Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates in Mumbai: Patna Beats Tamil 24-23

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas through News18 Sports' live blog. Patna Pirates beat Tamil Thalaivas 24-23 in the first game of matchday 9 at the NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. In the second game of the day, Bengal Warriors will take on Puneri Paltan at the same venue. Follow the match here.
Both Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates will be hoping to register their second win of Pro Kabaddi season seven when they meet in Mumbai. The match will see 'Record-Breaker' Pardeep Narwal go up against the likes of 'Showman' Rahul Chaudhari and 'Iceman' Ajay Thakur, Patna Pirates. Both teams have one win in their two outings so far and will aim to get full points from the highly-anticipated fixture.
Jul 29, 2019 8:34 pm (IST)
Tamil's Rahul Chaudhari is successful in his raid. Rahul Chaudhari completes 900 points in PKL.
After Patna's Pardeep Narwal gets back empty-handed, Rahul Chaudhari mistakenly stepped out of bounds.
Mohit Chhillar gets a SUPER-TACKLE on Pardeep Narwal in a DO OR DIE raid. But it does not matter.
Patna win with the smallest of margins!!
TAMIL THALAIVAS 23-24 PATNA PIRATES
Jul 29, 2019 8:30 pm (IST)
Tamil's Ran Singh gets a touch on Jaideep. Successful raid!
Patna's Pardeep Narwal fails in his raid and then his challenge is successful. He gets a point as Manjit Chillar stepped out of bounds.
Rahul Chaudhari gets a touch on Neeraj Kumar.
TAMIL THALAIVAS 19-23 PATNA PIRATES
Jul 29, 2019 8:22 pm (IST)
Tamil's V Ajith Kumar in his DO OR DIE raid. Jaideep gets his 7th tackle point.
Pardeep Narwal in Patna's DO OR DIE raid gets a touch on Manjeet Chhillar.
TAMIL THALAIVAS 18-22 PATNA PIRATES
Jul 29, 2019 8:17 pm (IST)
Patna's is finally getting some separation from the Tamil counterparts.
A SUPER TACKLE from Monu, that too on Rahul Chaudhari!
Ajay Thakur fails too as he is tackled to the ground by Jaideep, in the DO OR DIE raid.
TAMIL THALAIVAS 16-20 PATNA PIRATES
Jul 29, 2019 7:55 pm (IST)
Neck-and-neck this one. Patna and Tamil have been going at each other from the start. All square now at the hal-way mark.
TAMIL THALAIVAS 11-11 PATNA PIRATES
Jul 29, 2019 7:50 pm (IST)
Patna's Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou gets a touch on Ran Singh in the DO OR DIE raid.
Rahul Chaudhari fails in the DO OR DIE raid, as Hadi Oshtorak gets a SUPER TACKLE.
TAMIL THALAIVAS 10-9 PATNA PIRATES
Jul 29, 2019 7:48 pm (IST)
Patna's Jang Kun Lee fails in the DO OR DIE raid, as Manjeet Chhillar wrestles him to the ground.
Then Vikas Jaglan stops Rahul Chaudhari's raid.
Empty raids from Pardeep Narwal and Shabeer Bappu. Then Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou and Ajay Thakur get back empty-handed from their raids.
Manjeet Chhillar tackles Pardeep Narwal in the DO OR DIE raid.
Ajay Thakur in his DO OR DIE raid, gets a touch on Vikas Jaglan.
TAMIL THALAIVAS 9-7 PATNA PIRATES
Jul 29, 2019 7:41 pm (IST)
Tamil's Rahul Chaudhari gets SUPER TACKLED by Jaideep.
Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou in DO OR DIE raid, gets a touch on Ran Singh along with a bonus point.
Tamil's Ajay Thakur is tackled to the ground by Neeraj Kumar.
Pardeep Narwal steps out of bounds and so does a Tamil player.
TAMIL THALAIVAS 5-6 PATNA PIRATES
Jul 29, 2019 7:36 pm (IST)
Patna's Pardeep Narwal is unsuccessful. And in the other end, Ajay Thakur gets a touch on Hadi Oshtorak.
Ajay Thakur registers 600 successful raids in PKL.
Then, Jang Kun Lee fails as Manjeet Chhillar registers 300 successful tackles in PKL.
TAMIL THALAIVAS 4-0 PATNA PIRATES
Jul 29, 2019 7:28 pm (IST)
We are just moments away from the start of Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates!
Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates face-off in Mumbai (Photo Credit: PKL)
After getting off to a good start against Telugu Titans in their opening match of Season 7, Tamil Thalaivas faltered in their second hurdle by thin margins, losing out against Dabang Delhi K.C. via buzzer raid.
The team will be eager to put that result behind them promptly with a victory over Patna Pirates on Monday. Rahul Chaudhari has been Tamil Thalaivas' star man in offence and will look to give the side a solid platform, working in tandem with captain Thakur.
On the defensive front, the ever-reliable Manjeet Chhillar and Mohit Chhillar will look to keep things tight and not allow the formidable Patna Pirates offence to dictate proceedings.
After a narrow defeat to Bengaluru Bulls in their season opener, Patna Pirates bounced back in style, registering an impressive win in their second fixture.
With 17 raid points in two matches, Pardeep Narwal, once again, has been the centrepiece of the team's offence. His raiding partner Jang Kun Lee is yet to hit top form but looked impressive in patches in Patna Pirates' last match against Telugu Titans.
However, the highlight of Patna Pirates' win over Telugu Titans was their defence and in particular, Left Corner Jaideep, who returned with six points from the match. Youngster Monu also came off the bench to register four tackle points from just three tackle attempts. Up against Chaudhari and Thakur on Monday, the Patna Pirates defence will once again need to be at their best.