Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls in Chennai: Bengaluru Beat Tamil 32-21

Event Highlights
Tamil Thalaivas begin their home leg in Pro Kabaddi season 7 with a clash against reigning champions Bengaluru Bulls. The home side is unbeaten in their last three games and will be confident about making a positive start to their home leg. Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, will be looking to turn things around after having fallen short in both their previous games.
Bengaluru's Pawan Sehrawat puts in an empty raid and so does Shabeer Bappu.
Pawan Sehrawat in the DO OR DIE raid gets a touch on Manjeet Chillar.
Ajay Thakur gets tackled by Amit Sheoran.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Shabeer Bappu. SUPER 10!
Ran Singh steps out in the lobby. Tamil are ALL OUT!
TAMIL THALAIVAS 19-30 BENGALURU BULLS
Tamil's Manjeet Chhillar puts in an empty raid.
Ankit and then Shabeer Bappu put in empty raids.
Ankit gets touches on Mohit Chhillar and Ajeet in the DO OR DIE raid.
V Ajith Kumar gets tackled by Saurabh Nandal in the DO OR DIE raid. Nandal completes his HIGH 5.
Rohit Kumar puts in an empty raid.
Shabeer Bappu gets a touch on Ajay.
TAMIL THALAIVAS 18-24 BENGALURU BULLS
Top scorers:— Bengaluru Bulls (@BengaluruBulls) August 17, 2019
Pawan Sehrawat- 8 points
Saurabh Nandal- 4 points
Rohit Kumar- 2 points#FullChargeMaadi #Champions #VivoPKL7 #CHEvBLR
Tamil's V Ajith Kumar gets a touch on Ajay.
Pawan Sehrawat puts in an empty raid.
V Ajith Kumar also puts in an empty raid.
Rohit Kumar gets tackled by Ran Singh in the DO OR DIE raid.
Ajay Thakur gets a touch on Pawan Sehrawat.
Banty gets tackled by Mohit Chillar.
Ajay Thakur gets tackled by Saurabh Nandal. SUPER TACKLE.
TAMIL THALAIVAS 17-21 BENGALURU BULLS
Tamil's Shabeer Bappu gets tackled by Ajay in the DO OR DIE raid.
Pawan Sehrawat puts in an empty raid.
Ajay Thakur gets a touch on Ankit.
Pawan Sehrawat in the DO OR DIE raid gets a touch on Manjeet Chhillar.
Ajay Thakur goes back without a point.
Rohit Kumar also puts in an empty raid.
TAMIL THALAIVAS 13-19 BENGALURU BULLS
Tamil's V Ajith Kumar puts in an empty raid.
Pawan Sehrawat also gets back without a touch.
V Ajith Kumar gets a touch on Pawan Sehrawat.
Rohit Kumar puts in an empty raid.
Ajay Thakur also gets back without a point.
Bunty gets tackled by Ran Singh in the DO OR DIE raid.
Ajay Thakur puts in an empty raid.
Rohit Kumar also does the same.
TAMIL THALAIVAS 12-17 BENGALURU BULLS
Tamil's Ajay Thakur gets tackled by Ankit.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Shabeer Bappu.
Rahul Chaudhari gets a bonus.
Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Ajeet.
Rahul Chaudhari puts in an empty raid.
Rohit Kumar also does the same.
Manjeet Chhillar does not get a point in his raid.
Rohit Kumar also the same.
Rahul Chaudhari gets tackled in the DO OR DIE raid by Saurabh Nandal.
TAMIL THALAIVAS 10-17 BENGALURU BULLS
Tamil's Ajay Thakur gets a touch on Ankit.
Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Ran Singh.
Ajay Thakur puts in an empty raid.
Rohit Kumar gets a touch on Ajeet.
Shabeer Bappu gets a touch on Vijay Kumar.
Rohit Kumar puts in an empty raid.
Ajay Thakur gets a touch on Saurabh Nandal.
Rohit Kumar comes back empty-handed.
Shabeer Bappu also does the same.
In the DO OR DIE raid, Rohit Kumar gets a touch on Mohit Chhillar.
TAMIL THALAIVAS 8-14 BENGALURU BULLS
Bengaluru's Pawan Sehrawat gets tackle by Ajeet.
Ajay Thakur puts in an empty raid. Ajay Thakur registers 1600 raids in PKL.
Rohit Kumar also comes back empty-handed.
Rahul Chaudhari gets a touch on Rohit Kumar.
