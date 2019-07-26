Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Telegu Titans vs Patna Pirates in Hyderabad: Patna Beat Telugu 34-22

Jul 26, 2019 9:29 pm (IST)

A big win for Patna Pirates that, they beat home team Telugu Titans 34-22 to get the first win of the season in their second match. Pardeep Narwal was the top raider for Patna with 7 raid points while Jaideep was the top defender with 6 tackle points.

For Telugu Titans, four losses in four games in front of their home crowd! As bad a start as it could have been!