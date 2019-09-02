Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers in Bengaluru: Haryana Beat Puneri 41-27



Puneri Paltan, buoyed by their final win in the Delhi leg, will look to close out the gap on the top six of the league standings while Haryana Steelers, who are one of the in-form teams right now, will want to consolidate their position in the top six with a win over Puneri. The upside for Puneri here is that they lead the head-to-head record against Haryana 5-2.After beating Telugu Titans in their last game, Puneri Paltan's coach Anup Kumar stressed the importance of raiding duo Nitin Tomar and Manjeet. While Tomar has taken time to get back to his best since his return from injury, his performance against Telugu Titans will be welcomed by the team's fans. He, along with Manjeet - their leading raid points scorer - and Pankaj Mohite, will have huge roles to play against Haryana Steelers as well as in the remainder of the league.On the defensive front, skipper Surjeet Singh and his teammates' performances have gotten better as the season has progressed. Amit Kumar, Sagar Krishna, Shubham Shinde, Balasaheb Jadhav and Hadi Tajik, have all had their moments to shine this season, which also demonstrates the defensive depth in their squad.Haryana Steelers have won six of their last seven matches and will be confident about beating Puneri Paltan, having already gotten the better of them once this season. Vikash Kandola has been their talisman and he will once again be the team's biggest threat against Puneri Paltan. Having said that, Prashanth Kumar Rai and Vinay showed everyone what they are capable of in their last outing and they will be hoping to produce another strong showing on Monday.The team's defence also looks balanced and settled with the evergreen Dharmaraj Cheralathan organising his troops and leading by example. With individuals like Sunil, Vikas Kale and Ravi Kumar - who scored a High 5 in the previous game - for support in defence, opposition raiders will have to be on top of their game to have an impact on the contest.