Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers in Patna: Jaipur Beats Patna 34-21

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Patna Pirates and Jaipur Pink Panthers through News18 Sports' live blog. Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Patna Pirates 34-21 in the first match of matchday 13 at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna on Saturday. In the second match of the day, Bengal Warriors take on Bengaluru Bulls at the same venue.
The PKL journey takes us to Patna, as the home team would be looking to start their home leg with a win and inflict a first loss on visiting Jaipur. Both teams are enjoying a good start to their respective campaigns and will look to maintain their form in match number 23.
Aug 3, 2019 8:28 pm (IST)
Panta's Pardeep Narwal is tackled by Sandeep Dhull.
Deepak Narwal fails in the DO OR DIE raid. Jaideep with the tackle.
Pardeep Narwal then gets an empty raid.
Deepak Hooda then fails as he is timed out!
Pardeep Narwal fails and Jaipur defence get a SUPER TACKLE!!
Sachin Narwal then gets a touch on Jaideep.
Monu fails too as he is tackled by Sandeep Dhull.
PATNA PIRATES 21-34 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
Aug 3, 2019 8:20 pm (IST)
Panta's Neeraj Kumar gives away an ALL OUT!
Pardeep Narwal then gets two points with touches on Amit Hooda, Vishal.
Deepak Narwal puts in a safe empty raid.
Pardeep Narwal picks up another point.
Ajinkya Pawar puts in another empty raid.
PATNA PIRATES 19-29 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
Aug 3, 2019 8:14 pm (IST)
Panta's Monu gets a touch on Sunil Siddhgavali.
Deepak Narwal gets back with a touch on Jaideep in the DO OR DIE raid.
Sandeep Dhull gets a clean tackle on Sandeep Dhull. HIGH 5!
PATNA PIRATES 16-26 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
Aug 3, 2019 8:11 pm (IST)
Panta's Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Sachin Narwal.
Jaipur's Deepak Narwal then gets a touchpoint on Neeraj Kumar in the DO OR DIE raid!
Amit Hooda gets a HIGH 5! SUEPR TACKLE on Pardeep Narwal.
Deepak Narwal puts in an empty raid. Monu too does the same.
Deepak Hooda again comes back empty-handed.
Patna's Ashish fails as Vishal tackles him to the ground.
Deepak Narwal gets two points in his DO OR DIE raid. Hadi Oshtorak and Vikas Jaglan out.
PATNA PIRATES 15-24 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
Aug 3, 2019 8:04 pm (IST)
Panta's Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou is tackled by Sandeep Dhull.
Jaipur's Deepak Hooda puts in an empty raid. Monu does the same.
Vikas Jaglan comes back empty handed.
Deepak Hooda fails in the DO OR DIE raid as Monu gets the tackle.
Pardeep Narwal though is successful from the DO OR DIE raid. Vishal fails in his tackle.
Deepak Narwal gets two points. Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou and Vikas Jaglan are out.
Pardeep Narwal then gets a touch on Sandeep Dhull.
PATNA PIRATES 12-18 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
Aug 3, 2019 7:55 pm (IST)
Jaipur's Deepak Narwal fails in the DO OR DIE raid as Monu gets a SUPER TACKLE! Monu registers 50 tackle points in PKL.
Pardeep Narwal gets a point in the DO OR DIE raid.
After Ajinkya Pawar puts in an empty raid, Pardeep Narwal too does the same.
Deepak Hooda and Monu also put in empty raids.
Ajinkya Pawar fails in the DO OR DIE raid. Neeraj Kumar with the tackle.
Pardeep Narwal is out in the DO OR DIE raid.
Deepak Hooda then gets back empty-handed. Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou does the same.
PATNA PIRATES 9-15 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
Aug 3, 2019 7:47 pm (IST)
Jaipur's Deepak Narwal puts in an empty raid.
Pardeep Narwal is back on the bench again, what a tackle from Deepak Narwal.
Another empty raid from Deepak Hooda.
Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou is then tackled to the ground by Sandeep Dhull.
Ajinkya Pawar gets a touch in the DO OR DIE raid.
Jang Kun Lee then fails in the returning raid.
PATNA PIRATES 4-14 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
Aug 3, 2019 7:43 pm (IST)
Jaipur's Deepak Hooda and then Patna's Hadi Oshtorak out in empty raid.
Deepak Narwal gets a touch on Jaideep.
Hadi Oshtorak gets an ALL OUT! Amit Hooda was the last man.
PATNA PIRATES 4-10 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
Aug 3, 2019 7:41 pm (IST)
Ajinkya Pawar fails in the DO OR DIE raid. Jaideep tackles him to the ground.
Then Jang Kun Lee fails as Amit Hooda cluches him back.
Deepak Narwal puts in an empty raid and so does Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou.
Deepak Hooda comes back empty-handed. Vikas Jaglan then does the same.
Ajinkya Pawar is successful in the DO OR DIE raid. Vikas Jaglan, Neeraj Kumar are out.
Patna's Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou is tackled by Sandeep Dhull in the DO OR DIE raid.
PATNA PIRATES 4-6 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
Aug 3, 2019 7:36 pm (IST)
Deepak Hooda puts in an empty raid.
A roar goes around the stadium as Pardeep Narwal gets a bonus point.
Jaipur's Deepak Narwal is then tackled by Neeraj Kumar.
Patna's Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou is tackled by Sandeep Dhull. Sandeep Dhull registers 150 tackle points in PKL.
After Ajinkya Pawar puts in an empty raid, Pardeep Narwal is tackled by Vishal.
Deepak Hooda and Jang Kun Lee then pout in empty raids.
PATNA PIRATES 2-2 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
Aug 3, 2019 7:15 pm (IST)
Guess who is the studio? It is none other than Harbhajan Singh... who will also be on commentary tonight!
Patna Pirates lost their opening match of the season against reigning champions Bengaluru Bulls by a narrow margin, but have turned things around since, registering back-to-back wins. Patna Pirates' talismanic raider 'Record-Breaker' Pardeep Narwal has been in good form, registering 18 raid points so far, including a Super 10.
However, the most impressive facet about the Patna Pirates outfit has been their defence, in particular, Jaideep. The Left Corner has registered successive High 5s in Patna Pirates' two wins and has been well-supported by the likes of Hadi Oshtorak and Neeraj Kumar.
Youngster Monu, too, has come to the fore this season and his knack for picking up both raid and tackle points whenever the team requires them the most makes him a huge asset for the three-time champions.
After two successful outings in the Mumbai leg, the #PantherSquad moves on to Patna leg for two matches.
Jaipur Pink Panthers have been nothing short of sensational this season, having won all their three games so far. Skipper Deepak Hooda has led by example, spearheading the side's raiding department with poise and class.
With two deadly Corners in their line-up, Amit Hooda and Sandeep Dhull, Jaipur Pink Panthers also possess the defensive setup to shut out the best opposition offence on their day. Besides the aforementioned three, the Season 1 champions also boast some genuine game-changers like Nitin Rawal and Deepak Narwal, who can come into their own and take games away from the opposition at crucial junctures.