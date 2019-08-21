Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers in Chennai: Jaipur Beat Tamil 28-26

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers through News18 Sports' live blog. Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Tamil Thalaivas 28-26 in the second game of matchday 27 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. In the first game of the night, Puneri Paltan faced Bengaluru Bulls, at the same venue.
Jaipur Pink Panthers play their second Chennai leg match on Wednesday against home team Tamil Thalaivas. The visitors slumped to just their second loss of the season against UP Yoddha on Monday and will want to put that behind them with a positive result against a team they have never lost to in Pro Kabaddi. Tamil Thalaivas, meanwhile, improved on their result of the first match in the Chennai leg with a tie against Puneri Paltan. They have momentum on their side and they will look to use that to their advantage when they take on Jaipur Pink Panthers.
Aug 21, 2019 9:53 pm (IST)
Jaipur's Nilesh Salunke puts in an empty raid.
Tamil's Rahul Chaudhari also gets back empty-handed.
Nilesh Salunke and Vineet Sharma put in empty raids.
Deepak Narwal in the DO OR DIE raid gets out of bounds.
Rahul Chaudhari gets tackled by Sandeep Dhull in the DO OR DIE raid.
Nilesh Salunke puts in an empty raid.
V Ajith Kumar gets a touch on Vishal.
Nilesh Salunke finishes off with an empty raid.
TAMIL THALAIVAS 26-28 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
Aug 21, 2019 9:40 pm (IST)
Jaipur's Nilesh Salunke puts in an empty raid.
Tamil's Ajay Thakur also gets back empty-handed.
Deepak Narwal and Vineet Sharma put in empty raids.
Deepak Narwal gets tackled by Ran Singh but Ajay Thakur had stepped out of bounds in the DO OR DIE raid.
Vineet Sharma gets a touch on Deepak Hooda in the DO OR DIE raid.
TAMIL THALAIVAS 24-26 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
Aug 21, 2019 9:30 pm (IST)
Jaipur's Nilesh Salunke puts in an empty raid.
Tamil's Rahul Chaudhari gets back empty-handed.
Deepak Hooda gets a touch on Rahul Chaudhari.
V Ajith Kumar gets tackled by Vishal.
TAMIL THALAIVAS 22-25 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
Aug 21, 2019 9:28 pm (IST)
Tamil's V Ajith Kumar gets back empty-handed.
Jaipur's Nilesh Salunke also puts in an empty raid.
Ajay Thakur goes into the lobby and so does Amit Hooda in the DO OR DIE raid.
Nilesh Salunke in the DO OR DIE raid gets a bonus point.
Rahul Chaudhari gets a touch on Sunil Siddhgavali.
Nilesh Salunke again gets a bonus point.
Rahul Chaudhari gets a touch on Sandeep Dhull.
TAMIL THALAIVAS 22-23 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
Aug 21, 2019 9:24 pm (IST)
Jaipur's Nilesh Salunke gets a bonus point.
Tamil's Rahul Chaudhari gets tackled by Vishal.
Nilesh Salunke gets another bonus point.
Ajay Thakur gets back empty-handed.
Nilesh Salunke also puts in an empty raid.
V Ajith Kumar gets a touch on Vishal.
Deepak Narwal gets tackled by Mohit Chhillar.
Ajay Thakur puts in an empty raid and so does Deepak Hooda.
TAMIL THALAIVAS 19-20 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
Aug 21, 2019 9:19 pm (IST)
Tamil's Ajay Thakur gets a touch on Sunil Siddhgavali.
Jaipur's Deepak Narwal gets a touch on V Ajith Kumar.
Ajay Thakur gets tackled by Pavan TR. SUPER TACKLE!
Deepak Hooda and then Vineet Sharma put in empty raids.
Nitin Rawal and then Nitin Rawal comes back empty raid.
Nitin Rawal gets tackled by Vineet Sharma in the DO OR DIE raid.
Rahul Chaudhari gets touches on Pavan TR, Deepak Hooda in the DO OR DIE raid. SUPER-RAID and ALL OUT!
TAMIL THALAIVAS 17-17 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
Aug 21, 2019 9:09 pm (IST)
Tamil's Ajay Thakur puts in an empty raid.
Jaipur's Deepak Narwal gets a touch on Rahul Chaudhari.
Ajay Thakur gets a touch on Sandeep Dhull in the DO OR DIE raid.
Deepak Narwal gets back without a touch.
Ajay Thakur gets a touch on Amit Hooda.
