Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan in Chennai: Puneri Draw With Tamil

Both Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan come into this fixture after losing their previous matches and will look to bounce back from the defeat. The Thalaivas will look to break the home team curse and get their first win on home ground while Puneri Paltan will look to move up from the bottom position in the standings. In their head-to-head record, Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan are tied at 1-1.Tamil Thalaivas faced defeat in their opening home leg match against Bengaluru Bulls despite a spirited comeback in the second half. However, every single player who took the mat for them in that match got points on the board which bodes well for the team going forward. 'Iceman' Ajay Thakur was the pick of the raiders while Ran Singh showcased his defensive ability with 4 tackle points to his name.The surprise package, however, was raider V Ajith Kumar, who came off the bench to score four touch points. One can expect the raider to make more appearances for the side in the coming games as he looks to make more of an impact. If other results go their way, Tamil Thalaivas could finish the weekend in fifth position in the Season 7 standings and give them positive momentum for the rest of their home leg.The return of Nitin Tomar has undoubtedly bolstered Puneri Paltan's attack, but it is Pankaj Mohite who has been making a huge impact for the side this season. The raider already has 31 raid points to his name in just five appearances and looks good for plenty more. Against Jaipur Pink Panthers, Mohite put up an excellent fight and had eight raid points from 10 raids to show for his efforts.The previous encounter also saw Hadi Tajik come off the bench and effect a strong Super Tackle, giving coach Anup Kumar a glimpse of the firepower that the Iranian could add to an already dangerous-looking defence, comprising of Girish Maruti Ernak and Surjeet Singh. While Puneri Paltan currently sit at the bottom of the standings, a couple of positive results could turn the tides very quickly for the team and they will hope Sunday's match kickstarts that run.