Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers in Hyderabad: Haryana Beat Puneri Paltan 34-24

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers through News18 Sports' live blog. Haryana Steelers beat Puneri Paltan 34-24 to begin their season with a win. Haryana's raiders and defenders looked extremely strong in their first match of the seventh season in Hyderabad on Monday and Naveen starred for them with 12 raid points and two tackle points.
Haryana finished sixth with 42 points while Puneri finished at the fourth place with 52 points in Zone A of the last season. Haryana banked on the insights and experience from India's kabaddi legend Rakesh Kumar as coach. The two-time World Cup winning player had said that his players are very excited to start this season.
Jul 22, 2019 9:37 pm (IST)
A good win for Haryana Steelers! They beat Puneri Paltan 34-24 to begin season 7 with a win. Naveen with 12 raid points and two tackle points to perform exceptionally for his team. A good night this for Haryana.
Puneri Paltan will have to iron out their defence, they were very weak in that department and allowed Haryana to run away with this.
Puneri Paltan take on Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi League 2019. (Photo Credit: PKL)
"Our players are very excited for this season and they are working hard as well as they know that the league is starting now and we have to play well and make our team champions. So our players are quite excited," said Kumar.
The Puneri Paltan got the better of Haryana Steelers in each of their three matches in the last edition with scores of 34-22, 45-27 and 35-33. However, Haryana Steelers did one better this time.
Puneri Paltan relied on Surjeet Singh and Girish Maruti Ernak for their defence but were let down.