LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi in Panchkula: Delhi Crush Pune 60-40

News18.com | September 29, 2019, 8:43 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi through News18 Sports' live blog. Puneri Paltan are thrashedDabang Delhi 40-60 by Dabang Delhi in the first game of matchday 59 at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula, Haryana on Sunday. In the second match of the day, hosts Haryana Steelers take on Gujarat Fortunegiants at the same venue.

Naveen Kumar was the star for Delhi once again as he registered his 17th straight Super 10 and finished with 19 raid points to lead Delhi to victory. Chandran Ranjit also got a Super 10 and was a brilliant support to Naveen. Ravinder Pahal got a High 5 for Delhi in the defence. Emad Sedaghatnia won seven raid point in seven attempts for Pune while Balasaheb Jadhav finished with six tackle points. With this win, Delhi increase their head-to-head advantage over Pune 9-6. LIVE STREAMING
Read More
Sep 29, 2019 8:34 pm (IST)

What a performance that from Dabang Delhi and with that they have sealed their place in the top 2 of the league table.

Emad made the last raid for Pune and took out Vijay before Balram raided for Delhi in the last raid of the match and was tackled down by Amit.

But Dabang Delhi nonetheless had a 20-point win over Puneri Paltan.

Puneri Paltan 40-60 Dabang Delhi

Sep 29, 2019 8:31 pm (IST)

Sushant then raids for Pune and gets tackled down by Sumit.

Naveen goes to raid for Delhi and is tackled down by Sandeep.

Emad raids for Pune and takes out Sombir and Sumit.

Amad then raids and is tackled down by Jadhav for another point for Pune. Only thre men remain on the mat for Delhi.

Puneri Paltan 38-60 Dabang Delhi

Sep 29, 2019 8:29 pm (IST)

Naveen raids for Delhi and takes out Sandeep. Then Emad comes on for Pune and gets a bonus point.

Naveen then raids for Delhi, gets a bonus point but is tackled down by Amit.

Sushant then raids for Pune and takes out Vijay.

Emad then raids for Pune and is tackled down by Aman Kadian.

Aman then raids for Delhi and takes out Amit.

Puneri Paltan 34-59 Dabang Delhi

Sep 29, 2019 8:25 pm (IST)

Naveen raids for Delhi and gets a bonus point.

Sushant Sail raids for Pune and takes out Joginder Narwal and Vishal Mane.

Naveen raids for Delhi and takes out Jadhav.

Emad raids for Pune, gets a bonus point and takes out Ravinder Pahal.

Puneri Paltan 31-55 Dabang Delhi

Sep 29, 2019 8:20 pm (IST)

Chandran Ranjit raids for Delhi and takes out Girish.

Amit makes an empy raid for Pune after which Naveen comes on for Delhi and takes out Amit.

Emad Sedaghatnia raids for Pune and is tackled down by Ravinder Pahal, who gets a High 5. Emad did get a bonus point though.

Chandran Ranjit raids for Delhi and takes out Nitin and Sushant.

Sandeep raids for Pune and is tackled down by Ravinder Pahal, leaving Pune with just a man.

Naveen then raids for Delhi and takes out Jadhav.

Puneri Paltan 27-53 Dabang Delhi

Sep 29, 2019 8:17 pm (IST)

Amit raids for Pune, gets a bonus point but is tackled down by Vijay.

Naveen then raids for Delhi and takes out Jadhav.

Girish raids for Pune as the last man on the mat for them and is tackled down by Anil Kumar.

Puneri Paltan 25-44 Dabang Delhi

Sep 29, 2019 8:15 pm (IST)

Naveen raids for Delhi and takes out Girish Maruti Ernak,

Vijay raids for Delhi then and takes out Sandeep.

Vijay raids again and is Super-tackled down by Nitin.

Amit then raids for Pune and is tackled down by Anil Kumar.

Naveen raids for Delhi and takes out Nitin.

Amit raids for Delhi and gets a bonus point.

Chandran Ranjit raids for Delhi and is Super-tackled down by Jadhav, who has a High 5 now!

