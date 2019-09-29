Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi in Panchkula: Delhi Crush Pune 60-40

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi through News18 Sports' live blog. Puneri Paltan are thrashedDabang Delhi 40-60 by Dabang Delhi in the first game of matchday 59 at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula, Haryana on Sunday. In the second match of the day, hosts Haryana Steelers take on Gujarat Fortunegiants at the same venue.
Naveen Kumar was the star for Delhi once again as he registered his 17th straight Super 10 and finished with 19 raid points to lead Delhi to victory. Chandran Ranjit also got a Super 10 and was a brilliant support to Naveen. Ravinder Pahal got a High 5 for Delhi in the defence. Emad Sedaghatnia won seven raid point in seven attempts for Pune while Balasaheb Jadhav finished with six tackle points. With this win, Delhi increase their head-to-head advantage over Pune 9-6. LIVE STREAMING
Sep 29, 2019 8:34 pm (IST)
What a performance that from Dabang Delhi and with that they have sealed their place in the top 2 of the league table.
Emad made the last raid for Pune and took out Vijay before Balram raided for Delhi in the last raid of the match and was tackled down by Amit.
But Dabang Delhi nonetheless had a 20-point win over Puneri Paltan.
Puneri Paltan 40-60 Dabang Delhi
Puneri Paltan take on Dabang Delhi KC in the first match of the second day of the Haryana leg of Pro Kabaddi 2019. This is a must-win situation for Pune.
Puneri Paltan have no room for error on Sunday and must win the contest to keep their dwindling playoff hopes alive. They will require an all-round team performance to get the better of the league leaders and must defend decisively to stand a chance of winning. Pankaj Mohite and Manjeet will be their two primary raiding options and the duo have to deliver for the team, if they are still harbouring hopes of making it beyond the league stage.
Nitin Tomar is another name that can have a big say in raiding, if he can find form against Dabang Delhi KC In defence, skipper Surjeet Singh will need to lead form the front and will require support from the likes of Balasaheb Jadhav, Girish Ernak and Sagar Krishna to keep Dabang Delhi KC's vibrant raid force at bay.
Dabang Delhi KC have been in stellar form all season and will be expecting to pick up another win on Sunday as they look to solidify a top-place finish. Talisman Naveen Kumar will be eyeing an incredible 17th successive Super 10 showing, while Chandran Ranjit and Vijay will also be keen to help the side from an attacking point of view having wielded their influence effectively of late.
On the defensive side of things, the experience of skipper Joginder Narwal and Ravinder Pahal has served them well all campaign and will be difficult to overcome for Puneri Paltan. The league leaders could also opt to rest some of their more experienced campaigners and rotate their squad in this clash with a place in the playoffs already secured.