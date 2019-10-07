Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers in Noida: Tamil Beat Jaipur 35-33

It was a closely-battle match and was in the balance for almost the entire time but Tamil Thalaivas held on in crucial moments to eke out a victory in their penultimate match. Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, failed to grab a win in their final season 7 game and bowed out with a loss. With this win, Tamil Thalaivas ended their 14-match winless streak. Tamil Thalaivas have now got their first win against Jaipur even as the Panthers lead them 3-1 in their head-to-head record. LIVE STREAMING
Oct 7, 2019 9:40 pm (IST)
Rahul Chaudhari makes an empty raid after which Lokesh goes to raid for Jaipur and in an attempt to get a kick touch, he gets tackled down by Subramanian. This can be very costly for Jaipur!
Ajith raids for Tamil Thalaivas but ends up stepping into the lobby without getting a touch and ends up giving away two points.
Nilesh then raids for Jaipur and steps in the lobby without touch.
Rahul Chaudhari makes an empty raid to end the match with a win for Tamil Thalaivas.
Unlike Gujarat Fortunegiants, Jaipur Pink Panthers end their season with a loss.
Rahul Chaudhari takes out Sachin Narwal in his raid for Tamil Thalaivas.
With just two men on the mat for Jaipur, Guman Singh goes for their do-or-die raid and gets a Super Raid! Sagar goes for his ankle as he soon as he steps beyond the black line for bonus for Guman is able to turn around his body and get out of his clutches and M Abishek, who came forward to support Sagar.
With just a little over one and a half minutes left, who will come out victorious?
Tamil Thalaivas 33-31 Jaipur Pink Panthers
Oct 7, 2019 9:28 pm (IST)
Victor Obiero goes for Tamil's do-or-die raid and as he is tackled down by Amit Hooda, he gets close to the line but is unable to get his hand over it. Rahul, whoever, takes a review for a tug on his shirt by Nilesh Salunke and is successful.
Deepak then raids for Jaipur and is tackled down by Victor. This is turning away from Jaipur now.
Tamil Thalaivas 32-38 Jaipur Pink Panthers
Oct 7, 2019 9:25 pm (IST)
Nilesh Salunke gets a bonus for Jaipur.
Ajith then raids for Tamil and makes an empty one.
Nilesh Salunke goes to raid for Jaipur and gets a touch on M Abishek who was in an advanced position.
Ajith raids for Tamil again but is unable to get anything out of it.
Tamil Thalaivas 30-28 Jaipur Pink Panthers
Oct 7, 2019 9:22 pm (IST)
Rahul goes for Tamil's do-or-die raid and an advanced tackle from Sandeep means he comes out unscathed.
Kaushik raids for Jaipur in do-or-die situation and gets a quick touch on Sagar.
Ajith then raids for Tamil and gets a touch on Lokesh while Vishal tries to tackle him from which he gets away. 2 point for the Thalaivas and Super 10 for Ajith.
Tamil Thalaivas 30-26 Jaipur Pink Panthers
Oct 7, 2019 9:19 pm (IST)
Deepak raids for Jaipur and in his attempt to go deeper and deeper to get a touch point, he gets Super-tackled down by Ran Singh.
Rahul then makes two empty raids for Tamil while Nilesh Salunke also makes two empty raids to put the pressure of first do-or-die raid on Tamil Thalaivas.
Tamil Thalaivas 27-25 Jaipur Pink Panthers
Oct 7, 2019 9:16 pm (IST)
Lokesh raids for Jaipur and is tackled down by Vineet.
Then Ajith raids for Tamil and is tackled down by Vishal.
Deepak then raids for Jaipur and as Himashu tries to get a leg hold on him, he uses his body weight to move up and get beyond the line.
Victor Obiero raids for Tamil but is tackled down by Amit Hooda, who gets his High 5.
Tamil Thalaivas 25-25 Jaipur Pink Panthers
Oct 7, 2019 9:13 pm (IST)
Ajith goes for Tamil's do-or-die raid and despite his best attempts, he is tackled down by Sandeep Dhull. This is too close to call.
Deepak Narwal raids for Jaipur and is tackled down by Himashu.
Immediately after Rahul Chaudhari is tackled down by Sandeep. Still too close to call.
Tamil Thalaivas 24-22 Jaipur Pink Panthers
Oct 7, 2019 9:10 pm (IST)
Ajith then raids for Tamil and takes out Sandeep and Vishal.
Lokesh Kaushik, in his raid for Jaipur, takes out Vineet.
Deepak Narwal then raids for Jaipur, gets a bonus but is tackled down by Sagar.
After Ajith's empty raid for Tamil, Nilesh raids for Jaipur and takes out Ran Singh.
Telugu Titans 23-20 Jaipur Pink Panthers
Oct 7, 2019 9:06 pm (IST)
Lokesh Kaushik gets a bonus point for Jaipur.
Rahul Chaudhari then raids for Tamil and takes out Kaushik.
Deepak then goes on for Jaipur and takes out Vineet.
Rahul goes to raid again for Tamil and as Amit Hooda brings him down, he was extremely close to getting his hand over the line but his attempt is thwarted by others.
Tamil Thalaivas 20-17 Jaipur Pink Panthers
Oct 7, 2019 9:00 pm (IST)
Rahul goes to raid for Tamil and gets a running touch on Nilesh Salunke.
Deepak Narwal then makes a raid for Jaipur and gets a bonus point.
Rahul goes to raid again for Tamil but makes it an empty one to bring half time.
Tamil Thalaivas 19-14 Jaipur Pink Panthers
An amazing first half comes to an end as @tamilthalaivas lead 19-14 at HT! Can they hold this lead through the second half?
Tamil Thalaivas take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the second match on Monday in Greater Noida and look to end their 14-match winless streak as their season is about to come to a close.
Tamil Thalaivas are currently on a 14-match winless streak and would like nothing better than breaking that streak before their season winds down. V Ajith Kumar has been the brightest spark of their campaign in recent matches and he will be keen to add as many points as possible to his tally after crossing the 100-point mark in his maiden Pro Kabaddi campaign.
'Showman' Rahul Chaudhari doesn't have a single super raid as well as the worst raid point average of his career in Season 7. He will be eager to produce a couple of big performances to better that record, while some of their younger defenders, too, will be keen to leave a mark on the game.
Despite a morale-boosting victory against Bengaluru Bulls, Jaipur Pink Panthers missed out on a playoffs spot after UP Yoddha's win over Dabang Delhi KC in Match 122. However, they will want to carry forward their winning momentum and end their season with a win against Tamil Thalaivas. Deepak Hooda, who was unavailable in their last game, has been the season's best all-rounder. He will have the opportunity to make this his third-straight campaign with 150-plus raid points if he plays on Monday.
Currently on top of the leaderboard with 71 Tackle Points, Sandeep Dhull will also want to race ahead in his bid to become the season's best defender. Another individual to keep an eye on will be Deepak Narwal, who showed excellent grit last time around and could well hold the key to his side's chances of a win against Tamil Thalaivas.