Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi in Ahmedabad: Delhi Beat Puneri 32-30

Girish Ernak has been one of the main reasons behind Puneri Paltan's resurgent campaign. They are now up against a formidable team and Girish will have to step up once more. It is a defensive battle between Girish and Joginder Narwal of Delhi.

Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi through News18 Sports' live blog. Dabang Delhi beat Puneri Paltan 32-30 in a tightly-contested second match of matchday 18 at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Earlier, Tamil Thalaivas beat Gujarat Fortunegiants in the first match of the day at the same venue.Naveen Kumar once again starred for Delhi with excellent raids and 11 raid points in 21 attempts while Chandran Ranjit was a good support to him. Ravinder Pahal was Delhi's top defender with three tackle points.

Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, ran it close but failed to bag at least a draw as Manjeet self-outed himself in the final raid. Nitin Tomar was their top raider with eight points while Girish Ernak was the best defender with four tackle points.Puneri Paltan were looking to make it a hat-trick of wins while Dabang Delhi were aiming to retain top spot in the standings. At the end of the day, it were Delhi who were able to fulfill their mission and stayed on top of the table.Puneri Paltan had enjoyed a tremendous change in fortune over their past two matches, beating Patna Pirates and Gujarat Fortunegiants but then came up against a formidable Delhi team.Apart from their blip against Gujarat Fortunegiants, Dabang Delhi have been in tremendous form this season and sit atop the Pro Kabaddi standings with 26 points. They ended the Jaipur Pink Panthers' unbeaten start to the campaign in their previous encounter with an impressive 35-24 victory in Patna.