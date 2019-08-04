Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan in Patna: Pune Leads Patna 41-20



Patna Pirates will be targeting a positive result against Puneri Paltan after they were undone by an impressive defensive display by Jaipur Pink Panthers in the opening match of their home leg. They will, however, draw some positives, especially the nine-raid-point performance from their talisman Pardeep 'Record-Breaker' Narwal. Monu, too, has made a solid impact for the team and he led the defenders in the match against Jaipur Pink Panthers with 3 tackle points.The team's most successful defenders Jaideep and Hadi Oshtorak, though, combined to score just three tackle points in that match and will want to improve on that performance when they take on Puneri Paltan. Iranian Mohammad Maghsoudlou has not yet opened his account in the team's home leg and will be looking to do so in the coming game.Puneri Paltan have not had an ideal start to their VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 7 campaign, having faced three losses in their three matches so far. However, they will look to capitalise on Patna Pirates' loss to Jaipur Pink Panthers on Saturday to get their first win of the season against the three-time champions.They have several young players who can turn it around from them such as Sushant Sail, Amit Kumar and Pankaj Mohite. Captain Surjeet Singh led the team with a 6-point effort in their match against U Mumba and narrowly missed out on a High 5. He will want to do one better when the team takes on Patna Pirates. A lot will also dependant on the team's lead raiders Pawan Kumar Kadian and Manjeet. If they can get the team off to a good start, then their experienced defence could make things very difficult for Patna Pirates.