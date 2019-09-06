Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha in Bengaluru: UP Beats Patna 41-29

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Patna Pirates and UP Yoddha through News18 Sports' live blog. UP Yoddha beat Patna Pirates 41-29 in the first game of matchday 40 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. In the second game of the night, Bengaluru Bulls face Telugu Titans at the same venue.
Patna Pirates will be doing everything they can to end their five-match winless streak when they face UP Yoddha. The three-time champions have endured a difficult campaign this year and currently languish at the bottom of the Pro Kabaddi season 7 standings. They need a win to get their season back on track, but that won't be easy against a UP Yoddha outfit that heads into the contest on the back of consecutive wins.
Sep 6, 2019 8:34 pm (IST)
Patna's Vikas Jaglan puts in an empty raid.
UP's Shrikant Jadhav too comes back empty-handed.
Amit Kumar gets tackled by Ashu Singh.
Shrikant Jadhav gets a touch on Jaideep in the DO OR DIE raid.
Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou gets tackled by Amit.
Shrikant Jadhav get a touch on Hadi Oshtorak. SUPER 10! Patna are ALL OUT!
Pardeep Narwal gets touches on Gurdeep, Nitesh Kumar.
Shrikant Jadhav puts in an empty raid.
Pardeep Narwal gets tackled by Ankush.
Ankush gets tackled by Jaideep.
Amit Kumar comes back empty-handed.
PATNA PIRATES 29-41 UP YODDHA
Sep 6, 2019 8:23 pm (IST)
Patna's Hadi Oshtorak gets a bonus point.
UP's Surender Gill gets a touch on Hadi Oshtorak, Jawahar. Patna are ALL OUT!
Pardeep Narwal puts in an empty raid and so does Shrikant Jadhav.
Pardeep Narwal gets a bonus point. SUPER 10!
Ankush too gets a bonus.
Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Amit.
Shrikant Jadhav gets touches on Vikas Jaglan, Neeraj Kumar.
Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Sachin Kumar.
Ankush gets a touch on Ravinder.
Pardeep Narwal gets tackled by Ashu Singh.
Shrikant Jadhav outs in an empty raid.
PATNA PIRATES 26-34 UP YODDHA
Sep 6, 2019 8:12 pm (IST)
UP's Ankush gets a touch on Ashish.
Patna's Vikas Jaglan puts in an empty raid.
Surender Gill and Pardeep Narwal put in empty raids.
Again, Surender Gill and Pardeep Narwal put in empty raids.
Pardeep Narwal gets tackled by Nitesh Kumar in the DO OR DIE raid. SUPER TACKLE! HIGH 5!
Surender Gill gets a touch on Monu in the DO OR DIE raid.
Vikas Jaglan puts in an empty raid and so does Sachin Kumar.
Hadi Oshtorak comes back empty-handed and so does Sachin Kumar.
Vikas Jaglan in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Surender Gill.
Surender Gill in the DO OR DIE raid gets a touch on Neeraj Kumar.
PATNA PIRATES 22-25 UP YODDHA
Sep 6, 2019 8:06 pm (IST)
Patna's Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Sumit. UP are ALL OUT!
UP's Shrikant Jadhav gets a touch on Jawahar.
Ashish gets tackled by Nitesh Kumar.
Surender Gill puts in a nempty raid and so does Pardeep Narwal.
Rishank Devadiga and Vikas Jaglan also put in empty raids.
Surender Gill gets tackled by Vikas Jaglan but a defender stepped out of bounds in the DO OR DIE raid.
Pardeep Narwal gets touiches on Sumit, Rishank Devadiga in the DO OR DIE raid.
Shrikant Jadhav gets tackled by Monu.
Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Amit.
PATNA PIRATES 22-19 UP YODDHA
Sep 6, 2019 7:54 pm (IST)
UP's Rishank Devadiga puts in an empty raid.
Patna's Pardeep Narwal also puts in an empty raid.
Rishank Devadiga and Hadi Oshtorak put in empty raids.
Pardeep Narwal gets two touches in the DO OR DIE raid.
PATNA PIRATES 14-16 UP YODDHA
Sep 6, 2019 7:51 pm (IST)
Patna's Neeraj Kumar puts in an empty raid.
UP's Rishank Devadiga also puts in an empty raid.
Monu gets tackled.
Surender Gill gets tackled in the DO OR DIE raid. SUPER TACKLE!
Vikas Jaglan and Shrikant Jadhav put in empty raids.
Hadi Oshtorak puts in an empty raid and so does Rishank Devadiga.
Vikas Jaglan gets a touch on Nitesh in the DO OR DIE raid.
Shrikant Jadhav gets tackled by Jawahar in the DO OR DIE raid.
PATNA PIRATES 12-16 UP YODDHA
Sep 6, 2019 7:44 pm (IST)
UP's Shrikant Jadhav puts in an empty raid.
Patna's Pardeep Narwal gets two touches.
Rishank Devadiga gets a touch point.
Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou gets a bonus point.
Shrikant Jadhav also gets back with a bonus point.
Pardeep Narwal gets puts in an empty raid.
Shrikant Jadhav gets touches on two defenders.
Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou puts in an empty raid.
PATNA PIRATES 5-13 UP YODDHA
Sep 6, 2019 7:38 pm (IST)
UP's Surender Gill gets a touch in the DO OR DIE raid.
Patna's Monu puts in an empty raid.
Rishank Devadiga comes back without a touch.
Vikash Jaglan also comes back empty-handed.
Shrikant Jadhav also puts in an empty raid.
Vikash Jaglan in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled.
Surender Gill gets a touch on Monu.
Amit Kumar gets tackled by Nitesh. Patna are ALL OUT!
PATNA PIRATES 2-9 UP YODDHA
Sep 6, 2019 7:34 pm (IST)
Patna Pirates won the toss and selected the choice of court.
UP's Rishank Devadiga puts in an empty raid.
Patna's Pardeep Narwal gets a touchpoint.
Srikanth Jadhav gets two touches.
Pardeep Narwal comes back empty-handed.
Surender Gill also puts in an empty raid.
Vikash Jaglan and then Srikanth Jadhav put in empty raids.
Pardeep Narwal gets tackled in the DO OR DIE raid.
PATNA PIRATES 1-3 UP YODDHA
Sep 6, 2019 7:23 pm (IST)
UP Yoddha Squad:
RAIDERS: Ankush, Azad Singh, Gulveer Singh, Md. Masud Karim, Monu Goyat, Rishank Devadiga, Shrikant Yadav, Surender Gill and Surender Singh
DEFENDERS: Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Aashish Nagar, Amit and Sumit
ALL-ROUNDERS: Arkam Shaikh, Gurdeep, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari, Narender and Sachin Kumar
Patna Pirates face UP Yoddha in Bengaluru (Photo Credit: PKL)
The three-time champions have won just one of their last nine matches and need a quick turnaround in fortunes if they still want to harbour hopes of making the playoffs. 'Record-Breaker' Pardeep Narwal has been at his brilliant best but has lacked support from his teammates.
His 14 raid points in Patna Pirates' last game went in vain and that has been the story of the season for the team so far. Jaideep is their leading tackle points scorer but his last few outings haven't been his most productive. Iranians Mohammad Maghsoudlou and Hadi Oshtorak have had their moments too, however, coach Ram Mehar Singh will want them to be more consistent.
Patna Pirates' defence also needs to be switched on in crucial game-defining moments, while Pardeep certainly requires help in attack with the skipper often seen fighting lone battles against the opposition defence.
The last time these two met, the #PirateHamla fired on all cylinders!
UP Yoddha will be keen to continue their good run of form and in turn pile the pressure on the top 6. After overcoming fourth-placed Bengal Warriors in their last game, UP Yoddha will fancy their chances against Patna Pirates.
With Shrikant Jadhav in red hot form and the defensive unit also performing to their potential, the team will be quietly confident about pulling off another win in Bengaluru. Shrikant though wouldn't mind sharing the burden of raiding and Rishank Devadiga, who has been returning to match-sharpness could well answer his call.
The return of Monu Goyat from injury will also be a boost in attack for UP Yoddha. Their defence, on the other hand, seem to be on the same page and will be eager to replicate a performance similar to their previous outing.