Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers in Pune: Haryana Beat Tamil 43-35

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Tamil Thalaivas and Haryana Steelers through News18 Sports' live blog. Haryana Steelers beat Tamil Thalaivas 43-35 in the second game of matchday 46 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Saturday. In the first game of the night, Puneri Paltan faced Gujarat Fortunegiants at the same venue.
Haryana Steelers' strong Pro Kabaddi season 7 campaign next sees them run into Tamil Thalaivas on the opening day of the Pune leg. Haryana Steelers have been in exceptional form and will want to move closer to securing a semi-final spot with a win. Tamil Thalaivas, meanwhile, have been looking for a reversal of fortunes since their previous nine matches and will want nothing more than to end that winless streak by beating the in-form Haryana Steelers. They have never been beaten by Haryana Steelers yet and would want to extend that record when the two teams clash on Friday.
Read More
Sep 14, 2019 9:47 pm (IST)
Haryana's Vinay puts in an empty raid.
Tamil's V Ajith Kumar gets a touch on Ravi Kumar.
Vinay puts in another empy raid.
V Ajith Kumar gets a touch on Sunil.
Vinay in the DO OR DIE raid gets a touch on Manjeet Chhillar. SUPER 10!
V Ajith Kumar gets tackled by Vikas Kale.
Vikas Kandola outs in an empty raid.
Rahul Chaudhari gets tackled by Chand Singh.
Vikas Kandola puts in an empty raid.
TAMIL THALAIVAS 35-43 HARYANA STEELERS
Sep 14, 2019 9:37 pm (IST)
Tamil's Rahul Chaudhari gets tackled by Dharmaraj Cheralathan.
Haryana's Vinay gets a bonus and a touch on Ran Singh.
V Ajith Kumar gets a bonus point.
Vinay gets touches on Mohit Chhillar, Manjeet Chhillar, Shabeer Bappu. SUPER RAID!
V Ajith Kumar gets touches on Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Vikas Kandola.
TAMIL THALAIVAS 33-40 HARYANA STEELERS
Sep 14, 2019 9:34 pm (IST)
Tamil's V Ajith Kumar puts in an empty raid.
Haryana's Vinay too puts in an empty raid.
Victor Obiero and then Naveen put in empty raids.
V Ajith Kumar in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Dharmaraj Cheralathan.
Vinay in the DO OR DIE raid gets a touch on Victor Obiero.
Rahul Chaudhari gets a touch on Vikas Kale. SUPER 10!
Vikas Kandola gets touches on Rahul Chaudhari, Ran Singh. Tamil are ALL OUT!
V Ajith Kumar touches on Ravi Kumar, Sunil.
Vikas Kandola puts in an empty raid.
TAMIL THALAIVAS 29-34 HARYANA STEELERS
Sep 14, 2019 9:30 pm (IST)
Tamil's V Ajith Kumar is tackled by Dharmaraj Cheralathan.
Haryana's Vinay gets tackled by Mohit Chhillar.
Rahul Chaudhari does not get a point.
Naveen puts in an empty raid.
Shabeer Bappu also puts in an empty raid.
Vikas Kandola gets touches on Ran Singh, Mohit Chhillar. SUPER 10!
Shabeer Bappu is tackled by Ravi Kumar.
Vikas Kandola gets a touch on Mohit Chhillar.
Victor Obiero gets a bonus point and a touch on Vikas Kale.
Vikas Kandola gets tackled by Victor Obiero. SUPER TACKLE!
TAMIL THALAIVAS 26-28 HARYANA STEELERS
Sep 14, 2019 9:21 pm (IST)
Haryana's Vikas Kandola gets a bonus point.
Tamil's Rahul Chaudhari gets touches on Chand Singh, Sunil.
Vikas Kandola gets a bonus point.
Rahul Chaudhari gets a bonus point but is tackled by Ravi Kumar.
Vikas Kandola gets touches on Manjeet Chhillar, Shabeer Bappu.
V Ajith Kumar puts in an empty raid and so does Vikas Kandola.
V Ajith Kumar gets a touch on Vikas Kale.
Vinay puts in an empty raid.
Rahul Chaudhari gets a touch on Sunil.
Vikas Kandola in the DO OR DIE raid gets a bonus point.
TAMIL THALAIVAS 21-22 HARYANA STEELERS
Sep 14, 2019 9:09 pm (IST)
Haryana's Prashanth Kumar Rai gets tackled by Ran Singh.
Tamil's Victor V Ajith Kumar gets tackled by Ravi Kumar.
Victor Obiero gets tackled by Vikas Kale.
Vikas Kandola gets tackled by Mohit Chhillar.
Rahul Chaudhari gets touches on Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Vikas Kale.
Vinay puts in an empty raid.
Rahul Chaudhari puts in an empty raid.
Prashanth Kumar Rai gets tackld by Manjeet Chhillar.
