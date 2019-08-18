LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan in Chennai: Puneri Draw With Tamil

August 18, 2019, 9:56 PM IST
Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan through News18 Sports' live blog. Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan played out a 31-31 draw in the second game of of matchday 25 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. In the first game of the night, Telugu Titans beat Haryana Steelers.

It is a pendulum-like match that swung both ways but the star of the show for Tamil Thalaivas was Ajith, who revived his team single-handedly with a four-point raid towards the end. Tamil Thalaivas are now fifth in the league standings while Puneri Paltan remain on the bottom of the charts.
Aug 18, 2019 9:50 pm (IST)

Vineet Sharma gets a double ankle hold on Manjeet in Puneri's do-or-die raid, which was also the last raid of the match and earns a big tie against Puneri Paltan. In the end, Tamil do not lose thier second straight home match and get a 31-31 draw against Puneri.

Aug 18, 2019 9:47 pm (IST)

Super tackle on Rahul Chaudhari. Chaudhari went for Tamil's do-or-die raid and was tackled down by Surjeet Singh.

Tamil Thalaivas 30-31 Puneri Paltan

Aug 18, 2019 9:45 pm (IST)

A Super-raid from Ajith. He was the last man on the mat for Tamil Thalaivas and he went for a raid and gets four points - bonus plus three touch points in Manjeet, Hadi Tajik and Nitin Tomar. This is exceptional from the raider. He has single-handedly revived his team.

Tamil Thalaivas 29-29 Puneri Paltan

Aug 18, 2019 9:41 pm (IST)

Pankaj Mohite goes for a raid and gets a toe touch against Hemant. Then Ajay Thakur goes for a raid and gets tackled down by Surjeet Singh. He was close to the midline but couldn't make it through. Pankaj Mohite then goes and takes out Mohit Chhillar.

Tamil Thalaivas 25-29 Puneri Paltan

Aug 18, 2019 9:36 pm (IST)

Pankaj Mohite goes for Puneri's do-or-die raid and takes out the big man Ran Singh. But next raid, Ajith goes and takes out Girish Ernak. Ajith has targeted Girish all night and it has worked.

Tamil Thalaivas 25-26 Puneri Paltan

Aug 18, 2019 9:29 pm (IST)

Rahul Chaudhari goes for a raid and takes out Surjeet Singh. Nitin Tomar goes for the raid next and forces a mistake out of Vineet Sharma. Nothing to separate the two teams here. It is neck-and-neck with 5.5 minutes to go.

Tamil Thalaivas 24-24 Puneri Paltan

Aug 18, 2019 9:24 pm (IST)

Pankaj Mohite of Puneri Paltan gets tackled down and then Ajith goes for a Tamil raid and takes out Girish Ernak. This one's like a see-saw battle. It's swinging from one side to the other.

Tamil Thalaivas 22-21 Puneri Paltan

Aug 18, 2019 9:21 pm (IST)

Puneri Paltan are pulling back here! First they tackle down Rahul Chaudhari and then Manjeet takes out Ajith in Puneri's do-or-die raid.

However, Ajay Thakur then goes for a raid and gets a touch point against Manjeet.

Tamil Thalaivas 20-18 Puneri Paltan

Aug 18, 2019 9:18 pm (IST)

Darshan Kadian goes for Puneri's do-or-die raid and it is Ran Singh once again with the massive tackle. How well has he done!

Rahul Chaudhari then goes for the raid and Hadi Tajik tries to tackle him but fails.

With just one man on the mat, Sushant Sail goes for a raid and is tackled down. It's an all-out on Puneri Paltan.

Aug 18, 2019 9:07 pm (IST)

Tamil Thalaivas put up a much better raiding performance after the all-out on them but it is Puneri Paltan who lead 15-13 at half time. Judging by the end of the first half, the second half should be extremely intense.

Tamil Thalaivas 13-15 Puneri Paltan

Aug 18, 2019 9:02 pm (IST)

Nitin Tomar goes for Puneri Paltan's do-or-die raid and he is tackled massively by Ran Singh.

Ajith then goes for a raid and gets a touh point on Girish Ernak to pick up an important points.

Tamil Thalaivas 12-15 Puneri Paltan

Aug 18, 2019 9:00 pm (IST)

Rahul Chaudhari comes for Tamil Thalaivas' do-or-die raid but he is muscled away by Girish Ernak and Puneri Paltan are restoring their lead here. They have played smart kabaddi.

Tamil Thalaivas 10-15 Puneri Paltan

Aug 18, 2019 8:57 pm (IST)

It is Tamil Thalaivas turn for a comeback. Rahul Chaudhari picks up three straight raid points to get Tamil back into the game. Puneri Paltan are now playing cautiously to save themselves from an all-out.

Tamil Thalaivas 10-12 Puneri Paltan

Aug 18, 2019 8:55 pm (IST)

What a brilliant comeback from Puneri Paltan. They inflict an all-out on Tamil Thalaivas early on to take a big lead. Tamil's defensive mistakes cost them big time here.

