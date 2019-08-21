Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls in Chennai: Pune Beat Bengaluru 31-23

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls through News18 Sports' live blog. Puneri Paltan beats Bengaluru Bulls 31-23 in the first game of matchday 27 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. In the second game of the night, Tamil Thalaivas face Jaipur Pink Panthers, at the same venue.
After a dramatic tie in their last Pro Kabaddi season 7 outing, Puneri Paltan will be looking to go one better when they face Bengaluru Bulls. The defending champions, meanwhile, will be confident about registering back-to-back wins in Chennai having already gotten the better of hosts Tamil Thalaivas at the venue.
Aug 21, 2019 8:37 pm (IST)
Pune's Manjeet puts in another empty raid.
Bengaluru's Banty gets touches on Surjeet Singh and Shubham Shinde.
Manjeet comes back empty-handed again.
Banty gets tacked by Jadhav Shahaji. He completes his HIGH 5!
Amit Kumar NYP in the DO OR DIE raid gets touches on Amit Sheoran and Saurabh Nandal.
Rohit Kumar gets a touch on Shubham Shinde.
Amit Kumar NYP puts in an empty raid.
Rohit Kumar gets touches on Jadhav Shahaji and Surjeet Singh.
Manjeet gets a touch on Pawan Sehrawat.
Rohit Kumar gets touches on Sagar Krishna and Manjeet.
Amit Kumar NYP gets back empty-handed.
PUNERI PALTAN 31-23 BENGALURU BULLS
Aug 21, 2019 8:28 pm (IST)
Pune's Manjeet puts in an empty raid.
Rohit Kumar gets tackled by Surjeet Singh.
Amit Kumar NYP puts in an empty raid.
Banty gets a touch on Surjeet Singh.
Amit Kumar NYP in the DO OR DIE raid gets a touch on Saurabh Nandal.
Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Jadhav Shahaji.
PUNERI PALTAN 27-16 BENGALURU BULLS
Aug 21, 2019 8:18 pm (IST)
Pune's Manjeet puts in an empty raid.
Rohit Kumar in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Surjeet Singh.
Amit Kumar NYP gets a touch on Ankit.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Shubham Shinde.
Amit Kumar NYP gets tackled by Banty.
Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Surjeet Singh. He completes his HIGH 5!
PUNERI PALTAN 24-15 BENGALURU BULLS
Aug 21, 2019 8:14 pm (IST)
Pune's Amit Kumar NYP and then Bengaluru's Amit put in an empty raids.
Manjeet then in the DO OR DIE raid gets touches on Ankit and Ajay.
Manjeet gets the touch on Amit Sheoran. Bengluru are ALL OUT!
Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Shubham Shinde.
Amit Kumar NYP puts in an empty raid.
Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Jadhav Shahaji.
Manjeet puts in an empty raid and so does Rohit Kumar.
Amit Kumar NYP in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Amit Sheoran.
Pawan Sehrawat comes back empty-handed.
PUNERI PALTAN 21-13 BENGALURU BULLS
Aug 21, 2019 8:07 pm (IST)
Bengaluru's Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Jadhav Shahaji.
Pune's Amit Kumar NYP puts in an empty raid.
Rohit Kumar also puts in an empty raid.
Manjeet comes back empty-handed.
Rohit Kumar gets tackled by Amit Kumar.
Amit Kumar NYP stepped out of bounds in the DO OR DIE raid.
Sumit Singh gets tackled by Surjeet Singh.
PUNERI PALTAN 13-11 BENGALURU BULLS
Aug 21, 2019 7:56 pm (IST)
Pune's Amit Kumar and Bengaluru's Sumit Singh put in empty raids.
Nitin Tomar in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Amit Sheoran.
Sumit Singh, in his DO OR DIE raid, gets tackled by Shubham Shinde.
Manjeet puts in an empty raid.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Surjeet Singh.
PUNERI PALTAN 10-10 BENGALURU BULLS
Aug 21, 2019 7:52 pm (IST)
Pune's Manjeet gets a touch on Pawan Sehrawat in the DO OR DIE raid.
Bengaluru's Sumit Singh puts in an empty raid.
Manjeet gets tackled by Amit Sheoran.