Puneri Paltan 24-39 Dabang Delhi

Sep 29, 2019 8:06 pm (IST)

Manjeet makes the first raid after break and takes out Anil Kumar.

Chandran Ranjit then raids for Delhi and takes out Nitin and Sandeep.

Amit Kumar raids for Pune and takes out Vishal Mane and Ravinder Pahal as he gets his hand just over the line.

Chandran Ranjit then raids for Delhi and takes out Balasaheb Jadhav along with getting a bonus point. And that's a Super 10 for him!

Puneri Paltan 19-34 Dabang Delhi

Sep 29, 2019 7:55 pm (IST)

Manjeet and Amit makes two empty raids for Pune.

Chandran Ranjit makes an empty raid for Delhi too but in the last raid for the first half, he gets a bonus point.

Puneri Paltan 16-30 Dabang Delhi

Sep 29, 2019 7:52 pm (IST)

Darshan Kadian raids for Pune and is tackled down by Anil Kumar.

Chandran Ranjit then raids for Delhi and takes out Sagar and Nitin.

Manjeet then makes a successful 2-point raid for Pune, taking out Ravinder and Joginder.

Naveen then raids for Delhi and is tackled down by Jadhav.

Puneri Paltan 16-29 Dabang Delhi

Sep 29, 2019 7:49 pm (IST)

Nitin Tomar raids for Pune and takes out Anil Kumar.

Chandran Ranjit then makes an empty raids for Delhi before Nitin comes again and gets a bonus point.

Vijay then raids for Delhi and is tackled down by Nitin Tomar.

Sushant then raids for Pune and is tackled down by Ravinder Pahal.

Naveen then gets a bonus point in his raid for Delhi. And it's the 17th consecutive Super 10 for Naveen!

Puneri Paltan 13-26 Dabang Delhi

Sep 29, 2019 7:47 pm (IST)

Nitin Tomar raids for Pune and is tackled down by Anil Kumar.

Naveen, back on the mat, goes to raid for Delhi again and takes out Jadhav and Sagar.

Sushant then raids for Pune and takes out Anil Kumar.

Naveen raids again for Delhi and takes out Sandeep and Sushant Sail.

Puneri Paltan 10-24 Dabang Delhi

Sep 29, 2019 7:44 pm (IST)

Nitin Tomar raids for Pune and gets a bonus point.

Chandran Ranjit goes on a raid for Delhi and take out Darshan Kadian.

Nitin Tomar gets a bonus point for Pune in his next raid.

Naveen Kumar raid for Delhi and is Super-tackled by Balasaheb Jadhav.

Puneri Paltan 9-17 Dabang Delhi

Sep 29, 2019 7:42 pm (IST)

Vijay raids for Delhi and takes out Sagar Krishna.

Sushant raids for Pune and is tackled down by Ravinder Pahal.

Chandran Ranjit in his raid for Delhi is tackled down by Sandeep.

Manjeet raids for Pune and is tackled down by Joginder Narwal.

Puneri Paltan 5-16 Dabang Delhi

Sep 29, 2019 7:41 pm (IST)

Amit Kumar raids for Pune as the last man standing, gets a bonus point but is tackled down by Ravinder Pahal.

Puneri Paltan 4-12 Dabang Delhi

Sep 29, 2019 7:39 pm (IST)

Manjeet raids for Pune and gets a bonus point.

Chandran Ranjit goes to raid for Delhi and takes out Nitin Tomar.

Naveen raids for Dabang Delhi and takes out Darshan Kadian and Sandeep.

Manjeet then gets a bonus point for Pune before Naveen raids for Delhi and takes out Manjeet.

In another raid for Delhi, Naveen takes out Sushant Sail.

Puneri Paltan 3-9 Dabang Delhi

Sep 29, 2019 7:36 pm (IST)

Chandran Ranjit begins the match with a bonus point-raid for Dabang Delhi.

Naveen then makes a two-point raid for Delhi, taking out Sagar Krishna and Balasaheb Jadhav.

Darshan Kadian raids for Pune and takes out Joginder Narwal.