V Ajith Kumar is tackled by Sunil. SUPER TACKLE!
Vikas Kandola puts in an empty raid and so does Shabeer Bappu.
Vinay again puts in an empty raid and so does Rahul Chaudhari.
Vinay in the DO OR DIE raid is tackled by Mohit Chhillar.
Rahul Chaudhari in the DO OR DIE raid gets a touch on Ravi Kumar.
Vikas Kandola puts in an empty raid
TAMIL THALAIVAS 14-16 HARYANA STEELERS
Sep 14, 2019 9:01 pm (IST)
Tamil's Victor Obiero gets a touch on Ravi Kumar.
Haryana's Vinay puts in an empty raid
Manjeet Chhillar puts in an empty raid and so does Vikas Kandola.
Victor Obiero gets tackled by Vikas Kale.
Vikas Kandola in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Mohit Chhillar. SUPER TACKLE!
Rahul Chaudhari puts in an empty raid.
Vinay gets a touch on Ran Singh.
Rahul Chaudhari puts in an empty raid and so does Vikas Kandola.
Manjeet Chhillar in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Vikas Kale.
Vikas Kandola gets a touch on Mohit Chhillar.
Rahul Chaudhari gets a bonus point but is tackled by Sunil. Tamil are ALL OUT!
TAMIL THALAIVAS 7-13 HARYANA STEELERS
Sep 14, 2019 8:54 pm (IST)
Tamil's Shabeer Bappu puts in an empty raid.
Haryana's Vinay gets touches on Ran Singh, M. Abishek.
V Ajith Kumar gets a touch on Ravi Kumar.
Vikas Kandola fails to get a point.
Rahul Chaudhari gets tackled by Sunil.
Vinay puts in an empty raid.
V Ajith Kumar gets tackled by Vikas Kale.
Vikas Kandola gets a touch on Shabeer Bappu.
TAMIL THALAIVAS 3-6 HARYANA STEELERS
Sep 14, 2019 8:50 pm (IST)
Haryana Steelers win the toss and select the choice of court
Tamil's Rahul Chaudhari puts in an empty raid.
Haryana's Vikas Kandola also puts in an empty raid.
V Ajith Kumar and then Prashanth Kumar Rai come back empty-handed.
Rahul Chaudhari in the DO OR DIE raid gets a touch on Vikas Kale.
Vikas Kandola in the DO OR DIE raid gets a touch on Rahul Chaudhari.
TAMIL THALAIVAS 1-1 HARYANA STEELERS
Sep 14, 2019 8:41 pm (IST)
Tamil Thalaivas Squad:
RAIDERS: Ajay Thakur, Anand, Rahul Chaudhari, Shabeer Bappu, V. Ajith Kumar, Vineet Sharma and Yashwant Bishnoi
DEFENDERS: Ajeet, M. Abishek, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Himanshu, Mohit Chhillar, Sagar and Milad Sheibak
ALL-ROUNDERS: Hemant Chauhan, Manjeet Chhillar, Ran Singh and Victor Onyango Obiero
Tamil Thalaivas face Haryana Steelers in Pune (Photo Credit: PKL)
Tamil Thalaivas currently sit on a seven-match losing streak with their previous loss to Patna Pirates coming at a comprehensive 26-point margin. Through Season 7 so far, Tamil Thalaivas have scored 432 points while conceding 488. That leaves them with the joint-highest points conceded in the season as of now. They also have the second-lowest number of tackle points scored this season with 132.
The defence, led by Manjeet Chhillar, will have to put in an improved performance if they are to turn their season around. Manjeet, Tamil Thalaivas' leading defender this season, did not manage to score a single point in the match against Patna Pirates which gave Patna Pirates' raiders an opportunity to seize the initiative.
While star raider 'Showman' Rahul Chaudhari is on the brink of having another 100 raid point season, it was youngster V Ajith Kumar who shone against Patna Pirates with a Super 10. A lot will be expected from the duo against Haryana Steelers - a team that has experienced defenders like Dharmaraj Cheralathan and Sunil is its folds.
#VIVOProKabaddi made a triumphant return to Bengaluru for Season 7, and saw fans arriving in droves for an evening of laughs, challenges, and fun!
Haryana Steelers put on a spirited performance in the final minute of their previous Season 7 encounter to walk away with a tie against Jaipur Pink Panthers. However, Friday will give them a chance to push their advantage at the top of the standings further and move into the second spot with a win.
Their attack has been ably led by Vikash Kandola, who has become their leading raider in just the 11 matches he has played for the team so far. However, far from being overdependent on the raider, the team has other able options like Prashanth Kumar Rai, Vinay and Naveen in attack.
In defence, the team had Ravi Kumar and Sunil finish with a High 5 each in their previous encounter. This shows the quality and variety skipper Dharmaraj Cheralathan has in defence which could make things very difficult for Tamil Thalaivas' raiders.