Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers in Jaipur: Haryana Beat Patna 39-34

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers through News18 Sports' live blog. Haryana Steelers beats Patna Pirates 39-34 in the first game of matchday 54 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday. In the second game of the night, Dabang Delhi face Bengaluru Bulls at the same venue.
Patna Pirates will be looking to stretch their current four-match unbeaten streak in Pro Kabaddi Season 7 when they face Haryana Steelers at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday. The three-time champions will also want to set the record straight after losing to Haryana Steelers in their previous encounter of the campaign. Haryana Steelers, meanwhile, will be hoping to return to winnings ways after their seven-match unbeaten run was snapped in their last game.
Sep 23, 2019 8:34 pm (IST)
Haryana's Vikas Kandola puts in an empty raid.
Patna's Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou gets a bonus.
Vikas Kandola gets a touch on Jaideep.
Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou gets a bonus but is tackled by Sunil. Patna are ALL OUT!
Vikas Kandola puts in an empty raid.
Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Sunil.
Prashanth Kumar Rai gets tackled by Neeraj Kumar.
Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Chand Singh.
Vikas Kandola puts in an empty raid.
Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Vikas Kale.
Vikas Kandola puts in another empty raid.
Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Ravi Kumar.
Vikas Kandola in the DO OR DIE raid gets a bonus.
PATNA PIRATES 34-39 HARYANA STEELERS
Sep 23, 2019 8:22 pm (IST)
Haryana's Vinay puts in an empty raid.
Patna's Pardeep Narwal gets a touches on Ravi Kumar, Sunil, Kuldeep Singh, Vikas Kandola. SUPER RAID! SUPER 10!
Prashanth Kumar Rai gets touches on Jang Kun Lee, Neeraj Kumar.
Pardeep Narwal puts in an empty raid.
Vinay gets a touch on Jawahar.
Pardeep Narwal gets tackled by Kuldeep Singh.
Vikas Kandola puts in an empty raid.
Vikas Jaglan also puts in an empty raid.
Vinay puts in an empty raid and so does Vikas Jaglan.
Vikas Kandola in the DO OR DIE raid gets a touch on Ravinder.
Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou in the DO OR DIe raid gets a bonus.
PATNA PIRATES 27-34 HARYANA STEELERS
Sep 23, 2019 8:14 pm (IST)
Haryana's Vikas Kandola gets a touches Vikas Jaglan, Monu
Patna's Jang Kun Lee gets a touch on Sunil.
Vikas Kandola gets a touch on Jaideep. SUPER 10!
Jang Kun Lee gets a bonus but is tackled by Ravi Kumar. Patna are ALL OUT!
Prashanth Kumar Rai gets a touch on Vikas Jaglan.
Pardeep Narwal gets a bonus.
Prashanth Kumar Rai gets a touch on Hadi Oshtorak.
Jang Kun Lee puts in an empty raid.
PATNA PIRATES 22-29 HARYANA STEELERS
Sep 23, 2019 8:07 pm (IST)
Patna's Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Sunil.
Haryana's Vinay puts in empty raid.
Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Vikas Kale.
Vinay gets a touch on Jaideep.
Pardeep Narwal gets tackled by Kuldeep Singh.
Vinay puts in empty raid.
Jang Kun Lee also puts in empty raid.
Vikas Kandola puts in empty raid.
Vikas Jaglan also in an empty raid.
Vikas Kandola in the DO OR DIE raid gets touches on Neeraj Kumar, Hadi Oshtorak.
Jang Kun Lee gets a bonus.
PATNA PIRATES 18-21 HARYANA STEELERS
Sep 23, 2019 7:54 pm (IST)
Haryana's Vinay puts in an empty raid.
Patna's Hadi Oshtorak puts in an empty raid.
Vikas Kandola in the DO OR DIE raid gets touches on Monu and Neeraj Kumar.
Pardeep Narwal puts in an empty raid.
Vikas Kandola also puts in an empty raid.
Jang Kun Lee in the DO OR DIE raid gets touches on Vinay, Vikas Kale.
Prashanth Kumar Rai gets a touch on Hadi Oshtorak.
Monu does not get a point.
Prashanth Kumar Rai gets a touch on Neeraj Kumar.
Pardeep Narwal gets a bonus.
Vikas Kandola does not get a touch but took a defender into the lobby.
Pardeep Narwal puts in an empty raid.
Prashanth Kumar Rai gets tackled by Jaideep.
Pardeep Narwal again puts in an empty raid.
PATNA PIRATES 15-17 HARYANA STEELERS
Sep 23, 2019 7:47 pm (IST)
Haryana's Vinay gets a touch on Neeraj Kumar.
Patna's Pardeep Narwal gets tackled by Ravi Kumar.
Vikas Kandola and Monu put in empty raids.
Vikas Kandola gets touches on Monu, Hadi Oshtorak. Patna are ALL OUT!
Pardeep Narwal gets a bonus.
Prashanth Kumar Rai also gets a bonus.
Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Ravi Kumar.
Prashanth Kumar Rai gets tackled by Hadi Oshtorak.