Rohit Kumar gets tackled by Surjeet Singh.
Nitin Tomar gets back without a point.
Sumit Singh also comes back empty-handed.
PUNERI PALTAN 9-8 BENGALURU BULLS
Aug 21, 2019 7:45 pm (IST)
Bengaluru's Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Hadi Tajik.
Pune's Nitin Tomar gets a touch on Ankit.
Rohit Kumar gets a touch on Nitin Tomar.
Manjeet puts in an empty raid and so does Rohit Kumar.
Amit Kumar also comes back empty-handed.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Jadhav Shahaji. Pawan Sehrawat comepltes 100 points this season.
PUNERI PALTAN 7-7 BENGALURU BULLS
Aug 21, 2019 7:41 pm (IST)
Bengaluru's Sumit Singh puts in an empty raid.
Pune's Nitin Tomar also puts in an empty raid.
Ankit also puts in an empty raid and then so does Nitin Tomar.
Sumit Singh got a touch on Amit Kumar in the DO OR DIE raid.
Manjeet in his own DO OR DIE raid, gets a touch on Ajay.
PUNERI PALTAN 6-4 BENGALURU BULLS
Aug 21, 2019 7:38 pm (IST)
Pune's Nitin Tomar gets tackled by Amit Sheoran.
Bengaluru's Rohit Kumar comes back empty-handed.
Manjeet then puts in an empty raid.
Pawan Sehrawat again gets tackled by Amit Kumar.
Nitin Tomar puts in an empty raid.
Rohit Kumar gets tackled by Sagar Krishna.
Manjeet in the DO OR DIE raid gets a touch on Amit Sheoran.
PUNERI PALTAN 5-3 BENGALURU BULLS
Aug 21, 2019 7:34 pm (IST)
Bengaluru Bulls win the toss & select the choice of court.
Pune's Nitin Tomar starts with an empty raid.
Bengaluru's Rohit Kumar too comes back with a touch on Surjeet Singh.
Manjeet also comes back empty-handed.
Rohit Kumar then gets tackled by Hadi Tajik.
Amit Kuamr gets tackled by Saurabh Nandal in the DO OR DIE raid.
Pawan Sehrawat also gets tackled. Surjeet Singh gets the job done.
Puneri Paltan had to share the spoils in their previous encounter after their match against Tamil Thalaivas finished in a tie. The Maharashtra-based outfit looked on course for a win but allowed Tamil Thalaivas a way back into the contest in the closing stages.
Coach Anup Kumar made it clear that he wasn't happy with the result at the post-match press conference and you can rest assured that his players will be vying to make amends against Bengaluru Bulls. That said, there were plenty of positives to take from the tie but perhaps none more so than the performance of Surjeet Singh.
The Puneri Paltan skipper returned to form in style with seven tackle points and he'll be hoping to put in a similar display against Bengaluru Bulls. With defenders like Hadi Tajik and Girish Ernak also in their ranks, it's fair to assume that Bengaluru Bulls' raiders will be tested.
As far as Puneri Paltan's offence is concerned, Pankaj Mohite has been the team's leading raid points scorer (38). He along with Nitin Tomar and Manjeet will have to shoulder most of the responsibility in attack.
After returning to winning ways in their last match, Bengaluru Bulls will be looking to keep that winning feeling intact at the expense of Puneri Paltan. Pawan 'Hi-Flyer' Sehrawat will once again be the reigning champions' biggest threat.
He is the league's leading raid points scorer (98) at the moment and is likely to become the first player to breach the 100 points barrier this season against Puneri Paltan. He scored a Super 10 in his side's last outing and keeping him as well as skipper Rohit Kumar quiet will be crucial to Puneri Paltan's hopes of a victory.
Bengaluru Bulls' defence has also shown that they are capable of holding their own against top-quality raiders this season. Even though Mahender Singh is their leading tackle points scorer, their defence isn't by any means reliant on any individual, such is the depth of the squad in that department.
Amit Sheoran, Ankit, Saurabh Nandal and Vijay Kumar showed how good they can be against Ajay 'Iceman' Thakur as well as Rahul 'Showman' Chaudhari in Bengaluru Bulls' last game and they'll be hoping to have a similar sort of impact against Puneri Paltan.