TAMIL THALAIVAS 11-13 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
Aug 21, 2019 9:05 pm (IST)
Jaipur's Nilesh Salunke gets tackled by Mohit Chillar.
Ajay Thakur fails in his raid. Sunil Siddhgavali with the SUPER TACKLE!
Nitin Rawal gets tackled by Vineet Sharma.
Rahul Chaudhari puts in an empty raid.
Sunil Siddhgavali puts in an empty raid
V Ajith Kumar also comes back empty-handed.
Sunil Siddhgavali also does the same.
Rahul Chaudhari in the DO OR DIE raid gets a touch on Vishal.
Deepak Narwal gets a bonus in his DO OR DIE raid.
Rahul Chaudhari gets back without touch.
Deepak Narwal gets a touch on Ran Singh.
TAMIL THALAIVAS 9-12 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
Aug 21, 2019 8:58 pm (IST)
Jaipur's Deepak Hooda and then Tamil's Rahul Chaudhari puts in empty raids.
Nitin Rawal and the Rahul Chaudhari put in empty raids.
Nilesh Salunke in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Mohit Chhillar.
Rahul Chaudhari in his DO OR DIE raid gets a touch on Amit Hooda.
Nitin Rawal and then Sandeep Dhull come back empty-handed.
Ajay Thakur gets a touch on Sandeep Dhull.
Deepak Hooda puts in an empty raid and so does Ajkay Thakur.
Deepak Hooda in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Vineet Sharma.
Rahul Chaudhari gets tackled by Vishal. SUPER TACKLE!
TAMIL THALAIVAS 6-8 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
Aug 21, 2019 8:52 pm (IST)
Jaipur's Deepak Hooda and then Tamil's Rahul Chaudhari puts in empty raids.
Nitin Rawal also comes back empty-handed.
Ajay Thakur gets a touch on Amit Hooda.
Nilesh Salunke gets a bonus in the DO OR DIE raid.
Rahul Chaudhari puts in an empty raid
Nitin Rawal gets a touch on Rahul Chaudhari.
Ajay Thakur gets a touch on Vishal.
Nilesh Salunke gets a bonus point.
Ajay Thakur gets tackled by Sandeep Dhull.
Nilesh Salunke gets a touch on Ajeet.
V Ajith Kumar gets tackled by Amit Hooda.
TAMIL THALAIVAS 2-6 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
Aug 21, 2019 8:47 pm (IST)
Tamil Thalaivas Squad:
RAIDERS: Ajay Thakur, Anand, Rahul Chaudhari, Shabeer Bappu, V. Ajith Kumar, Vineet Sharma and Yashwant Bishnoi
DEFENDERS: Ajeet, M. Abishek, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Himanshu, Mohit Chhillar, Sagar and Milad Sheibak
ALL-ROUNDERS: Hemant Chauhan, Manjeet Chhillar, Ran Singh and Victor Onyango Obiero
Tamil Thalaivas take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in Chennai (Photo Credit: PKL)
Tamil Thalaivas bounced back from an 11-point loss to Bengaluru Bulls in their first home match to tie the game against Puneri Paltan. Their raider V. Ajith Kumar has been in tremendous form in the team's home leg, having scored 12 raid points from two matches.
Rahul 'Showman' Chaudhari also finished their last match with eight raid points to his name. They will hope 'Iceman' Ajay Thakur finds form in the home leg soon which could make the raiding trio a big challenge for any defence.
The team missed the services of Manjeet Chhillar in their previous match but Ran Singh did not let his absence be felt with another 4 tackle point performance, which included only one unsuccessful tackle. His impact on the match could be vital against a Deepak Hooda who is in prime form this season.
Raids that rained points in Week 4 of #VIVOProKabaddi Season 7!
Which one was your favourite?
Jaipur Pink Panthers have been led from the front by Deepak Hooda, who is currently the fifth most successful raider of the season. They also have the most successful defender of the season so far - Sandeep Dhull - in their ranks, which has allowed them to maintain their position at the top of the standing.
Though the team lost their previous match to U.P. Yoddha, Hooda once again starred for them with nine raid points. The team, however, missed a consistent display from their Corners Amit Hooda and Sandeep Dhull, who only combined for two tackle points in the match.
If the duo fire for the team, Tamil Thalaivas' experienced raiding unit could find the going very tough. Deepak Narwal and Nilesh Salunke will also want to step up and contribute points in raids to take the pressure off Hooda.