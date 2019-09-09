Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates in Kolkata: Patna Crush Tamil 51-25

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates through News18 Sports' live blog. Tamil Thalaivas lose 25-51 to Patna Pirates in the second game of matchday 43 at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Monday. In the first game of the night, UP Yoddha beat Gujarat Fortunegiants.
Patna Pirates, who had lost their last six straight matches, finally got a taste of victory and in some fashion. Tamil Thalaivas wanted to end their eight-match winless streak but instead, suffered a massive loss. Patna increased their head-to-head record against Tamil to 5-2.
Sep 9, 2019 9:42 pm (IST)
Patna Pirates have put on a show in Kolkata. They absolutely crushed Tamil Thalaivas to get a victory after six consecutive losses and Pardeep Narwal, with 26 raid points, starred for Patna.
Tamil Thalaivas 25-51 Patna Pirates
FULL-TIME: Aur ye SUPER-TACKLE ke saath ardhshatak poora... aur match bhi😉
Pardeep Narwal goes for a raid and is tackled down by Sagar.
V Ajith Kumar goes for a raid for Tamil Thalaivas and is tackled by Jaideep.
Tamil Thalaivas 22-49 Patna Pirates
Sep 9, 2019 9:34 pm (IST)
Pardeep Narwal takes out Manjeet Chhillar to record his 26th raid point tonight.
Rahul Chaudhari comes to raid and takes out Ravinder and Purna Singh. Both of them try to dash out Rahul but he gets his hand over the line.
Tamil Thalaivas 21-47 Patna Pirates
Sep 9, 2019 9:30 pm (IST)
The Thalaivas have been crushed tonight. Anand is tackled down by Jaideep and Tamil Thalaivas are all out once again.
Tamil Thalaivas 17-46 Patna Pirates
Sep 9, 2019 9:26 pm (IST)
Pardeep Narwal has been a beast tonight. He goes for another raid and takes out Rahul and Manjeet to get 25 raid points.
Tamil Thalaivas 17-43 Patna Pirates
Sep 9, 2019 9:25 pm (IST)
V Ajith Kumar takes out Vikas Jaglan in Patna's do-or-die raid.
Pardeep Narwal goes for the raid and gets touch points against Sagar and Abishek.
Ajith goes for another raid and takes out Monu.
Tamil Thalaivas 16-40 Patna Pirates
Sep 9, 2019 9:23 pm (IST)
Another Super Raid from Pardeep Narwal in another do-or-die raid for Patna. He takes out Manjeet Chhillar, Rahul Chaudhari and Anand and Tamil are way behind now.
Tamil Thalaivas 15-37 Patna Pirates
Sep 9, 2019 9:21 pm (IST)
Pardeep Narwal gets a Super Raid in the do-or-die raid for Patna. He takes out Victor Obiero, Sagar and M Abishek to put Patna further.
V Ajith Kumar is tackled down by Hadi Oshtorak.
Tamil Thalaivas 15-32 Patna Pirates
Sep 9, 2019 9:19 pm (IST)
Sagar gets tackled by Neeraj Kumar and Tamil Thalaivas are all-out for the second time.
Tamil Thalaivas 13-25 Patna Pirates
Sep 9, 2019 9:07 pm (IST)
Pardeep Narwal's Super 10 helps Patna Pirates to an 18-13 lead over Tamil Thalaivas at half time. While Patna were running away with the game at one point, the Thalaivas have managed to pull themselves back into the game a bit and have stayed in touch.
Tamil Thalaivas 13-18 Patna Pirates
HALF-TIME: Pehla half hua samaapt aur 5 points ki lead ke saath Pirates aage chalte hue.
Pardeep Narwal has been Super-tackled by Vineet Sharma. Tamil Thalaivas are here trying to stay in touch with Patna.
V Ajith Kumar is doing a good job here. He takes out Vikas Jaglan.
Tamil Thalaivas 12-18 Patna Pirates
Sep 9, 2019 8:58 pm (IST)
Pardeep Narwal has gor a Super 10! It's still just the first half Pardeep is on fire because of which Patna have the big lead. Pardeep Narwal is also the first player in PKL history to register 1000 raid points.
Tamil Thalaivas 9-18 Patna Pirates
Sep 9, 2019 8:50 pm (IST)
Pardeep Narwal is on fire. He has picking up points with ease. Within 11 minutes of play, Tamil Thalaivas have faced their first all-out. Pardeep has already picked up six raid points.
Tamil Thalaivas 4-11 Patna Pirates
Sep 9, 2019 8:44 pm (IST)
Two minutes in play here and both the teams went for empty raids in the first two raids of the match.
Rahul Chaudhari then came for Tamil's do-or-die raid and was tackled down in his attempt to get the Thalaivas on board.
Pardeep Narwal then goes for Patna's do-or-die raid and gets three points. Patna get on the board.
Tamil Thalaivas 0-3 Patna Pirates
Sep 9, 2019 8:40 pm (IST)
Here is the starting 7 of Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas: Pardeep Narwal, Neeraj Kumar, Vikas Jaglan, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou, Monu, Hadi Oshtorak and Jaideep
Sep 9, 2019 8:39 pm (IST)
Here is the starting 7 of Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates: Rahul Chaudhari, Ajeet, Himanshu, V Ajith Kumar, Vineet Sharma, Sagar and Manjeet Chhillar
Sep 9, 2019 8:22 pm (IST)
Patna Pirates lead Tamil Thalaivas 4-2 in their head-to-head record. While one of their matches ended in a tie.
Sep 9, 2019 8:20 pm (IST)
Tamil Thalaivas take on Patna Pirates in the second game of matchday 43 at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.
Tamil Thalaivas take on Patna Pirates in Pro Kabaddi League. (Photo Credit: PKL)
After a 16-point loss against Dabang Delhi KC on Sunday, Tamil Thalaivas will want to improve on their performance and move to Pune with a positive result under their belt. They will draw some positives from Sunday's match as 'Showman' Rahul Chaudhari managed a Super 10 in that contest and V Ajith Kumar also scored nine raid points. Ajith, in particular, has been in stupendous form and Tamil Thalaivas will want him to continue in the same vein as they head into the remainder of their games potentially needing to win them all.
The form of 'Iceman' Ajay Thakur will worry the team, though, as he failed to open his account against Dabang Delhi KC, which put the raiders under early pressure. The defence was also a big worry for Tamil Thalaivas in their previous match with just Mohit Chhillar and Sagar managing to score any tackle points for the team. Seniors Manjeet Chhillar and Ran Singh will have to tighten things up in defence, if they want to thwart 'Record-Breaker' Pardeep Narwal's charge.
Patna Pirates go into the match with a six-match losing streak in spite of some stunning performances by their talisman 'Record-Breaker' Pardeep. The star raider is currently third among the top raiders in Season 7 and has managed 14 raid points in each of the team's previous two matches. Against UP Yoddha, he accounted for little less than half the team's total points scored, which highlights how much the team depends on him. However, Pardeep can't do it all himself and needs the likes of Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Monu and Vikas Jaglan to step up.
The defence missed the services of their leading tackle points scorer this season - Jaideep - in the starting seven in their previous encounter and consequently managed only eight tackle, while conceding 20 raid points. Though many of their players have all-round abilities, the team will want a senior player like Jawahar or Hadi Oshtorak to lead the defence and back up Pardeep's efforts in offence.