Tamil Thalaivas 6-11 Puneri Paltan

Aug 18, 2019 8:54 pm (IST)

Manjeet goes for a do-or-die raid for Puneri Paltan and he picks up two solid points from the raid.

Ajay Thakur then goes for Tamil's do-or-die raid and is tackled down massively by Surjeet Singh.

Nitin Tomar then goes for a raid and is tackled down by Ran Singh. Puneri take a review for jersey pull and the TV umpire rules against Tamil Thalaivas.

Tamil Thalaivas 5-8 Puneri Paltan

Aug 18, 2019 8:47 pm (IST)

Pankaj Mohite for a Puneri Paltan raid and is heavily tackled down by Mohit Chhillar.

Rahul Chaudhari then goes for the raid and picks up a touch point. But Chaudhari then tries to tackle Nitin Tomar in te next raid and has to step out.

Tamil Thalaivas 5-3 Puneri Paltan

Aug 18, 2019 8:45 pm (IST)

Manjeet comes for the raid and under pressure from the Tamil defenders, he slips and slips into the lobby with getting a touch.

Ajith goes for Tamil's do-or-die raid and gets a brilliant touch point.

Tamil Thalaivas 3-1 Puneri Paltan

Aug 18, 2019 8:43 pm (IST)

Rahul Chaudhari goes for the first raid of the match against Puneri Paltan and gets a touch point to give his team a good point. Next, Nitin Tomar plays out an empty raid for Puneri Paltan.

Tamil Thalaivas 1-0 Puneri Paltan

Aug 18, 2019 8:38 pm (IST)

Here is the starting line-up of Tamil Thalaivas as they take on Puneri Paltan: Ajay Thakur, Ajeet, V Ajith Kumar, Vineet Sharma, Rahul Chaudhari, Mohit Chhillar, Ran Singh.

Aug 18, 2019 8:30 pm (IST)

Here is the starting line-up of Puneri Paltan as they face Tamil Thalaivas: Surjeet, Pankaj Mohite, Manjeet, Nitin Tomar, Girish Ernak, Sagar Krishna and Hadi Tajik.

Aug 18, 2019 8:18 pm (IST)

Here is the performance card of Puneri Paltan in season 7 so far.

Played: 7

Won: 2

Tied: 0

Lost: 5

Win rate: 28.57%

Best Raider: Pankaj Mohite

Best Defender: Girish Maruti Ernak

Aug 18, 2019 8:13 pm (IST)

Here is the performance card of Tamil Thalaivas in season 7 so far.

Played: 7

Won: 3

Tied: 1

Lost: 3

Win rate: 42.86%

Best Raider: Rahul Chaudhari

Best Defender: Manjeet Chhillar

Aug 18, 2019 8:11 pm (IST)

Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan are tied at 1-1 in their head-to-head record and both the teams would look to take a slight advantage in the record books today.

Aug 18, 2019 7:59 pm (IST)

Tamil Thalaivas have a habit of roaring in the last 10 minutes of a match and Puneri Paltan will have be vary of that.

Aug 18, 2019 7:58 pm (IST)

On the second day of the Chennai leg of Pro Kabaddi League 2019, home team Tamil Thalaivas take on Puneri Paltan. After having lost their first match at home, the Thalaivas will look to bounce back.

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan in Chennai: Puneri Draw With Tamil
Tamil Thalaivas face off against Puneri Paltan. (Photo Credit: PKL)

PKL table

Both Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan come into this fixture after losing their previous matches and will look to bounce back from the defeat. The Thalaivas will look to break the home team curse and get their first win on home ground while Puneri Paltan will look to move up from the bottom position in the standings. In their head-to-head record, Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan are tied at 1-1.

Tamil Thalaivas faced defeat in their opening home leg match against Bengaluru Bulls despite a spirited comeback in the second half. However, every single player who took the mat for them in that match got points on the board which bodes well for the team going forward. 'Iceman' Ajay Thakur was the pick of the raiders while Ran Singh showcased his defensive ability with 4 tackle points to his name.

The surprise package, however, was raider V Ajith Kumar, who came off the bench to score four touch points. One can expect the raider to make more appearances for the side in the coming games as he looks to make more of an impact. If other results go their way, Tamil Thalaivas could finish the weekend in fifth position in the Season 7 standings and give them positive momentum for the rest of their home leg.

The return of Nitin Tomar has undoubtedly bolstered Puneri Paltan's attack, but it is Pankaj Mohite who has been making a huge impact for the side this season. The raider already has 31 raid points to his name in just five appearances and looks good for plenty more. Against Jaipur Pink Panthers, Mohite put up an excellent fight and had eight raid points from 10 raids to show for his efforts.

The previous encounter also saw Hadi Tajik come off the bench and effect a strong Super Tackle, giving coach Anup Kumar a glimpse of the firepower that the Iranian could add to an already dangerous-looking defence, comprising of Girish Maruti Ernak and Surjeet Singh. While Puneri Paltan currently sit at the bottom of the standings, a couple of positive results could turn the tides very quickly for the team and they will hope Sunday's match kickstarts that run.
