-26 Dabang Delhi

Sep 26, 2019 8:10 pm (IST)

Naveen Kumar makes an empty raid after which Pardeep comes on for Patna and gets a Super Raid.

Naveen then raids for Delhi and gets a bonus point.

Pardeep then goes for Patna and takes out Naveen Kumar, leaving Delhi with just two men on the mat.

Chandran Ranjit then raids for Delhi, gets a bonus point and takes out Jaideep.

Patna Pirates 26-23 Dabang Delhi

Sep 26, 2019 8:08 pm (IST)

Vijay raids for Delhi, gets a bonus point and a touch point on Hadi Oshtorak.

Jang Kun Lee raids for Patna and gets a touch on Ravinder Pahal, who was in an advanced position. Pahal is having a nightmare of an evening out there.

Patna Pirates 22-20 Dabang Delhi

Sep 26, 2019 8:06 pm (IST)

Pardeep Narwal goes to raid for Patna and takes out Anil Kumar.

Naveen then raids for Delhi and gets a hand over the line before Neeraj Kumar dashes him out.

Pardeep raids for Patna and takes out Chandran Ranjit.

Patna Pirates 21-18 Dabang Delhi

Sep 26, 2019 8:04 pm (IST)

Pardeep Narwal goes to raid for Patna and is Super-tackled by Anil Kumar.

Jang Kun Lee goes to raid and he takes out Anil Kumar and Chandran Ranjit.

Naveen Kuamr goes to raid for Delhi and gets a bonus point. There are only two Delhi players on the mat.

Pardeep goes to raid for Patna and under pressure, Vijay falls on the mat and gives away a touch point.

Naveen Kumar raids as the last man standing, gets a bonus point but also gets tackled down by Vikas Jaglan.

Patna Pirates 19-17 Dabang Delhi

Sep 26, 2019 7:54 pm (IST)

Naveen Kumar goes for Delhi's do-or-die raid and as the clock runs down, he has to venture extremely deep and almost gets caught before he runs away to his side. 

The referees took a lot of time for their deicison as Naveen is seen having water but in the end, he is deemed out, along with a Patna defender who sel-outed himself.

Jung Kun Lee then raids for Patna and takes out Vishal Mane.

Vijay gets a bonus point in Delhi's raid before Pardeep goes for Patna and with his dubki, takes out Joginder Narwal and Ravinder Pahal.

Vijay then raids for Delhi and gets a bonus point and a touch point on Hadi Oshtorak.

HT: Patna Pirates 13-13 Dabang Delhi

Sep 26, 2019 7:47 pm (IST)

Chandran Ranjit goes for Delhi's do-or-die raid and is tackled down by Hadi Oshtorak.

Pardeep then goes for Patna's do-or-die raid and Joginder Narwal picks him up with a leg hold and brings him down. This is all too close so far in the first half.

Patna Pirates 9-9 Dabang Delhi

Sep 26, 2019 7:44 pm (IST)

Chandran Ranjit goes for Delhi's do-or-die raid and gets a toe touch on Neeraj Kumar.

Jung Kun Lee then goes for Patna's do-or-die raid and gets a touch on Ravinder Pahal's leg. Ravinder is visibly upset with himself, for the umpteenth time today, he has let his team down.

Patna Pirates 8-8 Dabang Delhi

Sep 26, 2019 7:41 pm (IST)

Pardeep Narwal then raids for Patna and under pressure from the raider, Joginder Narwal self-outs himself.

Naveen then makes an empty raid for Delhi before Pardeep Narwal goes and gets a touch point on Anil Kumar. Patna are taking a lead here.

Naveen then goes to raid for Delhi and Hadi Oshtorak goes for an ankle hold on him but Naveen gets his hand over the line.

Pardeep goes next to raid for Patna and Vijay grabs hold of his body and brings him down in a wrestling move.

Patna Pirates 7-7 Dabang Delhi

Sep 26, 2019 7:38 pm (IST)

Naveen Kumar then raids for Delhi and Jaideep tries to catch a hold of his ankle but fails and Delhi get another point.

Pardeep then makes an empty raid after which Vijay also returns empty-handed for Delhi.

Vikas Jaglan then raids for Patna and gets a toe touch on Ravinder Pahal. Ravinder has been extremely gullible so far.

