Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers in Pune: Haryana Beat Tamil 43-35

Sep 14, 2019 9:34 pm (IST)

Tamil's V Ajith Kumar puts in an empty raid.

Haryana's Vinay too puts in an empty raid.

Victor Obiero and then Naveen put in empty raids.

V Ajith Kumar in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Dharmaraj Cheralathan.

Vinay in the DO OR DIE raid gets a touch on Victor Obiero.

Rahul Chaudhari gets a touch on Vikas Kale. SUPER 10!

Vikas Kandola gets touches on Rahul Chaudhari, Ran Singh. Tamil are ALL OUT!

V Ajith Kumar touches on Ravi Kumar, Sunil.

Vikas Kandola puts in an empty raid.

TAMIL THALAIVAS 29-34 HARYANA STEELERS