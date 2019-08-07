Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers in Patna: Haryana Beats Patna 35-26

Event Highlights
Patna Pirates continue their quest for a maiden victory at home this season when they face Haryana Steelers, while the away team will be aiming to curb their three-match losing streak. Patna's penultimate home leg fixture sees them host Haryana in Patna on Wednesday. The three-time champions are still in the hunt for the first win of their home leg, while Haryana Steelers will be hoping for their first win after the first game of their season.
Haryana's Vikas Kandola puts in an empty raid.
Pardeep Narwal is tackled by Ravi Kumar.
Vikas Kandola again puts in an empty raid.
Jang Kun Lee gets two points. Sunil and Ravi Kumar are out.
Vikas Kandola in the DO OR DIE raid gets touches on Jaideep, Hadi Oshtorak.
Pardeep Narwal puts in an empty raid and so does Vikas Kandola. Vikash Kandola registers 250 raid points in PKL.
Jang Kun Lee picks up a point. Vikas Kale is out.
Vikas Kandola puts in an empty raid.
PATNA PIRATES 19-32 HARYANA STEELERS
Patna's Jang Kun Lee is tackled by Sunil.
Vikas Kandola puts in an empty raid.
Monu is tackled by Ravi Kumar.
Again Vikas Jaglan comes back empty-handed, so does Vikas Jaglan.
Vinay in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Jaideep.
Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Dharmaraj Cheralathan. Pardeep Narwal comepletes SUPER 10!
PATNA PIRATES 16-29 HARYANA STEELERS
PARDEEP NARWAL........remember the name!!
Haryana's Vikas Kandola gets a touches on Monu and Jawahar. Vikash Kandola goes past 250 PKL points.
Patna's Pardeep Narwal gets a bonus point.
Vikas Kandola cleans house! Patna are ALL OUT!
Patna's Jang Kun Lee puts in an empty raid and so does Vinay.
Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Sunil.
Naveen is tackled by Neeraj Kumar.
Pardeep Narwal puts in an empty raid and so does Vikas Kandola.
Then Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Dharmaraj Cheralathan.
Vinay gets a bonus point.
Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Kuldeep Singh! 900 raid points in PKL!
PATNA PIRATES 14-23 HARYANA STEELERS
Haryana's Naveen puts in an empty raid and so does Hadi Oshtorak.
Vikas Kandola in the DO OR DIE raid. SUPER TACKLE from Hadi Oshtorak. Hadi Oshtorak registers 10 SUPER TACKLES in PKL.
Jang Kun Lee gets a touch on Ravi Kumar.
Haryana's Naveen puts in an empty raid and so does Pardeep Narwal.
Vinay puts in an empty raid and so does Jang Kun Lee.
In the DO OR DIE raid, Vinay gets a SUPER RAID! Hadi Oshtorak, Neeraj Kumar and Jaideep are out.
Pardeep Narwal, in the DO OR DIE, also gets a SUPER RAID! Vikas Kale and Sunil are out.
PATNA PIRATES 9-17 HARYANA STEELERS
Patna's Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Ravi Kumar. Pardeep Narwal registers 900 points In PKL.
Haryana's Naveen gets a touch on Vikas Jaglan.
Pardeep Narwal puts in an empty raid and so does Vikas Kandola.
Monu comes back empty-handed and so does Vinay.
Pardeep Narwal in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled.
Vinay gets a touch on Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou in the DO OR DIE raid.
Monu is tackled by Sunil. Sunil registers 50 tackle points in PKL.
Vikas Kandola puts in an empty raid and so does Neeraj Kumar.
PATNA PIRATES 3-14 HARYANA STEELERS
Haryana's Vinay gets a touch on Jaideep.
Patna's Vikas Jaglan puts in an empty raids and so does Vikas Kandola.
Jang Kun Lee then puts in an empty raid and so does Vinay.
Again Jang Kun Lee is tackled by Dharmaraj Cheralathan.
Vikas Kandola cleans house. Patna are ALL OUT!
PATNA PIRATES 2-10 HARYANA STEELERS
Haryana Steelers wins the toss and select the choice of court.
Pardeep Narwal getsa bonus to start us off.
Naveen puts in an empty raid and then so does Pardeep Narwal.
Vikas Kandola gets back without a point and then Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou is tackled by Vikas Kale.
Vikas Kandola gets a touch on Monu in the DO OR DIE raid. Vikas Kale registers 200 tackles in PKL.
Pardeep Narwal fails is takcled by Dharmaraj Cheralathan.
Vikas Kandola, Vikas Jaglan, Naveen and Hadi Oshtorak put in empty raid.
Vikas Kandola in the DO OR DIE raid is takcled by Jaideep.
Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou is tackled in the DO OR DIE raid by Dharmaraj Cheralathan.
PATNA PIRATES 2-4 HARYANA STEELERS
Haryana Steelers Squad:
RAIDERS: Amirhossein Mohammad Maleki, Arun Kumar HN, Naveen, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Selvamani K, Vikas Chhillar, Vikash Kandola and Vinay
DEFENDERS: Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Ravi Kumar, Vikas Kale, Sunil, Parveen, Subhash Narwal, Vikram Kandola, Chand Singh and Kuldeep Singh
ALL-ROUNDERS: Tin Phonchoo
Patna Pirates Squad:
RAIDERS: Pardeep Narwal, Ashish, Jang Kun Lee, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Mohit, Monu, Naveen, Purna Singh and Rajveersinh Pratap Rao Chavan
DEFENDERS: Mahendra Choudhary, Neeraj Kumar, Jaideep and Jawahar Dagar
ALL-ROUNDERS: Amit Kumar, Hadi Oshtorak, Ravinder, Sahil Mann, Vikas Jaglan
Patna Pirate face Haryana Steelers i nthe second game of the night. Will the home finally win a game at home?
Patna Pirates take on Haryana Steelers in Patna (Photo Credit: PKL)
After back-to-back wins against Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates had a difficult start to their home leg, losing against Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan. However, skipper Pardeep Narwal continued to remain the lynchpin of his side and scored 15 points over those two matches.
In defence, Left Corner Jaideep has been in terrific form, averaging an impressive 3.8 tackle points per game so far this season. Given that Haryana Steelers boast of a potent and versatile raiding duo in Vikash Kandola and Naveen, Jaideep, as well as the rest of the defence, will have to be on their toes if they are to come out victorious against that side.
Haryana Steelers slipped to their third successive defeat against Tamil Thalaivas but were handed a major boost by the return of star raider Vikash Kandola. The raider scored eight points in his maiden appearance in season 7 and was amply supported by Naveen and Vinay, who combined to score nine points.
Skipper Dharmaraj Cheralathan, too, managed a season-high three tackle points while Cover defenders Sunil and Vikas Kale combined for five tackle points. Things seem to be falling in place for coach Rakesh Kumar and, if Haryana Steelers find some rhythm, they could be a team to be wary off going forward.
