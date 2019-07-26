Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Telegu Titans vs Patna Pirates in Hyderabad: Patna Beat Telugu 34-22

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Telegu Titans vs Patna Pirates: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Telegu Titans and Patna Pirates through News18 Sports' live blog. Patna Pirates beat Telugu Titans 34-22 to get their first win of season 7 in their second match at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday. Telugu Titans sunk to their fourth straight loss of the season. They have now lost all four home matches. Suraj Desai and Siddharth Desai's impact was successfully diluted by Patna Pirates defence, where Jaideep came out as top performer with 6 tackle points. Pardeep Narwal was Patna's top raider with 7 raid points, even though he got none in the second half. Patna also executed two all-outs on the Titans.
Telugu Titans faced U Mumba, Tamil Thalaivas, Dabang Delhi and Patna Pirates and have lost all the four matches. In what is a disastrous start to the season for them, they have failed to give any joy to their home fans. Patna narrowly missed out on a victory in their first match against Bengaluru Bulls but made sure they got a big one in the second.
Jul 26, 2019 9:29 pm (IST)
A big win for Patna Pirates that, they beat home team Telugu Titans 34-22 to get the first win of the season in their second match. Pardeep Narwal was the top raider for Patna with 7 raid points while Jaideep was the top defender with 6 tackle points.
For Telugu Titans, four losses in four games in front of their home crowd! As bad a start as it could have been!
Telugu Titans are now putting the pressure on Pardeep Narwal. A second time that he has been tackled in this second half in the do-or-die raid.
Siddharth Desai goes on a do-or-die raid next and gets a point. Patna raider gets tackled down next and Telugu are trying for a comeback. But next raid, Siddharth gets tackled down again.
Telugu Titans 13-25 Patna Pirates
Jul 26, 2019 9:01 pm (IST)
Suraj Desai gets tackled down against and Pardeep Narwal is back on the mat. Suraj, who had a brilliant debut, is still looking for his first raid point against Patna tonight.
Telugu Titans 10-24 Patna Pirates
Jul 26, 2019 9:00 pm (IST)
Pardeep Narwal, for the first time, has been tackled down in a do-or-die raid. Will that usher Telugu Titans into the comeback they are looking for?
Telugu Titans 10-23 Patna Pirates
Jul 26, 2019 8:54 pm (IST)
What a half this has been from Patna Pirates. They have played like a three-time champion team. Their raiders and defenders have turned up and how! Siddharth Desai and Suraj Desai have been ineffective so far.
Telugu Titans lose their review, they wanted more than the two points awarded by the referee but the TV referee stays the decision and Telugu have no reviews remaining.
Telugu Titans 9-22 Patna Pirates
Jul 26, 2019 8:48 pm (IST)
Pardeep Narwal goes for another do-or-die raid and gets another point for Patna Pirates. A solid performance from the big man.
Jaideep, on the other hand, has been excellent in defence and gets in another brilliant tackle.
Next raid: an all-out on Telugu. The lead for Patna is getting bigger.
Telugu Titans 7-21 Patna Pirates
Jul 26, 2019 8:43 pm (IST)
Under eight minutes left in the first half and Patna Pirates are playing smart kabaddi. Their raiders are as usual doing a good job and today, their defence looks solid too.
Telugu Titans 7-15 Patna Pirates
Jul 26, 2019 8:40 pm (IST)
Patna Pirates have executed the first all-out of the match and grab two points for the same. This is smart from Patna and Telugu are lagging behind once again.
Telugu Titans 7-12 Patna Pirates
Jul 26, 2019 8:39 pm (IST)
Jaideep executes a successful tackle and Pardeep Narwal is back on the mat for Patna Pirates and he goes for a do-or-die raid and Pardeep Narwal gets a point for jersey pull.
Telugu Titans 5-8 Patna Pirates
Jul 26, 2019 8:35 pm (IST)
Another mistake from Vishal Bhardwaj against Pardeep Narwal and the raider escapes with ease. These are the kind of mistake Vishal made against Dabang Delhi's Naveen Kumar as well.
Next raid: Siddharth Desai is brilliantly tackled.
Telugu Titans 3-6 Patna Pirates
Jul 26, 2019 8:34 pm (IST)
Suraj Desai has been tackled by Hadi Oshtorak in a do-or-die raid. This the first time Suraj has been tackled, he was not tackled on his debut.
Next raid: Lee gets in too deep and Vishal Bhardwaj pounces and executes a super tackle. Telugu are back in this.
Telugu Titans 2-4 Patna Pirates
Jul 26, 2019 8:32 pm (IST)
Not the best start for Telugu Titans as Patna Pirates win the first two points of the match. Siddharth Desai also makes an empty raid hile Jang Kun Lee gets a touch point on the next raid. Good start for Patna!
Telugu Titans 0-3 Patna Pirates
Jul 26, 2019 8:30 pm (IST)
Here is the starting line-up for both Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates.
Telugu Titans will take on Patna Pirates in the Pro Kabaddi League 2019. (Photo Credit: PKL)
Telugu Titans led Patna Pirates 9-6 in their head-to-head record ahead of Friday's clash and Patna have now closed it down to trail 7-9 in the head-to-head. Suraj Desai, who had a sensational debut for the Titans where he won 18 raid points, failed to match up to Patna. Both Desai brothers spent over 20 minutes off the court.