Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers in Hyderabad: Haryana Beat Puneri Paltan 34-24

Jul 22, 2019 9:37 pm (IST)

A good win for Haryana Steelers! They beat Puneri Paltan 34-24 to begin season 7 with a win. Naveen with 12 raid points and two tackle points to perform exceptionally for his team. A good night this for Haryana.

Puneri Paltan will have to iron out their defence, they were very weak in that department and allowed Haryana to run away with this.