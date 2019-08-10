Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi in Ahmedabad: Delhi Beat Puneri 32-30

That's an extremely absurd move from Chandran Ranjit! He only had to run down the clock but ends up getting tackled down and gives Puneri an opportunity to equalise.
Manjeet self-outs himself and Puneri are not able to equalise. This will haunt Manjeet.
Dabang Delhi win 32-30 against Puneri Paltan
FT: PUN 30-32 DEL