Jang Kun Lee and Vikas Kandola come back empty-handed.
Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Kuldeep Singh.
PATNA PIRATES 10-12 HARYANA STEELERS
Sep 23, 2019 7:41 pm (IST)
Haryana's Vinay puts in an empty raid.
Patna's Vikas Jaglan puts in an empty raid.
Vikas Kandola and Hadi Oshtorak put in empty raids.
Vikas Kandola in the DO OR DIE raid gets a touch on Jaideep.
Vikas Jaglan in the DO OR DIE gets tackled by Sunil.
Vikas Kandola gets back without a point.
Monu also comes back empty-handed.
Vikas Kandola gets tackled by Neeraj Kumar. SUPER TACKLE!
Pardeep Narwal gets a bonus point.
PATNA PIRATES 6-5 HARYANA STEELERS
Sep 23, 2019 7:35 pm (IST)
Patna Pirates win the toss and select the choice of court
Haryana's Vikas Kandola puts in an empty raid.
Patna's Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Ravi Kumar.
Prashanth Kumar Rai gets a touch on Hadi Oshtorak
Pardeep Narwal gets tackled by Sunil.
Vikas Kandola gets tackled by Jaideep.
Jang Kun Lee gets a bonus but is tackled by Ravi Kumar.
PATNA PIRATES 3-3 HARYANA STEELERS
Sep 23, 2019 7:19 pm (IST)
Haryana Steelers Squad:
RAIDERS: Amirhossein Mohammad Maleki, Arun Kumar HN, Naveen, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Selvamani K, Vikas Chhillar, Vikash Kandola and Vinay
DEFENDERS: Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Ravi Kumar, Vikas Kale, Sunil, Parveen, Subhash Narwal, Vikram Kandola, Chand Singh and Kuldeep Singh
ALL-ROUNDERS: Tin Phonchoo
Sep 23, 2019 7:12 pm (IST)
Patna Pirates Squad:
RAIDERS: Pardeep Narwal, Ashish, Jang Kun Lee, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Mohit, Monu, Naveen, Purna Singh and Rajveersinh Pratap Rao Chavan
DEFENDERS: Mahendra Choudhary, Neeraj Kumar, Jaideep and Jawahar Dagar
ALL-ROUNDERS: Amit Kumar, Hadi Oshtorak, Ravinder, Sahil Mann, Vikas Jaglan
Sep 23, 2019 7:05 pm (IST)
Haryana Steelers Form -
Played: 16
Won: 10
Tied: 1
Lost: 5
Win rate: 62.50%
Best Raider: Vikash Kandola
Best Defender: Sunil
Sep 23, 2019 6:57 pm (IST)
Patna Pirates Form -
Played: 17
Won: 6
Tied: 1
Lost: 10
Win rate: 35.29%
Best Raider: Pardeep Narwal
Best Defender: Neeraj Kumar
Sep 23, 2019 6:42 pm (IST)
In head-to-head contests, Haryana Steelers have so far had the better of Patna Pirates, winning 2 matches and losing 1. 1 game between the two has also ended in a tie.
Sep 23, 2019 6:38 pm (IST)
Patna Pirates face-off Haryana Steelers at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur as both teams will home to return to winning ways.
Patna Pirates face Haryana Steelers in Jaipur (Photo Credit: PKL)
Patna Pirates seem to have found form in the final stretch of the playoff race and are unbeaten in their last four games. Two of those matches saw them register convincing wins, scoring more than 50 points on both occasions.
Needless to say, 'Record-Breaker' Pardeep Narwal has been at the epicentre of their midseason revival and he will once again have a huge role to play on Monday. He's currently second on the leaderboard for most raid points this season and will want to lead by example against Haryana Steelers, while also hoping for some support in attack from the likes of Mohammad Maghsoudlou and Jang Kun Lee.
As far as their defence goes, Neeraj Kumar - whose 11 tackle points against Puneri Paltan are still fresh in the mind - will be the main obstacle for Haryana Steelers' raiders. Patna Pirates will also expect solid performances from Jaideep and Hadi Oshtorak, both of whom are proven matchwinners in defence.
Phir ek baar hone wala hai Haryana se aamna saamna... ⚔
Haryana Steelers will be raring to return to the mat and put their loss to Bengal Warriors last time around behind them at the earliest. They are currently third in the standings and have their sights set on a semis spot with six league stage matches and their home leg yet to come.
Monday's contest against Patna Pirates could be a perfect game for them to get back to winning ways and they will take confidence from the fact that they have already beaten the three-time champions once this campaign. Beating Patna Pirates twice won't be easy though and will require ace raider Vikash Kandola to be on top of his game. Prashanth Kumar Rai and Vinay, who was impressive in their last match, will also need to play supporting roles in attack to ease the pressure off Kandola.
Their defence is filled with an abundance of quality options in Vikas Kale, Ravi Kumar, Sunil and Chand Singh, to name a few. Skipper Dharmaraj Cheralathan's experience and leadership though seems to be what's most important to their defence as was evident during his absence in their last encounter.