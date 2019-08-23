LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba in Chennai: Mumbai Beat Tamil

News18.com | August 23, 2019, 10:07 PM IST
Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Patna Pirates through News18 Sports' live blog. Tamil Thalaivas lost 24-29 to U Mumba in the second game of matchday 29 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Friday. In the first match of the night, Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Patna Pirates 29-26 at the same venue.

Tamil Thalaivas became the third team this season to finish their home leg without the taste of victory. Telugu Titans and Gujarat Fortunegiants have previously failed to register a single win at home. Athul MS was Mumba's top raider with seven points while Harendra Kumar was their best defender with three tackle points. For Tamil, Rahul Chaudhari was their top raider with six points while Mohit Chhillar top-performed in defence with three points.
Aug 23, 2019 10:02 pm (IST)

U Mumba beat Tamil Thalaivas 29-24 in the last match in Chennai as the Thalaivas end their home leg without a win becoming the third team this season to do so.

Athul MS was Mumba's top raider with seven points while Harendra Kumar was their best defender with three tackle points.

For Tamil, Rahul Chaudhari was their top raider with six points while Mohit Chhillar top-performed in defence with three points.

Aug 23, 2019 9:42 pm (IST)

Rahul Chaudhari goes for Tamil's do-or-die raid and takes out Fazel Atrachali. Next raid, Sandeep Narwal goes and takes out Subramanian.

Tamil Thalaivas 20-26 U Mumba

Aug 23, 2019 9:36 pm (IST)

Athul MS goes for a raid for U Mumba and takes out Mohit Chhillar.

Ajay Thakur then goes for a raid and gets tackled down by Sandeep Narwal.

The two teams are alternating points at the moment.

Tamil Thalaivas 19-23 U Mumba

Aug 23, 2019 9:26 pm (IST)

Athul MS comes up with a fabulous do-or-die raid. He first gets a touch on Ran Singh and then Rahul Chaudhari has his toe touch against Athul. Two important points for Mumba.

Athul then goes for raid again and as Mohit Chhillar and Ajith Kumar try to tackle him, he manages to touch the line.

Tamil Thalaivas 15-19 U Mumba

Aug 23, 2019 9:23 pm (IST)

Sandeep Narwal with a brilliant raid! He gets two touch points on Sagar and Vineet Sharma and the Thalaivas have been reduced to four players now.

Tamil Thalaivas 13-12 U Mumba

Aug 23, 2019 9:13 pm (IST)

U Mumba have managed to save themselves from getting all-out and stay close to Tamil Thalaivas. The home team leads 12-10 at half time and this sets up an exciting second half to come.

Aug 23, 2019 9:11 pm (IST)

Unsuccessful review from Tamil Thalaivas, no reviews left for them now. And U Mumba have executed a Super Tackle on Rahul Chaudhari. Two important points for U Mumba.

Abhishek goes for the next raid and he takes out Mohit Chhillar.

Tamil Thalaivas 12-10 U Mumba

Aug 23, 2019 9:08 pm (IST)

Ajay Thakur comes up with the goods again. Rajaguru goes for a tackle on him but Thakur gets his hands over the line with a foot in the lobby. This is excellent stuff from the 'Iceman'.

Tamil Thalaivas 12-7 U Mumba

Aug 23, 2019 9:05 pm (IST)

Athul MS goes to raid for U Mumba and Mohit Chhillar rounds him and takes him down. Excellent defensive display from Tamil Thalaivas.

Next raid, Ajith Kumar raids for the Thalaivas and takes out Surinder Singh.

Tamil Thalaivas 11-6 U Mumba

Aug 23, 2019 9:03 pm (IST)

Athul MS goes for U Mumba's do-or-die raid and takes out Subramanian.

Rahul Chaudhari then goes for a raid for Tamil Thalaivas and takes a bonus point and Fazel Atrachali. This will hurt U Mumba.

Tamil Thalaivas 9-6 U Mumba

Aug 23, 2019 9:01 pm (IST)

Ajay Thakur goes for a raid and dives to get a touch on Surinder Singh. Surinder did not retreat on time and paid for it.

Tamil Thalaivas 6-5 U Mumba

Aug 23, 2019 8:59 pm (IST)

Athul MS, once again, goes for U Mumba's do-or-die raid but this time but he is tackled down by Subramanian.