Banty gets a touch on Manjeet Chhillar.
Rahul Chaudhari puts in an empty raid.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Ajeet.
TAMIL THALAIVAS 3-12 BENGALURU BULLS
Bengaluru's Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Rahul Chaudhari.
Tamil's Shabeer Bappu puts in an empty raid.
Pawan Sehrawat gets back without a point.
Shabeer Bappu gets tackled by Vijay Kumar in the DO OR DIE raid.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Ran Singh.
Mohit Chhillar gets tackled by Saurabh Nandal. Tamil are ALL OUT!
TAMIL THALAIVAS 1-10 BENGALURU BULLS
Tamil Thalaivas win the toss and select the choice of court.
Bengaluru Bulls with the first raid.
Bengaluru's Pawan Sehrawat picks up a bonus.
Tamil's Ajay Thakur puts in an empty raid.
Pawan Sehrawat gets back without touch and so does Rahul Chaudhari.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Mohit Chhillar.
Ajay Thakur gets a touch in Ankit in the DO OR DIE raid.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a point as Ajeet steps out in the lobby.
Rahul Chaudhari puts out an empty raid.
TAMIL THALAIVAS 0-4 BENGALURU BULLS
Bengaluru Bulls Squad:
RAIDERS: Rohit Kumar, Banty, Lal Mohar Yadav, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Sumit Singh and Vinod Kumar
DEFENDERS: Mohit Sehrawat, Raju Lal Choudhary, Vijay Kumar, Mahender Singh, Aman, Sandeep, Saurabh Nandal, Ajay, Amit Sheoran and Ankit
ALL-ROUNDERS: Ashish Kumar and Sanjay Shrestha
Tamil Thalaivas Squad:
RAIDERS: Ajay Thakur, Anand, Rahul Chaudhari, Shabeer Bappu, V. Ajith Kumar, Vineet Sharma and Yashwant Bishnoi
DEFENDERS: Ajeet, M. Abishek, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Himanshu, Mohit Chhillar, Sagar and Milad Sheibak
ALL-ROUNDERS: Hemant Chauhan, Manjeet Chhillar, Ran Singh and Victor Onyango Obiero
Bengaluru Bulls Form -
Played: 7
Won: 4
Tied: 0
Lost: 3
Win rate: 57.14%
Best Raider: Pawan Sehrawat
Best Defender: Mahender Singh
Tamil Thalaivas Form -
Played: 6
Won: 3
Tied: 1
Lost: 2
Win rate: 50%
Best Raider: Rahul Chaudhari
Best Defender: Manjeet Chhillar
As the PKL season 7 action moves to Chennai, home team Tamil Thalaivas take on Bengaluru Bulls in the Southern Derby
Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls in Chennai (Photo Credit: PKL)
Tamil Thalaivas have been one of the more consistent sides in the ongoing season and will be looking to make the most of their home advantage over the next week as they bid to rise to the top of the Season 7 standings.
Captain Ajay 'Iceman' Thakur has lived up to his reputation by demonstrating his ability to keep calm and make the right decisions in crunch situations. He helped his team in difficult circumstances in the last two games to ensure that they didn't come out on the wrong side of the result. Thakur has been supported well by Rahul 'Showman' Chaudhari - their leading raid points scorer this year - and Shabeer Bappu, who has offered glimpses of what he's capable of so far.
In defence, Manjeet Chhillar has been an indomitable force and currently sits second in Season 7's list of leading defenders. Mohit Chhillar, too, picked up a High 5 in the previous game. The two can form a dangerous combination with Ran Singh to make things difficult for the free-scoring Bengaluru Bulls raiders.
After back-to-back defeats, Bengaluru Bulls will be keen to set the record straight with a victory over Tamil Thalaivas. Pawan 'Hi-Flyer' Sehrawat and captain Rohit Kumar have been successful individually, but the star duo has been unable to work in tandem at times; and that is something their coach Randhir Singh will be eager to correct sooner rather than later.
Their defence, meanwhile, has looked solid for the most part. Mahender Singh has been their leader in defence and has delivered time and again with crucial Super Tackles that see him sit atop the list of players with the most Super Tackles in Season 7 so far.
The likes of Amit Sheoran, Saurabh Nandal and Aman have also offered glimpses of their abilities in defence, and they'll be looking to keep up the good work against a Tamil Thalaivas side that boasts two of the top five raiders in Pro Kabaddi's all-time raid points chart.