Naveen raids for Delhi again and gets a bonus point.

Puneri Paltan 1-4 Dabang Delhi

Sep 29, 2019 7:08 pm (IST)

Naveen Kumar has the talisman for Dabang Delhi all season and has 16th consecutive Super 10s to his name. He will be going for an unprecedented 17th against Puneri Paltan but will he be able to do it?

Sep 29, 2019 6:57 pm (IST)

Dabang Delhi starting 7 against Puneri Paltan: Naveen Kumar, Vishal Mane, Anil Kumar, Vijay, Chandran Ranjit, Ravinder Pahal and Joginder Narwal.

Sep 29, 2019 6:52 pm (IST)

Puneri Paltan starting 7 against Dabang Delhi: Darshan Kadian, Balasaheb Jadhav, Sandeep, Sushant Sail, Manjeet, Nitin Tomar and Sagar Krishna.

Sep 29, 2019 6:46 pm (IST)

Dabang Delhi Form Guide:

Played: 18

Won: 14

Tied: 2

Lost: 2

Win Rate: 77.78%

Best Raider: Naveen Kumar

Best Defender: Ravinder Pahal

Sep 29, 2019 6:41 pm (IST)

Puneri Paltan Form Guide:

Played: 19

Won: 6

Tied: 3

Lost: 10

Win Rate: 31.57%

Best Raider: Pankaj Mohite

Best Defender: Surjeet Singh

Sep 29, 2019 6:38 pm (IST)

Puneri Paltan lead Dabang Delhi 8-6 in their head-to-head record and the two have also played out a tie. While the historical advantage is with Pune, Delhi will be confident considering their form this season.

Sep 29, 2019 6:37 pm (IST)

Puneri Paltan take on Dabang Delhi KC in the first match of the second day of the Haryana leg of Pro Kabaddi 2019. This is a must-win situation for Pune.

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi in Panchkula: Delhi Crush Pune 60-40
Puneri Paltan take on Dabang Delhi in Pro Kabaddi. (Photo Credit: PKL)

Puneri Paltan have no room for error on Sunday and must win the contest to keep their dwindling playoff hopes alive. They will require an all-round team performance to get the better of the league leaders and must defend decisively to stand a chance of winning. Pankaj Mohite and Manjeet will be their two primary raiding options and the duo have to deliver for the team, if they are still harbouring hopes of making it beyond the league stage.

Nitin Tomar is another name that can have a big say in raiding, if he can find form against Dabang Delhi KC In defence, skipper Surjeet Singh will need to lead form the front and will require support from the likes of Balasaheb Jadhav, Girish Ernak and Sagar Krishna to keep Dabang Delhi KC's vibrant raid force at bay.

Dabang Delhi KC have been in stellar form all season and will be expecting to pick up another win on Sunday as they look to solidify a top-place finish. Talisman Naveen Kumar will be eyeing an incredible 17th successive Super 10 showing, while Chandran Ranjit and Vijay will also be keen to help the side from an attacking point of view having wielded their influence effectively of late.

On the defensive side of things, the experience of skipper Joginder Narwal and Ravinder Pahal has served them well all campaign and will be difficult to overcome for Puneri Paltan. The league leaders could also opt to rest some of their more experienced campaigners and rotate their squad in this clash with a place in the playoffs already secured.
  • 21 Sep, 2019 | Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series
    AFG vs BAN
    138/7
    20.0 overs
    		 139/6
    19.0 overs
    Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 22 Sep, 2019 | South Africa in India
    IND vs SA
    134/9
    20.0 overs
    		 140/1
    16.5 overs
    South Africa beat India by 9 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 20 Sep, 2019 | Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series
    AFG vs ZIM
    155/8
    20.0 overs
    		 156/3
    19.3 overs
    Zimbabwe beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 18 Sep, 2019 | South Africa in India
    SA vs IND
    149/5
    20.0 overs
    		 151/3
    19.0 overs
    India beat South Africa by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 18 Sep, 2019 | Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series
    BAN vs ZIM
    175/7
    20.0 overs
    		 136/10
    20.0 overs
    Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 39 runs
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram