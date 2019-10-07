Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers in Noida: Tamil Beat Jaipur 35-33

Deepak then goes to raid for Jaipur and Sagar gets a monstrous hold on him and despite being just about an inch away from the line, he cannot get to it.

Victor Obiero goes for Tamil's do-or-die raid and as he is tackled down by Amit Hooda, he gets close to the line but is unable to get his hand over it. Rahul, whoever, takes a review for a tug on his shirt by Nilesh Salunke and is successful.

With just two men on the mat for Jaipur, Guman Singh goes for their do-or-die raid and gets a Super Raid! Sagar goes for his ankle as he soon as he steps beyond the black line for bonus for Guman is able to turn around his body and get out of his clutches and M Abishek, who came forward to support Sagar.



#CHEvJAI - one last chance for @JaipurPanthers to end their #VIVOProKabaddi season on a high!

See how they stack up against @TamilThalaivas here: https://t.co/wlMNkUX44r



And watch the battle LIVE:

⏳: From 8:30 PM

📺: Star Sports and Hotstar pic.twitter.com/3rMi5gKTi9



— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 7, 2019

Tamil Thalaivas are currently on a 14-match winless streak and would like nothing better than breaking that streak before their season winds down. V Ajith Kumar has been the brightest spark of their campaign in recent matches and he will be keen to add as many points as possible to his tally after crossing the 100-point mark in his maiden Pro Kabaddi campaign.'Showman' Rahul Chaudhari doesn't have a single super raid as well as the worst raid point average of his career in Season 7. He will be eager to produce a couple of big performances to better that record, while some of their younger defenders, too, will be keen to leave a mark on the game.Despite a morale-boosting victory against Bengaluru Bulls, Jaipur Pink Panthers missed out on a playoffs spot after UP Yoddha's win over Dabang Delhi KC in Match 122. However, they will want to carry forward their winning momentum and end their season with a win against Tamil Thalaivas. Deepak Hooda, who was unavailable in their last game, has been the season's best all-rounder. He will have the opportunity to make this his third-straight campaign with 150-plus raid points if he plays on Monday.Currently on top of the leaderboard with 71 Tackle Points, Sandeep Dhull will also want to race ahead in his bid to become the season's best defender. Another individual to keep an eye on will be Deepak Narwal, who showed excellent grit last time around and could well hold the key to his side's chances of a win against Tamil Thalaivas.