Rahul Chaudhari then goes for Tamil's do-or-die raid and is also tackled down by Sandep Narwal. And the difference between the two teams remains one.

Tamil Thalaivas 5-4 U Mumba

Aug 23, 2019 8:56 pm (IST)

Athul MS goes for Mumba's do-or-die raid and gets a touch on Vineet Sharma.

Ajith Kumar then goes for Tamil's do-or-die raid and gets bullied down by Surinder Singh and Fazel Atrachali.

Tamil Thalaivas 4-3 U Mumba

Aug 23, 2019 8:53 pm (IST)

What a start this from Rahul Chaudhari. He goes for the raid and gets two points against Abhishek Singh and Harendra Kumar. He has taken out U Mumba's best raider.

Tamil Thalaivas 4-1 U Mumba

Aug 23, 2019 8:52 pm (IST)

Abhishek Singh tackled down by Mohit Chhillar in the first raid of the match.

Rahul Chaudhari goes for the first raid for Tamil Thalaivas and gets a touch point against Surinder Singh.

Tamil Thalaivas 2-0 U Mumba

Aug 23, 2019 8:50 pm (IST)

Here is the starting line-up for Tamil Thalaivas: Rahul Chaudhari, Pornparthiban, Vineet Sharma, V Ajith Kumar, Ajay Thakur, Mohit Chhillar and Ran Singh

Starting line-up for U Mumba: Arjun Deshwal, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Athul MS, Abhishek Singh, Sandeep Narwal and Fazel Atrachali

Aug 23, 2019 8:47 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Patna Pirates 29-26 to register their first win after losing six straight matches. Read all about the match here.

Aug 23, 2019 8:20 pm (IST)

Both defensive units have a star man. Who is going to hold up today?

Aug 23, 2019 8:05 pm (IST)

Here’s U Mumba’s performance sheet in season 7 so far.

Played: 9

Won: 4

Tied: 0

Lost: 5

Win Rate: 44%

Best Raider: Abhishek Singh

Best Defender: Fazel Atrachali

Aug 23, 2019 7:59 pm (IST)

Here’s Tamil Thalaivas’ performance sheet in season 7 so far.

Played: 9

Won: 3

Tied: 2

Lost: 4

Win Rate: 33.3%

Best Raider: Rahul Chaudhari

Best Defender: Manjeet Chhillar

Aug 23, 2019 7:57 pm (IST)

When the 'Showman' Rahul Chaudhari performs, Tamil Thalaivas win. Tonight, the home team needs its big man to stand up and deliver

Aug 23, 2019 7:52 pm (IST)

U Mumba lead Tamil Thalaivas 2-1 in their head-to-head record. There have been no ties between the two so far.

Aug 23, 2019 7:52 pm (IST)

In their final home match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Thalaivas face U Mumba. This is the Thalaivas final chance at grabbing a win in front of their home crowd.

Tamil Thalaivas take on U Mumba in Chennai. (Photo Credit: PKL)

Tamil Thalaivas lost to Jaipur Pink Panthers in their previous match on Wednesday. 'Showman' Rahul Chaudhari and 'Iceman' Ajay Thakur have accounted for just 29 raid points in the past three matches and, if the home side are to beat the defensively sturdy U Mumba outfit, their two superstar raiders will have to play a huge role. The defensive duo of Mohit Chhillar and Ran Singh lead the team's tacklers with seven tackle points during their team's home leg so far. The teams will hope for the return of their most successful defender this season - Manjeet Chhillar - in order to boost their chances of finishing with a flourish in Chennai.

U Mumba have managed four victories in their nine matches so far but are yet to string together a run of two wins on the trot. While their raiding unit has averaged 15.56 points this season, only Abhishek Singh has had a huge impact on proceedings in the matches so far, with Rohit Baliyan and Arjun Deshwal contributing intermittently.

While they do boast of a strong defensive unit spearheaded by 'Sultan' Fazel Atrachali, the team is averaging just 8.89 tackle points, which ranks 11th in the season. U Mumba have won four of the five matches where they have a tackle strike rate of over 50%, while they have lost all but one of their fixtures where it has dropped under 50. Skipper Atrachali, alongside defensive stalwart Sandeep Narwal and Surinder Singh, hold the key to their team's victory. If they are able to neutralise the threat that the opposition's superstar raiding duo possesses in an efficient manner, chances are high that they will emerge victorious on the night.