Chandran Ranjit then goes to raid for Delhi and Vikas gets a strong leg hold on him. We are back to level terms.

Patna Pirates 5-5 Dabang Delhi

Sep 26, 2019 7:36 pm (IST)

Vijay (Delhi), Pardeep Narwal and Naveen Kumar then make three straight empty raids.

Pardeep then raids for Patna and takes out Joginder Narwal.

Naveen then raids for Delhi in the do-or-die raid and Monu makes the mistake of barging into him without any kind of hold and gives away the point.

Pardeep, however, comes to raid next and Ravinder tries to go for an ankle hold but only ends up giving away a touch point.

Patna Pirates 3-4 Dabang Delhi

Sep 26, 2019 7:33 pm (IST)

Chandran Ranjit begins the match and raids for Dabang Delhi. Vikas Jaglan tries to make an advanced tackle and Ranjit gets a touch point against him.

Pardeep Narwal raids for Patna and gets a bonus point after which Naveen Kumar goes to raid for Delhi and takes out Neeraj Kumar.

Jung Kun Lee goes to raid for Patna and is tackled down by Ravinder Pahal.

Patna Pirates 1-3 Dabang Delhi

Sep 26, 2019 7:29 pm (IST)

Both Dabang Delhi and Patna Pirates have made their way to the mat and the live action will begin in a few minutes from now.

Sep 26, 2019 7:10 pm (IST)

While Naveen has been the star for Dabang Delhi throughout this season, Pardeep Narwal started slow but in the last eight matches, he has wrecked havoc against the opponents.

Sep 26, 2019 6:59 pm (IST)

Dabang Delhi starting 7 against Patna Pirates: Naveen Kumar, Vishal Mane, Anil Kumar, Vijay, Chandran Ranjit, Ravinder Pahal and Joginder Narwal.

Sep 26, 2019 6:55 pm (IST)

Patna Pirates starting 7 against Dabang Delhi: Pardeep Narwal, Neeraj Kumar, Vikas Jaglan, Jung Kun Lee, Monu, Hadi Ostorak and Jaideep.

Sep 26, 2019 6:52 pm (IST)

It may not be a very happy evening for the defenders as the fiery raiders Pardeep Narwal and Naveen Kumar are set to play for Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi, respectively. This is going to be one intriguing raiding battle.

Sep 26, 2019 6:47 pm (IST)

Dabang Delhi Form Guide:

Played: 17

Won: 13

Tied: 2

Lost: 2

Win Rate: 76.47%

Best Raider: Naveen Kumar

Best Defender: Ravinder Pahal

Sep 26, 2019 6:41 pm (IST)

Patna Pirates Form Guide:

Played: 18

Won: 6

Tied: 1

Lost: 11

Win Rate: 33.33%

Best Raider: Pardeep Narwal

Best Defender: Neeraj Kumar

Sep 26, 2019 6:29 pm (IST)

Patna Pirates hold a 7-3 advantage over Dabang Delhi in their head-to-head record and the two teams have played out a draw as well.However, going on current form and momentum, Delhi will fancy their chances and look to close down the gap in the statistics.

Sep 26, 2019 6:27 pm (IST)

Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi go against each other in the only match on Thursday in Pro Kabaddi League. While Delhi have already qualified for the playoffs, Patna are in a muddle where they need to win each and every game from hereon to stay in contention for the next round.

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi in Jaipur: Delhi Beat Patna 43-39
Patna Pirates take on Dabang Delhi in Pro Kabaddi. (Photo Credit: PKL)

Delhi have reduced the head-to-head trail against Patna Pirates 4-7 now and the way Patna performed for most part of this match, this defeat will be a difficult one for them to take. The last five minutes proved to be detrimental for the men in green as they catapulted to tough loss.

Pardeep Narwal was at his best for Patna with 19 raid points in 25 attempts but he did not receive much support from the rest of his team. Vikas Jaglan was the top defender for Patna with just two tackle points and that sums up their team play. Pardeep also achieved the milestone of 1100 raid points in Pro Kabaddi.

Vijay was Delhi's top raider against Patna with 12 points in nine attempts while Naveen Kumar also registered his 16th consecutive Super 10 for the team. Anil Kumar was the best defender for Delhi with four tackle points in eight attempts, most of which came in the last five minutes leading to the turnaround in fortunes.



 
