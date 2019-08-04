Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan in Patna: Pune Leads Patna 41-20

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan through News18 Sports' live blog. Puneri Paltan beat Patna Pirates 41-20 in the second match of matchday 14 at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna on Saturday. In the first match of the day, Tamil Thalaivas defeated Haryana Steelers at the same venue.
Patna Pirates' second home-leg match sees them take on Puneri Paltan and the home team will be keen to get a win under their belt early in their home-leg against a team which has only managed to defeat them once in Pro Kabaddi. Puneri Paltan meanwhile will be chasing their first win of season 7 to kickstart their campaign.
Aug 4, 2019 9:31 pm (IST)
Patna's Vikas Jaglan is takled by Manjeet.
Pankaj Mohite gets a touch on Jaideep in the DO OR DIE raid.
Purna Singh fails in his raid, Amit Kumar with the tackle.
Manjeet puts in an empty raid.
Pardeep Narwal fails again. Girish Maruti Ernak with the tackle. Girish Maruti Ernak registers 500 tackles in PKL.
Pune's Amit Kumar also put in an empty raid.
Ashish does the same.
Pankaj Mohite gets touches on Neeraj Kumar, Jaideep.
Ashish gets a touch on Amit Kumar. Also a bonus point.
Pankaj Mohite gets a touch on Ashish.
Monu gets away from Amit Kumar and then Pankaj Mohite gets a touch on Monu.
PATNA PIRATES 20-41 PUNERI PALTAN
Aug 4, 2019 9:21 pm (IST)
Pune's Pankaj Mohite cleans up the Patna team with a SUPER RAID. Vikas Jaglan, Hadi Oshtorak, Monu out.
Pardeep Narwal fails in the DO OR DIE.
PATNA PIRATES 16-34 PUNERI PALTAN
Aug 4, 2019 9:14 pm (IST)
Pune's Amit Kumar gets a bonus point.
Empty raids from Pardeep Narwal and Surjeet Singh.
Then Pardeep Narwal is tackled by Surjeet Singh.
Pankaj Mohite and Purna Singh put in empty raids.
Then in the Pankaj Mohite DO OR DIE raid, gets a touch on Jaideep.
Purna Singhfails as he is tackled by Girish Maruti Ernak.
PATNA PIRATES 16-27 PUNERI PALTAN
Aug 4, 2019 9:10 pm (IST)
Pune's Manjeet puts in an empty raid.
Pardeep Narwal gets SUPER TACKLE. Shubham Shinde, Sanket Sawant are out!
Pawan Kadian puts in an empty raid.
Pardeep Narwal fails in the raid. Girish Maruti Ernak with the tackle.
Manjeet in the DO OR DIE raid, gets a touch on Neeraj Kumar.
Patna's Monu comes back empty-handed.
Pune's Pankaj Mohite is tackled by Pankaj Mohite.
Purna Singh gets a touch on Manjeet.
PATNA PIRATES 16-23 PUNERI PALTAN
Aug 4, 2019 9:06 pm (IST)
Pune's Pawan Kadian gets a touch on Hadi Oshtorak. Pawan Kadian registers 200 successful raids in PKL.
Monu is foiled in his raid by Amit Kumar.
Pawan Kadian and Jang Kun Lee put in empty raids.
Manjeet and Vikas Jaglan do the same.
Pawan Kadian gets a tackled by Jang Kun Lee in the DO OR DIE raid.
In his DO OR DIE raid, Jang Kun Lee is tackled by Amit Kumar.
PATNA PIRATES 11-21 PUNERI PALTAN
Aug 4, 2019 8:55 pm (IST)
Patna's Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Jadhav Shahaji.
Pawan Kadian fails in his raid and Pune are ALL OUT!
Pardeep Narwal fails in his raid as Manjeet tackles him.
Manjeet puts in an empty raid and so does Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou.
Pawan Kadian puts in an empty raid and so does Monu.
Amit Kumar fails in the DO OR DIE. Neeraj Kumar with the tackle.
Pardeep Narwal in the DO OR DIE gets timed out.
PATNA PIRATES 10-18 PUNERI PALTAN
Aug 4, 2019 8:50 pm (IST)
Patna's Pardeep Narwal is tackled by Manjeet.
Pune's Pawan Kadian puts in an empty raid and so does Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou.
Manjeet does not get a point and so does Monu.
Amit Kumar in DO OR DIE raid get touches on Neeraj Kumar, Jaideep.
Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou fails in the DO OR DIE raid. Girish Maruti Ernak with the tackle.
Pawan Kadian gets back empty-handed.
Monu finally gets apoint for Patna. Shubham Shinde with the mistake.
Amit Kumar is tackled by Monu.
Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Sanket Sawant.
Manjeet is tackled by Neeraj Kumar.
Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Girish Maruti Ernak.
PATNA PIRATES 5-15 PUNERI PALTAN
Aug 4, 2019 8:44 pm (IST)
Pardeep Narwal is tackled by Sanket Sawant.
Pune's Manjeet and then Patna's Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou put in empty raids.
Pawan Kadian comes back empty-handed.
Patna's Jang Kun Lee gets tackled by Shubham Shinde.
Manjeet gets back without a point. Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou does the same.
Amit Kumar in DO OR DIE raid gets a touch on Hadi Oshtorak.
Vikas Jaglan puts in an empty raid and so does Pawan Kadian.
Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou is tackled by Surjeet Singh in the DO OR DIE raid.
Amit Kumar then gets a touch on Neeraj Kumar.
Vikas Jaglan fails and in the returning raid Jaideep gives Pune the ALL OUT points.
PATNA PIRATES 0-10 PUNERI PALTAN
Aug 4, 2019 8:09 pm (IST)
Puneri Paltan Squad:
RAIDERS: Amit Kumar, Darshan Kadian, Emad Sedaghatnia, Manjeet, Nitin Tomar, Pankaj Mohite, Pawan Kumar Kadian, R. Sriram and Sushant Sail
DEFENDERS: PO Surjeet Singh, Deepak Yadav, Jadhav Balasaheb Shahaji, Hadi Tajik, Shubham Shinde, Sanket Sawant and Girish Maruti Ernak
ALL-ROUNDERS: Amit Kumar, Sagar B Krishna and Sandeep
Aug 4, 2019 8:09 pm (IST)
Patna Pirates Squad:
RAIDERS: Pardeep Narwal, Ashish, Jang Kun Lee, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Mohit, Monu, Naveen, Purna Singh and Rajveersinh Pratap Rao Chavan
DEFENDERS: Mahendra Choudhary, Neeraj Kumar, Jaideep and Jawahar Dagar
ALL-ROUNDERS: Amit Kumar, Hadi Oshtorak, Ravinder, Sahil Mann, Vikas Jaglan
Aug 4, 2019 7:58 pm (IST)
Puneri Paltan Form -
Played: 3
Won: 0
Tied: 0
Lost: 3
Win rate: 0%
Best Raider: Pawan Kumar Kadian
Best Defender: Shubham Shinde
Aug 4, 2019 7:55 pm (IST)
Patna Pirates Form -
Played: 4
Won: 2
Tied: 0
Lost: 2
Win rate: 50%
Best Raider: Pardeep Narwal
Best Defender: Jaideep
Aug 4, 2019 7:55 pm (IST)
Patna will be hoping to gets their first win at home this season as Pune are still in search of their first win of the season.
Patna Pirates face Puneri Paltan in Ptan (Photo Credit: PKL)
Patna Pirates will be targeting a positive result against Puneri Paltan after they were undone by an impressive defensive display by Jaipur Pink Panthers in the opening match of their home leg. They will, however, draw some positives, especially the nine-raid-point performance from their talisman Pardeep 'Record-Breaker' Narwal. Monu, too, has made a solid impact for the team and he led the defenders in the match against Jaipur Pink Panthers with 3 tackle points.
The team's most successful defenders Jaideep and Hadi Oshtorak, though, combined to score just three tackle points in that match and will want to improve on that performance when they take on Puneri Paltan. Iranian Mohammad Maghsoudlou has not yet opened his account in the team's home leg and will be looking to do so in the coming game.
Puneri Paltan have not had an ideal start to their VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 7 campaign, having faced three losses in their three matches so far. However, they will look to capitalise on Patna Pirates' loss to Jaipur Pink Panthers on Saturday to get their first win of the season against the three-time champions.
They have several young players who can turn it around from them such as Sushant Sail, Amit Kumar and Pankaj Mohite. Captain Surjeet Singh led the team with a 6-point effort in their match against U Mumba and narrowly missed out on a High 5. He will want to do one better when the team takes on Patna Pirates. A lot will also dependant on the team's lead raiders Pawan Kumar Kadian and Manjeet. If they can get the team off to a good start, then their experienced defence could make things very difficult for Patna Pirates.