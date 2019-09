Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants in Pune: Pune Beat Gujarat 43-33

Sep 14, 2019 8:40 pm (IST)

Pune's Nitin Tomar puts in an empty raid.

Gujarat's Lalit Chaudhary goes into the lobby and Sujeet Singh follows him.

Nitin Tomar puts in an empty raid and so does Rohit Gulia.

Pankaj Mohite in the DO OR DIE raid faisl to a touch.

Sachin gets a touch on Girish Maruti Ernak.

Nitin Tomar gets a bonus.

Sachin gets tackled by Nitin Tomar but the defender had stepped out of bounds.

Amit Kumar gets tackld by Ankit. Pune are ALL OUT!

Sachin gets tackled by Surjeet Singh. HIGH 5!

Nitin Tomar gets a touch on Ankit.

Rohit Gulia gets a touch on Girish Maruti Ernak.

Nitin Tomar gets touches on Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar. SUPER 10!

Sachin gets a touch on Girish Maruti Ernak.

Manjeet puts in an empty raid.

Rohit Gulia gets a bonus point

PUNERI PALTAN 43-33 GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS