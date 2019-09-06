Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha in Bengaluru: UP Beats Patna 41-29



The three-time champions have won just one of their last nine matches and need a quick turnaround in fortunes if they still want to harbour hopes of making the playoffs. 'Record-Breaker' Pardeep Narwal has been at his brilliant best but has lacked support from his teammates.His 14 raid points in Patna Pirates' last game went in vain and that has been the story of the season for the team so far. Jaideep is their leading tackle points scorer but his last few outings haven't been his most productive. Iranians Mohammad Maghsoudlou and Hadi Oshtorak have had their moments too, however, coach Ram Mehar Singh will want them to be more consistent.Patna Pirates' defence also needs to be switched on in crucial game-defining moments, while Pardeep certainly requires help in attack with the skipper often seen fighting lone battles against the opposition defence.UP Yoddha will be keen to continue their good run of form and in turn pile the pressure on the top 6. After overcoming fourth-placed Bengal Warriors in their last game, UP Yoddha will fancy their chances against Patna Pirates.With Shrikant Jadhav in red hot form and the defensive unit also performing to their potential, the team will be quietly confident about pulling off another win in Bengaluru. Shrikant though wouldn't mind sharing the burden of raiding and Rishank Devadiga, who has been returning to match-sharpness could well answer his call.The return of Monu Goyat from injury will also be a boost in attack for UP Yoddha. Their defence, on the other hand, seem to be on the same page and will be eager to replicate a performance similar to their previous outing.